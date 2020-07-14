Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

These local bike businesses received federal coronavirus relief loans

Posted by on July 14th, 2020 at 11:42 am

Bike shops have had to adapt to COVID-19.
(Photo: J. Maus/BikePortland)

Local bike businesses were among the hundreds of thousands of U.S. companies that asked the federal government for assistance to weather the coronavirus storm.

Data released from the Small Business Administration last week revealed that at least four Portland bike shops and two other bike-related businesses received loans through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Here’s the list (company name, loan amount, number of jobs retained (if available)):

Fat Tire Farm
$150,000-350,000
14 jobs

Bike Gallery
$350,000-1 million

River City Bicycles
54 jobs
$350,000-1 million

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

King Cycle Group
$350,000-1 million
70 jobs

Showers Pass
$150,000-350,000

VeloTech Inc.
350,000-1 million
39

River City Bicycles owner Dave Guettler said he used the money to increase employee wages and save for the future. “Business has been crazy,” Guettler shared with us via email. “Especially considering the showrooms are still closed. We are selling as many bikes as we can get, but selection is pretty limited. We are fine-tuning our parking lot delivery processes, and trying to figure out how and when we can re-open the stores.”

According to Bicycle Retailer and Industry News, these local companies were part of an estimated $40 million that was pumped into the bike industry. In total the Trump Administration worked through banks to issue about $660 billion in low-interest loans to companies and nonprofits. The loans are forgivable if companies meet certain conditions regarding hiring and employee salary levels.

See if your other favorite bike companies received loans by searching the database via Propublica.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Rev Nat's Cider & Beer Delivery

Business, Front Page

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

5
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
ricochetJonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)JonDcrNOthankyou Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
NOthankyou
Guest
NOthankyou

A little bit frustrating to see only the biggest names in PDXs bike community received funds. I was really hoping to see some of the smaller shops listed

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
Dcr
Guest
Dcr

Small shops were mostly denied for various reasons due to the criteria of the loans, number of employees was a big one.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Might be worth considering that many of the people who own and run smaller shops got their start at the “biggest names”… So the health of these big shops is super important to our community in my opinion and I’m glad to see them get these loans!

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

From everything I’ve read every bike shop in the area was pretty much selling any bike they had and swamped with repair business. What did they need relief funds for? There are plenty of businesses that were completely shut down.

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
ricochet
Guest
ricochet

bet Stages Cycling (Foundation Fitness) also got a loan

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests