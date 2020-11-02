Portland teams with hip-hop dancers to promote new greenway routes

Streets are not truly safe until you can break dance in them.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) is reaching deep into its bag of tricks to promote cycling on their 25 miles of new neighborhood greenways east of I-205.

Over the summer they gamified the new routes with a Go By Greenways game that awarded prizes for people who found keywords posted on Zebra-themed flyers. While working on that game, they met the owners of Hip Hop Soulsation Academy, a local business that teaches hip-hop, freestyle, and contemporary dance just a few blocks from the new HOP (Hollady-Oregon-Pacific) Greenway.

(Dancers from Hip Hop Soulsation Academy. Photos by PBOT)

The Hip Hop Soulsation dancers created a new dance dubbed the Greenway Shuffle and demonstrated it on PBOT’s media accounts last week. Now they want everyone to try the steps and submit a video to @PBOTInfo with the tag #GreenwayShuffle. If you do, they’ll send you a gift code to redeem for a free ride on the new e-bike Biketown system so you can explore even more of the new greenway network.

“When we met Cykhyia and Tyrell Sanders from Hip Hop Soulsation Academy,” PBOT Communications Coordinator Hannah Schafer shared with BikePortland today, “We knew we wanted to find a way to showcase the work they do in the community. A couple meetings and brainstorms later and we had a plan.”

Check out PBOT on Instagram for more videos of the slick HHS crew and contest details.

Thanks to @BIKETOWNpdx’s expanded service area and new electric bikes, it’s easier than ever to #GoByGreenways. #PDXBikes pic.twitter.com/AkmXbZGWzf — Portland Bureau of Transportation (@PBOTinfo) October 30, 2020

