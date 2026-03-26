A bike summer camp roundup

Scenes from Cycle Oregon Summer Kids Camp last year. They’ve expanded offerings for this summer and have scholarships available if you act fast. (Photos: Cycle Oregon)

Tis the season to consider summer camps for the little ones in your life. And since we live in a cycling-soaked region, bike summer camps are relatively commonplace. But you can’t sign up for something you don’t know about! That’s where this little roundup comes in. If you’re interested in finding a cycling summer camp, consider the options below…

Cycle Oregon

“At a time when childhood independence is declining and fewer children are biking to school, Cycle Oregon’s Summer Kids Camp aims to reverse the trend. Led by the experienced team behind the statewide Jump Start bicycle education program, the camp transforms young riders into confident bike commuters through a curriculum focused on safety, wayfinding, and real-world riding.”

Cycle Oregon did so well with their camps in their first year they’ve expanded offerings for 2026. They now offer full-day camps in Portland, Hillsboro, and Bend for kids ages 8-12. They offer scholarships to qualified families if you register by March 29th. Price: $550. Website

Biking Buds

“Our approach blends the magic of traditional camp culture, the intention of experiential education, and the practical skill-building of a modern day camp. Campers learn biking fundamentals at their own pace, strengthen resilience through supported challenges, and develop social-emotional confidence, all while riding, laughing, exploring, and making new friends.”

Biking Buds has four different camps and serves kids ages 3-12. Full day and half day options are available. Their home base is in the Ladds Addition neighborhood in Southeast. Price: $350 – $650 per week. Website

Pedalheads

Pedalheads offers two types of bike camps: one that sticks to streets and the other that goes off-road onto trails. Website

Trackers

“Join the Rovers Wheelers and learn to ride in a calm, supportive setting surrounded by laughter and discovery. Practice balance, braking, and pedaling through playful games and short, supervised adventures. When you’re off the bike, enjoy creative crafts, storytelling, and songs with new friends.”

Based in the Sellwood/Brooklyn area, Trackers is a Portland institution when it comes to quality outdoor education. Their Rovers Wheelers class is a full day camp for kids kindergarten to second grade. Price: $445 (5% discount if you register by April 24th). Website

WashCo Bikes

If you live in Washington County, this could be a great option for you. WashCo Bikes offers eight weeks of camps in various locations (Hillsboro, Tigard, Forest Grove) for kids ages 8-12. Price: $350 (scholarships available). Website

Coach Robbie MTB

I haven’t vetted this person yet, but the website seems legit so it might be worth inquiring if you’ve got a kid interested in becoming a serious mountain biker — or who just wants to gain confidence on the jumps and trails. Camps are held at Gateway Green Bike Park and Sandy Ridge Trail Area. Price $385. Website

Washington Transportation Camp

“If you are a high school student passionate about pursuing a career in transportation or simply curious about this rapidly evolving industry, WATC promises an adventure-filled camp where you’ll explore, discover, and have a blast while learning!”

This is a very intriguing program sponsored in part by the State of Washington. It’s a way for high schoolers to get exposure to the transportation industry while staying in a college dorm and learning form professionals in the field. It’s a free, week-long program offered to Washington high school students entering 10th, 11th or 12th grade. Website

Have you heard of any other bike summer camps? If so, let me know and I’d be happy to add them to this post.