New bridge on Springwater Corridor to open January 15th

If you ride the Springwater Corridor in southeast Portland you’ll be in for a treat on Wednesday. That’s when Portland Parks & Recreation will officially open a new bridge over Johnson Creek near SE 45th Place.

The old bridge was made out of wood and was used by the Springwater Division Railroad Line in the early 1900s. Its large footings in the creek constrained fish movements and caused debris to accumulate during storms. PP&R’s new bridge is made out of steel and concrete and doesn’t disturb the creek at all because it anchors to its banks. This will lead to healthier habitats and more free-flowing water. Up above where we ride, the new bridge surface will be much smoother than the old, bumpy railroad planks.

This is one of two bridges on the Springwater Corridor being replaced thanks to the 2014 Parks Replacement Bond. That bond allocated $2.3 million for this project and Parks spokesperson Mark Ross says they plan to come in under budget.

In related news, Metro Council is poised to approve funding for the Trolley Bridge which would extend the Trolley Trail via Portland Avenue in Gladstone with the Clackamas River Trail in Oregon City. The project is part of Metro’s 2022-2024 federal flexible funds program.

In other regional trail news, Metro will host is next Quarterly Trails Forum on Monday, January 27th from 1:00 to 3:15 pm at Metro Council Chambers (600 NE Grand Ave). This forum will include experts and updates on issues and projects from around the region.

