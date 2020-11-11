Splendid Cycles Big Sale

The new ‘Vanilla Classic’ pays tribute to Sacha White’s legacy

Posted by on November 11th, 2020 at 8:53 am

Behold the Vanilla Classic.
(Photos: Bob Huff for Vanilla Workshop)

Now that several years have passed since the sun set on the Golden Age of Portland Bike Builders it might be hard to recall just how big a deal it was.

Stunning details throughout. More photos below the jump.

There was a time (from 2007 to 2013 give or take) when Portland was inarguably the epicenter of America’s framebuilding renaissance. People moved here to learn the art and craft of making bikes, builders crammed together in workshops, handmade bikes were welcomed into places like the Portland Airport, the Sentinel Hotel ballroom, the lobby of Wieden + Kennedy, and the City Hall atrium, and we even hosted the world’s largest handmade bicycle show.

But as Portland changed, so too did its framebuilding scene. Interest waned and that exciting cultural moment passed us by. Today just a few of those builders remain.

Through it all, one of the brightest stars was a quietly confident young builder from the Buckman neighborhood named Sacha White. In custom bike circles he was nothing short of a rock star. Even to people who only saw his Vanilla Bicycles creations on the internet, they seemed to have a mythical quality about them. There was something about the clean aesthetic of the bikes, the reverence for details, and undeniable quality that set them apart from everything else.

So clean.

White started making bikes under his Vanilla Bicycles moniker in 1999. By the time I met him in 2005 he already had a multi-year waitlist and a level of attention even he couldn’t explain. Two years later he launched Speedvagen and welcomed other accomplished artisans into his shop to make the Vanilla ethic more accessible. Today the Vanilla Workshop remains a leader in the handmade bike world.

The shop’s latest creation is the Vanilla Classic, a bike that attempts to push boundaries while staying firmly connected to its roots.

Here’s what the company says about it:

“2020 hasn’t had too much going for it, but it has produced a renaissance for the bicycle. This rebirth has moved us to celebrate our origins.

In 1999 Sacha created Vanilla Bicycles, based on the simple idea that it is what the builder does with their material, that makes a truly rarified bicycle experience. Craft, style, obsession, and live on the spot design decisions, where every single part on the bike was considered, launched Vanilla to the forefront of the custom bicycle world. This created overwhelming demand and a multiple year long waitlist. With the waitlist came collectors and bikes that would get dusty, not muddy and ridden as intended.

Our bikes are built to be ridden!

Speedvagen was created in 2007, to take the same handcrafted approach of Vanilla and apply it for cyclists that want to ride hard. Sacha surrounded himself with talented fabricators, obsessive painters, edgy designers and world class mechanics. The Vanilla Workshop grew from this passionate collaboration, quickly creating the Speedvagen we know today: a bike stripped of bullshit with only the details that matter to our people.

As we look to the future, it is important to celebrate our past, and in the spirit of taking it to 11, this November, we release a modern racing machine, wrapped in the original colors of our Vanilla DNA.

A throwback to the flavors of the early 2000’s, mixed with what is now possible when today’s shop is having some fun.”

This beautiful bicycle will be limited to a run of just 44 bikes — 11 each in Race Red, Curtes Silver, Alpers Blue, and Classic Vanilla Cream (a third of the lot is already spoken for). The bikes are fillet brazed with superlight Speedvagen Custom tubing and a special Dura Ace groupset with a hand-polished finish.

The Classic is fully custom so you’ll have to ask how much it’ll cost to own one. And just a hint: If you have to ask, it’s probably more than you can spend.

For full parts spec options and other fun details, check out Speedvagen.com.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Brian
Guest
Brian

That is one beautiful bike, and damn so I miss those custom bike days spent at Hopworks and Velo Cult.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

What, No Battery? Who would ride that, a Luddite? Before you know it we will be listening to music from vinyl records and drinking hand made beer.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

plus, RIM BRAKES!

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

It kind of looks like MY Vanilla, only nicer. I went with a tomato red/brick color, and he really did not want to do it back then (when it was pastel-city).

The silver DA looks amazing – love silver gruppos.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

uh, I just got drool all over my keyboard! Great photography and write-up!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
D'Andre Muhammed
Guest
D'Andre Muhammed

“And just a hint: If you have to ask, it’s probably more than you can spend.” I gotta laugh at this story since one of the stories just before this one was about the homeless disaster on our bike paths.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

Beautiful! I want it and the first thing I’d do is mount my super bright super blinky NIteRider light on the bars.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

Every technological form reaches its pinnacle, then after that it tends to get junked up with gee gaws, or technological add-ons for the sake of progress. You can tell those things that have reached the apex of form and function because they look perfect. Nothing needs to be added and nothing can be taken away. Among these things are the 1964 Ferrari 250GTO, the Swing-Away Can Opener and the Chemex coffee maker. This bike, or others like it is the pinnacle of road cycles. I for one am thankful that a few of these are still being made so one day when everyone is riding a molded plastic battery cycle we can look back and figure out where things went wrong.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

+1 for “gee gaws”.

Carbon bikes are like inflatable sex dolls, they check all the boxes but they don’t have a pulse. (And yes, I know there are tons of jokes to be made at my expense there – I’d love to hear them as well.)

Of all the bikes I own (Carbon, Ti, Alu, steel)…the one that rides the best is the Vanilla. Not as fast as my carbon road bike, but it has a soul.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

As a mechanic who sees mangled derailleur hangers all the time, the fact that this frame has a non-replaceable derailleur hanger (see close-up in photo 16/20) is, to me, the opposite of “built to be ridden”. N.B.: Do not confuse the Shimano Shadow link with a replaceable derailleur hanger; they’re different things.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
PTB
Guest
PTB

Ehhh, whatever. I have several custom bikes and a couple Surly’s, and none of them have replaceable hangers. They’re fine! They get commuted on, taken on tours, multiple Oregon Outbacks and DM60s etc., countless CZ trail rides, OMTM rides, and so on….it’s not a big deal!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Steel is bendy.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Jd
Guest
Jd

…and easily repaired

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
28 minutes ago
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

Great bike porn but not accessible to your average cyclist, at least you are correct that if you have to ask you can’t afford it!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
«
»

