Safe Routes org drops ‘enforcement’ from organizing framework

Posted by on June 9th, 2020 at 1:03 pm

A Portland police officer rides by Vernon School in the Alberta neighborhood during a 2014 enforcement action.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

“Being an anti-racist organization… we are committed to continuing to take clear and decisive steps to undo the systems that prevent Black people, indigenous people, and people of color from moving around.”
— Safe Routes Partnership

Cities and organizations have spent nearly two decades developing “safe routes to school” plans to keep kids safe on streets while they walk and bike to class. Guiding their work since around 2005 has been a concept known as “The 5 Es”. This approach says the best way to boost non-car trips is to focus on a mix of education, encouragement, engineering, evaluation, and enforcement.

That last “E” of enforcement has fallen out of favor in recent years because of how policing has a disproportionate impact on people of color.

Today, amid nationwide protests and outrage over racism in our police system, the nonprofit Safe Routes to School Partnership announced “enforcement” will no longer be a part of their organizing framework. The Partnership has an active advocacy presence in our region and is the leading national voice for Safe Routes with connections to major groups like the AARP, National PTA, America Heart Association, and many others.

“Over the past several years, our organization has actively worked to advance social justice and racial equity,” reads a statement published by the organization today. “And we have struggled with the Enforcement E for some time… Through an examination of what is within our organization’s ability to change, and more importantly listening to our staff, organizational partners, and partners in the field, we know that approach is no longer sufficient.”

The Safe Routes Partnership says they’re an “anti-racist organization”, committed to, “clear and decisive steps to undo the systems that prevent Black people, indigenous people, and people of color from moving around…” and that they will no longer recommend the use of law enforcement-based programs.

“We know our history and we seek to correct it.”
— Kari Schlosshauer, Safe Routes Partnership Pacific Northwest

Supplanting “enforcement” will be a new “E” of engagement. Reflecting the importance of letting impacted communities lead, the Partnership says, “It will be the first E as listening to community members and working with existing community organizations is how Safe Routes to School initiatives should begin.”

The City of Portland has grappled with this enforcement issue as well. While not a large part of their Safe Routes to School program, the Portland Bureau of Transportation currently partners with the Portland Police Bureau to enforce speed limits and other traffic laws around schools. For PBOT, the tension around enforcement is within their Vision Zero and traffic safety programs.

When developing their Vision Zero Action Plan in 2015 PBOT and community partners opted to prioritize data and equity — not enforcement — to make streets safer. There was significant disagreement on PBOT’s Vision Zero Task Force about the role of enforcement, but they ultimately voted to not include any stepped-up policing in their official recommendations. Their concerns centered around a lack of trust of the PPB and fears of racial profiling.

“The enforcement actions in this plan are limited in order to reduce the possibility of racial profiling and disparate economic impacts,” the final Vision Zero plan reads.

This new scrutiny on police in Safe Routes programming comes as Portland works to remove PPB school resource officers (SROs) from high school campuses. Regional leaders with Safe Routes Partnership strongly support that move. While school-based police were a big part of the group’s guidance in the past, recent research shows they contribute to the “school-to-prison pipeline”.

Asked about this issue on Twitter last week, Safe Routes Partnership Pacific Northwest Regional Policy Manager Kari Schlosshauer (who we interviewed in 2018) said, “We acknowledge that SRTS [Safe Routes to School] programs have relied on Enforcement with police, and have not listened enough to concerns from Black communities and youth of color. We know our history and we seek to correct it.”

“The bottom line,” she continued, “is that defunding SROs supports what Black youth and families have been asking for for years. We cannot change the past, but we can learn from it.”

Tomorrow Portland City Council will take on the topic of police reform. Leading that discussion will be City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty who will push for five budget amendments targeted at reducing the power and influence of the PPB.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

mark
Guest
mark

Without enforcement of traffic laws, what options do we have to reduce traffic violence? I’m concerned that engagement will not be enough, nor will education be able to reach dangerous drivers and habitual offenders.

Vote Up26-1Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
Jason Britton
Guest
Jason Britton

How has having armed police reduced traffic violence?

Vote Up8-16Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
mark
Guest
mark

I’m not saying officers need to be armed, but if drivers can drive recklessly without fear of prosecution, what other means do we have to disincentivize that behavior?

Automated enforcement is one idea, but there are many problematic issues. As it stands now, the vehicle operator needs to be clearly identifiable, since a citation cannot be issued to the registered vehicle owner. My understanding is that the photo radar images are viewed by a human officer before a citation is issued, which leaves room for bias. It has proven very difficult to even install automated enforcement, because motorists view it as a violation of their “rights,” never mind that driving is not a right, but a privilege.

Vote Up120Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

How much bias is there in administering a ticket that was a result of an automated process? You’re saying there “could be” when we don’t know “how much”. We can argue about placement of such cameras, but that is a different issue and much more likely to be biased.

I mean, it’s not like triggering a speed camera is subjective. And if you are truly concerned, then perhaps a cop who is a BIPOC could do the viewing.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
mark
Guest
mark

I’d rather change to law to allow the ticket to just go to the registered owner of the vehicle. That way, there’s no room for bias. If the registered owner is not the driver, they can either take the citation, or give up the person who was using their car.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Another option is to put governors on all motor vehicles, something they are apparently experimenting with in Australia. The motor vehicles can only go as fast as the posted speed limit, with the vehicles communicating directly with the signs (or rather electronic readers on the back of the signs), as well as signals and stop signs. Of course this doesn’t eliminate issues with hitting pedestrians, bicyclists, other vehicles, and the odd creature that unexpectedly gets in the way, but it’s one step in the right direction.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

So when some gun-toting hick in a pickup blows through a school zone at 40mph and gets pulled over by an “unarmed traffic enforcement officer”, what happens? Would you want that job?

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
Dave B
Guest
Dave B

For speeding in particular I do hope, as Mark says, that we expand automated enforcement—and school zones are an obvious place, both practically and politically, for cameras.

But just as current camera enforcement does not require anyone to get out of the car, human speed enforcement does not necessarily need anyone to get out of the car—or even to open the window. You need a measured speed, and a picture of the driver.

That could reduce some forms of discrimination—because no one would talk their way out of a ticket—and remove some of the elements of traditional police enforcement that most often create dangerous moments: no questioning, no reaching for the glove box.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Mark. No one is saying traffic laws should go unenforced. In this case, an organization is saying they will no longer recommend enforcement as a foundational/organizing principle for a successful safe routes program. As for other options… Fixing social issues that lead to many traffic law violations; using automated enforcement methods; using better design so that streets are self-enforcing; using “police” that don’t carry guns and other weapons; offering more diversion programs so poor people have more options; etc… This is just off top of my head.

Just keep in mind, it’s important when hearing these ideas like “no enforcement” and “defund police” to understand they are rally cries. Read and think more about what people are really asking for and you’ll find it’s much more nuanced than it appears! And much more possible than it might seem at first.

Vote Up11-15Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

“Fixing social issues that lead to many traffic law violations…”

What social issues are you referring to?

Vote Up14-1Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

one of my basic theories is that if we had a stronger social fabric where more people could get their economic, physical and mental health needs met we would have a lot less dangerous streets and broken traffic laws. That’s all I meant by that. Take better care of people and they’ll make better decisions on the road.

Vote Up8-11Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Do you really believe that people drive too fast in school zones because their economic and health needs aren’t being met? Really?

Vote Up22-2Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

That’s not what I said. Please don’t try to call me out like this. it’s so tiring.

We can have safe streets without armed police being the only way to enforce the laws. That’s the important message IMO.

Vote Up8-15Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

I don’t think I mischaracterized your statement, and it wasn’t my intent to “call you out”. You are a thought-leader in a community heavily invested in traffic safety, so it is surprising that you would abandon enforcement for unproven and speculative alternatives. (Unarmed enforcement is a non-starter in an environment where some would rather murder an officer than risk being identified and taken into custody. I wish that weren’t the case, but it is.)

Abandoning traffic enforcement is tantamount to surrendering the fight for increased traffic safety, at least for the decades it will take to rebuild our streets to Vision Zero standards. I, for one, am not on board with that concession.

It is probably worth remembering that the data (at least what I’ve seen, and have posted before) shows that the traffic police do not have a record of disparate enforcement. If this is still true, then perhaps rather than defunding the traffic police, we should hold them up as a model of policing done right.

Vote Up16-1Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I’m not “abandoning enforcement”. I’m saying that I can envision a future where enforcement looks much different than it does today and that we don’t need so many armed police officers on our streets hassling people for traffic violations. I’m saying let’s talk about a different type of system because the current one doesn’t work for everyone. I’m saying let’s open up our minds to new possibilities. I don’t know the answers, I’m just thinking out loud and I really don’t like when you put words in my mouth and. Thanks.

Vote Up4-11Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Would you reconsider your position on the current model of traffic policing if the data showed “fair” and “non-abusive” enforcement?

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Whose data? The data kept by the Police?

I don’t trust police in general. And I believe the system overall is racist and rotten and needs to be replaced by something else. I also hear the pain and cries of Black people, many of whom are shouting right now that they don’t want police in their communities and they want a different type of public safety system. This isn’t about me, it’s about them.

Vote Up2-5Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
9watts
Subscriber
9watts

“it is surprising that you would abandon enforcement for unproven and speculative alternatives.“

I think the problem here is that, e.g., Hello, Kitty consistently refuses to allow the possibility that we could imagine (and trust us to bring about) a different approach, a different framing of the problem, something that may lie outside of what we can at present fathom. This stance amounts to reifying whatever the status quo is, not because it serves us well (it rarely does as we are now seeing all around us), but because the absence of fully fleshed out alternative programs is used to smear those who would like to take that step. wspob used to demand his interlocutors scale this absurd hurdle as well.

H, K and I have had innumerable such exchanges over the years here, and the popularity of his comments as measured by up/downvotes does not bode well for our collective willingness to live down the racist and unjust systems that still surround us, smother many.

Vote Up4-5Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

We live in one of the most heavily armed countries in the world, full of half-crazy armed men looking for a fight. Unless we move to 100% automated enforcement, I don’t see how we get away from armed police handing out traffic tickets. You’d be crazy to pull over these sociopaths without a weapon at the ready. The people who speed through school zones are much more likely to be unhinged.

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

A gun isn’t a defensive weapon – pointing it at someone else isn’t going to stop their bullet from hitting you. You may hope to deter them from pulling out their gun, but hope isn’t much of a shield. I have no doubt that as soon as someone figures out how to fully protect a human from all bullets, weapons that get past such shielding will already be commonplace. I’d rather have a society that doesn’t require either party to be armed to resolve a dispute.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
Dan
Guest
Dan

Why hand them anything? Pull them over, use a loudspeaker to tell them that a ticket will be mailed to the address associated with the license plates. Don’t allow registration to be renewed if unpaid tickets exist.

Like someone suggested up thread, tie it to the car rather than the driver. The owner of the car pays and can go after the driver themselves if someone else was driving.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Believe it or not I am with JM on this. One thing I learned while I was on the Grand Jury was that many people do not know, or have no incentive to make good decisions. And that’s why they are being charged. Now, I personally think this is due to broken families and poverty, but that is just a theory.

It’s easy to make a good decision when your needs are met. You are in a healthy place with fewer stressors.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

You’ve got yourself a falsifiable theory. Do people from broken families get more traffic tickets than similarly situated people from intact families?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

My theory is that when people come from a hierarchical system that benefits them, they are more likely to obey the rules of the hierarchy. If the hierarchy does not serve you well, why play the game? I’m not talking just traffic infractions, I’m talking unwritten social contracts.

What incentive does a black man have to play nice in a predominantly white social structure that he feels persecutes him?

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
David Binnig
Subscriber
David Binnig

I share Kitty’s skepticism that a stronger social fabric would sufficiently reduce traffic violations, and would in any case doubt whether the city of Portland has meaningful power to strengthen our social fabric—but very much agree with the rest, and in particular that we can find ways to shift a lot of enforcement to a model that doesn’t involve fraught interactions with men with guns.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
mark
Guest
mark

The social issues are selfishness and lack of respect for fellow humans. Not sure how to fix that.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Not ostracizing is a good start.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

The existence of cars.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

If one feels persecuted by or not part of their community, they are probably less likely to adhere to community standards.

After a certain point, I can imagine a downtrodden person thing “why the heck should I even try?”

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Be careful dismissing “rally cries” – the US has a long history of electing politicians (including presidents) on rally cries alone.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Momo
Guest
Momo

Why don’t we just move traffic enforcement into PBOT using unarmed non-police, the same way we do parking enforcement? That way dangerous speeding or drunk driving would be enforced, but the people doing the enforcement would not carry guns, would not use it as an excuse to search cars for drugs or try to catch people for other things, and could be trained to avoid profiling and really only focus on dangerous driving. We could also do things like offer education and warnings rather than citations for minor or first-time infractions, and offer alternatives to paying an expensive citation for people who can’t afford it.

There’s no level of good street design that can deal with out of control drunk drivers or people who choose to drive completely recklessly. Without some level of enforcement, Vision Zero is impossible to achieve. So I don’t think we can afford to give up on enforcement altogether, but we do need to completely rethink the way it’s done.

Vote Up18-3Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

PBOT can barely function doing whatever it is they aim to do. It certainly isn’t good to add enforcement to their belt when they are incapable of slowing down the number of deaths. The sad but true part of this is that I can’t get a speed camera van moved two blocks over due to some ineptitude from down town. I truly hope they can regroup during the upcoming lean times and do something that amount to effectiveness.

Vote Up4-2Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Would you be willing to pull someone over at 11pm on a Friday for suspected drunk driving/speeding, go up to their window, and tell them to get out of the car because they are under arrest, without the option to defend yourself if it turns violent? I wouldn’t take that job for a million dollars.

Oh, by the way, there are 120 firearms for every 100 citizens in the United States. Have fun.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
Dave B
Guest
Dave B

I think part of the answer might be that not all citations need to involve direct personal contact. If a hypothetical PBOT traffic agent clocks you speeding, there’s no need for them to get you out of the car in order to issue a ticket.

(They do need a way to get a clear picture of the driver, unless we change [state?] law so that tickets follow the owner rather than the driver.)

Intoxicated driving is harder to deal with, although the present reality is that an intoxicated driver who isn’t doing anything that breaks other traffic laws often won’t be pulled over to begin with.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

I’m 1000% for traffic cameras all over the city, with the law changed so that the owner of the car has to prove that someone else was driving it, and provide their contact information to get out of the ticket. But I don’t see how we stop drunk driving without traffic stops.

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Brandon
Guest
Brandon

I think his point was that drunk drivers are often pulled over for other infractions and then given a field sobriety test based on odors or slurred speech. This system tends to target members of the community based on socio-economic factors and not necessarily the likelihood of them being intoxicated. Many places in the world have effectively used sobriety checkpoints to address drunk driving, maybe 1 armed police officer and several unarmed “traffic safety officers” at a checkpoint? I would also submit that a safe, reliable, and effective public transit system has the potential to limit the incentive to drive drunk.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Momo
Guest
Momo

There are a ton of jobs people have all over the country that could result in personal harm but the people are not armed. People still do those jobs, because they’re paid extra for the risk. A person giving someone a parking ticket could be attacked at any moment. They are all trained in self-defense. We really need to stop equating self defense with carrying a gun.

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
Tom
Guest
Tom

Traffic enforcement can be done without police. That model is over a hundred years old and ignores all the technology that has been developed since.

There are multiple options. Safety technicians with some basic training can gather a combination of observational data, camera data, and other data such as speed detection to generate citations without needing to stop the driver. The traffic stop is what requires the police. No traffic stop involved, then no police needed. The traffic stop is no longer needed with the technology we have now. This would drastically lower costs of generating citations and create a safer situation for everyone.

Vote Up14-2Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
Doug
Guest
Doug

And who is reviewing the photos? People are always involved.

Vote Up1-6Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Someone with training to not act in a biased way.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
mark
Guest
mark

I’m pretty sure officers already undergo some sort of training, but as we’ve seen, it’s not totally effective. The best solution would send a citation to the registered vehicle owner. If they assert that they were not driving, they can surely tell us who was using their vehicle.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

That sounds reasonable, but you have to suspect that unless the outcome of tickets is exactly the proportion of the population by race, someone will say it is biased.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

It would be a big help if laws were changed so that the registered owner of the vehicle was responsible for vehicle infractions unless it was stolen. I’ve seen stories of drivers wearing masks or other face coverings that made ID difficult and got them out of a ticket. It seems like if you let an irresponsible driver borrow your car you should be responsible for their actions because it is a potentially deadly device. If you don’t want it on your record you can give the authorities the ID of the real driver. I believe this is how parking infractions are handled. The authorities don’t have to ID the person that parked a car illegally, the owner of the car is responsible no matter what.

Vote Up8-3Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

Yes. Think of the situation with property ownership. The property owner is the liable party for all kinds of things. A landlord is liable for things his tenants do, even if he or she doesn’t know that they’re doing them.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

What do we do about drunk driving? What happens when I call in a suspected drunk driver?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
Momo
Guest
Momo

I really don’t believe that only police should be able to do traffic stops. Can’t people be trained in self-defense techniques without using a gun? They could even wear bullet-proof vests if they’re worried the driver has a gun. We have security guards without guns all over the place in malls and whatnot. Why the insistence that traffic stops require guns?

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

Automated enforcement, as long as it is placed equally in “white” and “poc” areas, should be equitable. Best yet it is easily audit-able for racial profiling. As long as everyone that is speeding or running red lights is getting a ticket it should be fair.

Vote Up5-4Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
Dave
Guest
Dave

No, no, no. People become something less than people when they drive. Enforcement is a necessity.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
Bike Guy
Guest
Bike Guy

Let’s go ask Fallon Smart if even less traffic law enforcement is a good idea.

Vote Up6-3Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
9watts
Subscriber
9watts

unhelpful. Her death had nothing to do with enforcement.

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

I’m not sure if enforcement could have prevented that death, but better infrastructure would have. Solid median refuges would have prevented him from speeding in the turn lane. That case I’d actually a great example of how our enforcement and justice system is broken.

Vote Up4-2Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

An Arab national friend long ago explained to me that an American traffic fine was (to him) simply an opportunity to bribe the police and courts to allow him to drive as fast and irresponsibly as he wants to, especially as the fines were often the same each time. As long as jail wasn’t required (and it often isn’t in the US for non-violent rich offenders), he would continue breaking the law. However, in his own country, they generally cut off the hand of repeat offenders, which would certainly deter him.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Perhaps better immigration policy would have been more helpful.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
rick
Guest
rick

So who will arrest Smokey and the Bandit?

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
X
Guest
X

Yes to photo enforcement! If a person fights a ticket, subpoena their phone records, establish where they were at the time, and figure out their times from A to B for the last three months. Either they become the Lord of Strava or else they get tagged for multiple new infractions.

We already require financial responsibility for car owners by means of insurance. A person who owns and maintains a car for their personal use should not put it in the hands of a dangerous driver. Owner responsibility for traffic offenses is a no-brainer. There are people who go to school to figure how to make this fit within the Constitution.

It’s possible that a person will not realize that their car has been stolen (this is very Portland) so perhaps a report will not have been filed when an infraction occurs. Maybe people will need theft insurance, or an aftermarket ignition lockout device. If you have an older import car there should already be a locking bar on the steering wheel, or some vital part in your pocket, or perhaps you are sleeping in it? If none of the above it could be gone.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
