Lime adds new electric, seated ‘Glider’ to Portland fleet

New LimeGlider seen on Naito Parkway this morning. (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Move over e-bikes and e-scooters, there’s something new in Portland’s bike lanes. Last week Lime added a new type of shared electric vehicle to their local offerings with the launch of 250 LimeGliders. These new mobility devices are billed as “the next generation of seated e-scooter” by Lime and the local media, but upon closer inspection they aren’t scooters. And they definitely aren’t bikes.

The Glider does have a big, cushy seat, which makes its riding position similar to a bike. But it doesn’t have pedals, so it’s not a bike. And its 20-inch wheels are twice the size of Lime’s e-scooter wheels and are the same size as their e-bikes. Lime had deployed a limited number of seated e-scooters since 2019, but these new vehicles are much different.

Here’s what Lime said about them in a press release:

“The Glider is designed as an inclusive and accessible option for all riders, as well as those looking to replace car trips with a more comfortable, two-wheeled option combining seated comfort with the effortlessness of a scooter. The innovative design includes foot rests instead of pedals, allowing riders to simply get on and go. The larger padded seat is unique in Lime’s fleet and is positioned closer to the ground to provide a lower center of gravity for riders. Lime repositioned the battery and updated wheels on the new vehicles to achieve a lower center of gravity, improving stability and maneuverability, especially for smaller-statured riders. This is particularly useful when riders move the vehicle off the curb to start a ride or when walking them onto the curb to a parking spot when ending a ride. These features cater to feedback from groups traditionally underrepresented in Lime’s active riders, including women and older riders.”

The Gliders utilize a hub motor and have a top speed of about 15 mph.

Lime already holds a permit with Portland Bureau of Transportation for e-scooters and they’ve worked closely with PBOT on the Glider rollout. The currently have about 2,000 e-scooters on the streets, compared to just 250 LimeGliders. PBOT endorsed these new vehicles as a way to make the system even more accessible to a wider variety of users.

Lime has operated in Portland since 2018 when the launched their dockless LimeBikes. In 2024, Lime was one of two companies (along with Biketown operator Lyft) authorized to take part in Portland’s micromobility program.

I’ll hop on one of these soon. In the meantime, I’d love to hear from someone who’s ridden one. How did it work for you?