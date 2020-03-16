Guest opinion: We should open up neighborhood streets for social distancing
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on March 16th, 2020 at 10:40 am
**This article is by Sam Balto, a Weston Award Winner and Physical Education teacher at Cesar Chavez Elementary School in north Portland. We last heard from him when he launched a guerrilla safety campaign using red cups to protect bike lanes.**
“I noticed how little space we have in our neighborhoods for walkers, runners, and everyone else who uses sidewalks.”
We have entered uncharted territory here in Portland and in the United States. We are living through the most severe pandemic to hit in our lifetimes. Since Thursday, when Governor Brown announced the large gathering ban and social distancing, request going out in public has felt much different. I was happy to see so many people out and walking outside this weekend to get fresh air and some exercise.
But while walking with my family I realized it was impossible to follow CDC’s recommended 6 foot distance to avoid person-to-person contact. Then I noticed how little space we have in our neighborhoods for walkers, runners, and everyone else who uses sidewalks.
With fewer people commuting to work, school and other events over the coming weeks, what if we encourage more neighborhood-level open streets that allow for passive, outdoor activities while still enabling safe social distancing? I think it’s time we made some streets (mostly) carfree streets during this pandemic and I’ve started a petition to tell Mayor Ted Wheeler and other local leaders about it.
Advertisement
During our time of social isolation, our community still needs physical activity and fresh air. Our network of neighborhood greenways should be carfree while we are in a State of Emergency. This would allow for ample open space for people not using cars. People could enjoy safe social distancing without the threat of being run over by drivers.
What would this look like? We could start with plans already created by people in our community.
In 2016 BikePortland shared Terry Dublinski-Milton’s idea of a diverter at every intersection where neighborhood greenway crossed a larger street. And Dublinski-Milton helped author a called Diversion on Bikeways as Urban Form (PDF) in 2018 with local planner Garlynn Woodsong (Land Use & Transportation Committee chair for the Concordia Neighborhood Association and the Planning and Development Partner at the Portland planning firm Cascadia Partners, LLC). That plan calls for diverters every two blocks that allow for local residents using cars to access driveways and parking spaces, but not to cut through the neighborhood. The idea is for drivers to stay on larger, arterial and collector roads and leave neighborhood streets for, well, neighbors. We could use existing materials for diverters like planters, traffic cones, barricades, jersey barriers and signs.
What do you think? If you like this idea, please consider signing this petition to Mayor Wheeler, Bureau of Transportation Commissioner and PBOT Director Chris Warner.
— Sam Balto, @CoachBalto on Twitter.
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.
Nothing like using a pandemic to push your personal agenda.Recommended 15
I knew this would be the first comment!
Also expect people to say, “This is a crisis and you want to help those elitist crybaby cyclists?!”
JeffS, keep in mind this is just an idea to consider and since this site is all about mobility and streets, this is what we talk about. Also, I disagree with you that trying to find ways to improve people’s health and sanity during this crisis is a “personal agenda”… at least in the way you mean it here.Recommended 16
cities with vastly greater population density (think shanghai) somehow managed thru a roughly 2mo lockdown w/o this being a top concern…i wud think BP readers could come up with a much more impressive list of where our concerns should be.Recommended 5
Sure, all they did was close all the streets to everything and everyone.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/04/business/coronavirus-china-tianjin-response.htmlRecommended 1
Thanks for the link, but am very familiar w/ China.
shanghai was effectively shut down, but its not like they declared martial law except perhaps for a few clusters. as a society they just immediately shift into community-over-individual mode..it can be impressive or draconian, however u want to look at it…but i seriously doubt there was 1 second of “we need a place for passive play” but rather 100% “we need to shut down and stop this thing.” on the positive, family in shanghai dealt w/ a severely limited city (carry out at restaurants etc) for about 5weeks, and then some time last week the city largely got back to normal…as though nothing ever happened.
i’m wildly selfish, but my first thot here isn’t that i need to make a grab for more greenspace, rather its: how do i as an individual rise up to help backstop the vital systems this region is concerned may be overwhelmed in the next few weeks.
in the past couple days we’ve gone door/door in neighborhood checking in/updating/distributing contact info….i’ve also reached out to emergency services group in pdx offering to organize a 10-15 person team to track/input/verify data or do any other bullsht jobs they need handled.
seems there’s about a zillion city planners/organizers on this site…tell us what we can be doing to organize and be ready to help…please.Recommended 1
Alternative take: nothing like adapting to a public health crises by implementing smart policies that improve public health. People need to get exercise, and do it in safe distances. Vehicle traffic is going to dramatically decrease in the coming weeks. This is a win-win.Recommended 13
Sometimes it takes pretty severe traumas to shift behavior patterns and ingrained habits. I am really curious as to whether these changes stick and people have a change of attitude, or if they leap back into the old habits.Recommended 1
So… first I want to loooove this, as I went out on my bike yesterday on Greenways and, as I’m the designated errand person in my quarantined house + my elderly neighbors, I got dairy at the store. The only people in my neighborhood that were driving were people that looked like they needed to be there… like, I’m in primarily a blue collar area and my neighbors don’t really work from home. So, while I love this because I can WFH, it’s not the reality for a lot of people here in NoPo. I’d hate to make it harder for people that already have it hard. I’ve been there, on WIC with my $150 Maverick that barely ran, going to Hot n Now for my job while still being a teen & pregnant. Having your road blocked when all you want to do is get to work and home and collapse… yeah, I dunno.Recommended 16
Thanks for sharing Becky Jo. I expected this concern to come up right away. I absolutely agree that we shouldn’t do anything to make people’s lives harder right now. I wonder if we could see this more as creating safer space for people on these streets — not as limiting driving access. There could ways of doing something like this without creating hard closures, like how PBOT does block party permits. Those are basically giving residents the power to put up tiny little barricades at each end of their block that say “Street Closed for Block Party”. People who live on the block can still drive around the sign, but it keeps non-local drivers away.
With so much less driving traffic right now, I’d encourage folks to play in the streets a lot more even without any barricades!Recommended 6
I guess I am “young” enough not to what ‘Hot n Now’ was…my mind ran the gamut from sun tanning service to…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hot_%27n_NowRecommended 2
Todd, 😀 you didn’t miss much. It was gross.
Jonathan: certainly. I’m sure there’s got to be an answer somewhere in the gray. It’s not black and white, let alone known territory. It would def take all kinds to come to the table and talk amicably.Recommended 1
It felt cozy when they took away our wide sidewalks and gave them to motor vehicles. Now it’s seems scary to walk in such close proximity to each other.
Thanks cars. You never stop taking.Recommended 6
I like the idea, but it didn’t go over well on Reddit, that’s for sure:Recommended 2
https://www.reddit.com/r/Portland/comments/fj829r/near_wilshire_park_sunday/
I mean, yeah, my first thought on seeing a renegade street closure is Kant’s Categorical Imperative (“Act only in the way that you would wish for everybody to act”). In other words, just imagine the chaos that would ensue if every block were “closed” by its residents.Recommended 7
Thank you for the acknowledgement. Though the idea of benefits during a pandemic did not occur to me when I wrote that, it is certainly a good idea. This is an emergency, and emergency measures need to be taken. It may be that after we get through this pandemic the public will want to keep the quiet streets, quiet, with all the long term health and community benefits. For now, everything needs to be looked at.Recommended 1
Does anyone know if PDX Transformation is still around, to put in traffic cone diverters?Recommended 0
The city is looking really good recently. Like a crisp March day I remember in 1989.Recommended 4
Contrails are fewer too. Time to observe what our home looks like NATURALLY:
https://epic.gsfc.nasa.gov/Recommended 1