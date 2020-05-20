Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

Bicycle rider injured in collision on Highway 30 near St. Johns Bridge

Posted by on May 20th, 2020 at 11:22 am

Photo from the scene.

(UPDATE, 12:36 pm: We know now the victim is Merritt Raitt, a well-known local rider. Read more about him in a note at the end of this post.)

This morning a man riding a bicycle was hit by a car driver while trying to cross over lanes of Highway 30 just north of the St. Johns Bridge.

The collision hasn’t been reported by authorities or on other media outlets, but we received details about it from a reader who was driving nearby and pulled up a few minutes after it happened.

According to our source (who pulled over to help the rider) the bicycle rider was riding northbound on Highway 30 and had just gone under the St. Johns Bridge. He then tried to merge across two lanes in order to enter the left turn lane that would take up onto NW Bridge Avenue to access NW Germantown Road (or the bridge).

“He safely pulled in front of a truck to get to the left turn lane,” our source shared. “Rider then merged into the next lane to the left and the truck driver watched him get rear ended by the car. Car driver (who said she hit him at 55 mph*) said she saw him come into her lane and veered into the left turn lane to avoid him. Hit him and her windshield shattered.” (*Note: Speed limit at this location is 45 mph.)

Thankfully, the bicycle rider appeared to be OK although this person we heard from said he definitely hit his head and likely suffered a concussion.

Location of collision. Bicycle rider was in bike lane on the right and was trying to get into that left turn lane.

Highway 30 is a very important and well-used route for bicycle riders. It’s the only direct (and flat) way to access Sauvie Island and the West Hills/Forest Park from Portland. Despite this, the Oregon Department of Transportation has resisted changes that would increase cycling safety.

In 2016 we highlighted a major ODOT paving project that included this exact location. That project was a perfect opportunity to increase cycling space, lower speed limits, add more caution signage, and do more to make drivers aware that this is a popular cycling corridor. We made several reasonable suggestions to ODOT staff and they ignored them.

Last year advocates once again organized to encourage ODOT to make bike safety updates as part of a scheduled paving project.

This morning’s collision might have been difficult to prevent because merging across multiple lanes of a highway is almost always a risky proposition. But the lack of safety on Highway 30 — for all types of users — is unacceptable and something needs to change.

UPDATE, 12:38: The rider was 60-year-old Merritt Raitt. He just emailed us from Emanuel Hospital where he’s recovering. He has seven broken ribs, a mild concussion, some chipped teeth, lots of sore muscles and “very little road rash”. He’ll be there overnight but considers himself “extremely lucky”. He also shared his recollection about what happened:

“I don’t remember getting hit but I do remember merging to get to Germantown and my memory is I had plenty of room and made it to the turn lane where the light was red and that is the last thing I remember before waking up in the ambulance. I know that is a tricky crossing and I have done it many times. I’m not saying the witnesses have it wrong. .. I really feel like the made it to the turn lane and was hit there. I don’t want to make a big deal out of this.”

Raitt is a well-known local rider. Not only is he one of the strongest climbers in Portland (especially for his age) he’s also the guy behind that amazing “Commuter Dreams” video that earned him international acclaim back in 2010. He also made a film about his “Circle Century” around Ladd Circle in 2011.

UPDATE, 1:28: Here’s what the Portland Police Bureau says about the collision:

Preliminary information suggests the bicyclist and the vehicle were both traveling northbound on Hwy 30. The vehicle was traveling in its lane of traffic and the bicyclist was in the bike lane. As the two approached the intersection of Northwest Bridge Avenue, the bicyclist crossed Hwy 30 against the crossing signal and collided with the front passenger side of the vehicle, which had the right of way.

The bicyclist was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital with trauma injuries.

Both the driver of the vehicle and the bicyclist were given the investigating officers’ business card and the PPB case number. Witness were interviewed and police reports have been written. No citations were issues in regards to this crash.

“Against the crossing signal” is a strange thing to say because Raitt wouldn’t have been using one. He’s an experience rider who was merging across lanes. He wasn’t using the crosswalk. It’s still unclear how the PPB determines the driver had the right-of-way.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
9watts
Subscriber
9watts

#odotknows
the same ODOT that told us that they didn’t care for Vision Zero, preferred instead to tally ‘Fatality-Free-Days’

Alex
Subscriber
Alex

I hate riding HWY 30. It needs to be fixed.

aboom
Subscriber
aboom

Has there been any support in extending the westside/eastside waterfront path to St. Johns bridge/Sauvie bridge?

cmh89
Guest
cmh89

There is the North Willamette river path or greenway, can’t remember what they actually call it. It would connect Cathedral park to the eastbank path.

It has as much substance to it as the 2030 bike plan though

HJ
Guest
HJ

Hwy 30 is a menace. It really sucks that you have to ride on it to get to Sauvie. It would be so easy for them to make it better too. It really wouldn’t take all that much. ODOT just has no problem with people getting killed so they don’t. It’s disgusting.

notsoclearcut
Guest
notsoclearcut

If PDX can’t get control of its streets from Oregon then maybe it needs to become its own state. I am not sure if the goals of Oregon are reconcilable with the goals of Portland

Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Excellent reason to make a protected path along Hwy 30 and the St. John’s. Correcting inherently dangerous designs by separating modes should be ODOT’s priority.

Vote Up6-1Vote Down Reply
Kyle Banerjee
Guest
Kyle Banerjee

This would be expensive and could make things worse by limiting options for cyclists trying to cross the road while making them less visible to vehicles pulling off.

The problem is not getting hit while riding straight — it is crossing a busy fast road.

Separation is a weird goal out here anyway. I can’t think of any roads in the hills people would be riding to that even have shoulders.

cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I’m sure the motorist was given a PAINFUL slap on the wrist for recklessly and negligently speeding!

JK, did PPB make the cyclist apologize for attacking her car with his body?

Vote Up9-8Vote Down Reply
todd.boulanger
Guest
todd.boulanger

Yep. Sad that this facility will now score better for safety “enhancements” now. ;-(

This is one of several reasons that I dream of a “foot ferry” (bicycles too) from Frenchmans Bar Park to Sauvie Island…traffic safety and [natural disaster] security. Perhaps a Frog Ferry 2…someday…

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

UPDATE, 12:38: The rider was 60-year-old Merritt Raitt. He just emailed us from Emanuel Hospital where he’s recovering. He has seven broken ribs, a mild concussion, some chipped teeth, lots of sore muscles and “very little road rash”. He’ll be there overnight but considers himself “extremely lucky”. He also shared his recollection about what happened:

“I don’t remember getting hit but I do remember merging to get to Germantown and my memory is I had plenty of room and made it to the turn lane where the light was red and that is the last thing I remember before waking up in the ambulance. I know that is a tricky crossing and I have done it many times. I’m not saying the witnesses have it wrong. Perhaps they were going super fast and I misjudged the distance and closing rate but I really feel like the made it to the turn lane and was hit there. I don’t want to make a big deal out of this.”

Raitt is a well-known local rider. Not only is he one of the strongest climbers in Portland (especially for his age) he’s also the guy behind that amazing “Commuter Dreams” video that earned him international acclaim back in 2010. He also made a film about his “Circle Century” around Ladd Circle in 2011.

ES
Guest
ES

There was another collision in that area in the news recently: https://www.koin.com/news/crashes/bicyclist-hurt-in-crash-on-hwy-30-in-nw-portland/

Josh
Guest
Josh

Yikes, glad to hear the rider is recovering.

I haven’t ridden on Hwy 30, but looking at online maps I was hoping maybe you could make a two-point left turn at the light. But then I looked at street view photos, and there’s almost no space at all to wait. Seems like it’d be about as dangerous waiting in the shoulder next to speeding traffic as to try and move with it. No idea how TriMet thinks people are supposed to cross this highway to catch the bus there, either.

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

UPDATE, 1:28: Here’s what the Portland Police Bureau says about the collision:

Preliminary information suggests the bicyclist and the vehicle were both traveling northbound on Hwy 30. The vehicle was traveling in its lane of traffic and the bicyclist was in the bike lane. As the two approached the intersection of Northwest Bridge Avenue, the bicyclist crossed Hwy 30 against the crossing signal and collided with the front passenger side of the vehicle, which had the right of way.

The bicyclist was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital with trauma injuries.

Both the driver of the vehicle and the bicyclist were given the investigating officers’ business card and the PPB case number. Witness were interviewed and police reports have been written. No citations were issues in regards to this crash.

“Against the crossing signal” is a strange thing to say because Raitt wouldn’t have been using one. He’s an experience rider who was merging across lanes. He wasn’t using the crosswalk. It’s still unclear how the PPB determines the driver had the right-of-way.

cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I love the amount of contradictory information in that statement.

Obviously PPB is doing a solid for the motorist but I’m wondering if they determined that the cyclist didn’t have right of way if he crossed a solid white line into the turn lane. Who knows. Just more broken infrastructure from ODOT.

Is there any official statement? I’d like to email ‘ol Ted about it and see if he bothers to reply.

No citations were issues in regards to this crash.

The motorist admitted to driving 10mph over the speed limit and hitting a human being with her car and received no citations…

Lets all ask ourselves why ZeroVision is failing

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Is there any official statement?

No. PPB didn’t issue a news statement about this crash. I asked them about it directly.

From my experience, the police take a strong bias toward the driver because 1) they themselves see the world from a driver’s perspective and 2) the bicycle rider is usually either dead or in the hospital or unable to clearly recall what happened.

Unfortunately, the onus of guilt in our system is always on the bicycle rider in these type of crashes… especially when the driver isn’t being reckless or insane or drunk or full of road rage.

It would be up to the bike rider to disagree with the police and take the issue into his/her own hands. But often they are just tired and hurt and want to move on and insurance will cover everything so the cycle just continues.

Also keep in mind that we sometimes just will never know what truly happened. These are very stressful situations and no one has a clear memory of what happened. The police have a very difficult job (biases aside) in trying to figure out what happened. The driver and the biker can 100% believe they did something different. Humans are tricky that way.

cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I mean, if we had a functioning police force, they would investigate the crash and determine how fast she was going.

I guess the weird part of this is that motorist who hit him admitted to breaking the law and it seems like there are multiple witnesses who were not involved in the crash.

I mean, if he was crossing against the crosswalk, how could he get rear-ended? I know PPB is lazy, but this just seems next level lazy.

I wonder if I can request a copy of the police report.

Vote Up7-5Vote Down Reply
Kyle Banerjee
Guest
Kyle Banerjee

Agreed that the language is weird. I can only imagine the cop thinks someone on the shoulder is not on the road and must cross at the signal. Even if that’s the logic, I don’t think it will fly. Bicycles are allowed on the road and there’s no minimum speed, so this should be judged the same way as if a car came off the shoulder to make the same maneuver.

Do we know where Merritt was when he was hit? I’d assumed he was waiting in the left turn lane — i.e. clearly rear ended. However, if he made an error and pulled in front of a passing vehicle in a regular travel lane, that vehicle would have had right of way (and possibly no chance to react). This would be an unusual mistake for an experienced cyclist, but it does sometimes happen.

Adam
Guest
Adam

Wasn’t ODOT supposed to build a multi-use path parallel to this highway years ago? I kept hearing from people in planning circles it was some stipulation they were supposed to honor as part of a funding package they received or something, but never did.

Anyone else add details to this?

qqq
Guest
qqq

The rider’s account makes sense. The driver’s account also makes sense, and is close to his account. The problem could have been that she was going too fast, so he thought he had time to get across her lane, but didn’t. And she wasn’t paying attention enough, and was going too fast to slow down, so tried to veer left as she said, and hit him.

The police report doesn’t make sense unless both the other accounts are way off. Both rider and driver said he was merging across lanes, not crossing at a signal. And why would her windshield be broken if he hit the side of her car? I guess it’s possible.

Matt B
Guest
Matt B

The original source of information seems to also be a witness, and their account matches both vehicle operators. There is also a good chance the truck in the right hand lane behind the cyclist obstructed the view of both operators, particularly the cyclist since he never mentioned seeing the car. While the statement about the signal makes no sense, no charges does since there seems to be contributing negligence, speeding on the part of the car, and unsafe lane change on part of the cyclist. Perhaps the cyclist made it to the left turn lane, but that is where the car went to try to avoid him. Thankfully he hit the fender first and not the front end of the car. Suspect it would have been a much more tragic event. Fortunately the cyclist will recover.

todd.boulanger
Guest
todd.boulanger

This is similar to a pedestrian “double threat” scenario…one road user merging across lanes with the lead driver yielding to the “traffic” ahead while the POV of the approaching driver is screened by the yielding driver. This is one of the safety flaws to higher speed multilane urban highways without enhanced crossings and formal facilities for vulnerable roadways users.

casual observer
Guest
casual observer

Glad to hear that Merritt is recovering, he sounds like one lucky dude. Thanks for reporting Jonathan.

todd.boulanger
Guest
todd.boulanger

I am thankful the cyclist (and the driver*) are still alive. There must have been at least 30+ mph speed differential between these vehicles.
*the driver’s high-speed evasive maneuver could have caused them to roll or hit oncoming [truck] traffic head-on.

todd.boulanger
Guest
todd.boulanger

Would someone follow up on the status of the other injured cyclist reported (7 May 2020) near this same location?

Charles Ross
Guest
Charles Ross

I’ve often ridden this route but merge with the turn lane on the south side of Highway 30, before it goes under the bridge. Highway 30 is a dangerous road, full of rural commuters, work trucks, who, by-and-large have little respect for bicyclists. The highway should be called ‘interstate 30’ as that would more accurately reflect the speeds of motor vehicles that one sees.
For a bicyclist it presents the same problem as another dangerous intersection across the river: the onramp to 1-5 as one pedals south along N. Greeley Ave. The cyclist, moving along a long straight bike lane has to move left into traffic at the entrance to a freeway in order to continue along that street.
What is the solution? Stop your bike! Turn your head and look back. Do not trust your mirrors.
I hope he has a speedy recovery.

Johnny Bye Carter
Subscriber
Johnny Bye Carter

The “driverless vehicle” statement betrays their allegiance to the all mighty car.

Johnny Bye Carter
Subscriber
Johnny Bye Carter

This is why speeding kills vulnerable road users. You look down the street, know you have enough time to cross if the vehicle is going the speed limit, but they’re not and they get to you too soon and you’re dead.

Seems to me that if the car driver had no been speeding there would have been plenty of time to make it across the lane. It sounds like they DID make it across the lane but the driver thought they were going to hit the cyclist and veered into the cyclists path in the turn lane.

Pat Lowell
Guest
Pat Lowell

I’ve been in a similar situation where I was riding in the shoulder and then merged into the traffic lane with the intent to continue into the left turn lane. There was a car some distance behind me, but everything would have been fine if they kept on their path. However, they saw me coming, freaked out, and accelerated into the left turn lane to get around me right as I was about to enter the left turn lane. Fortunately, I somehow saw them out of the corner of my eye and veered back into the travel lane as they sped around me. (I think that’s what happened – it went so fast that I can’t be sure.) That was the day I decided to start riding with a mirror!

I’m sorry Mr. Raitt was not so lucky – I’m sorry about the pain he must be in (both physical and psychological) and wish him a full and swift recovery.

