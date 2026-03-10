Broadway bike lane to get aesthetic, protective face lift

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
9
SW Broadway today. PBOT crews plan to remove plastic wands and replace with planters and concrete curbs. See design below. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

The last three years have been a roller coaster for the bikeway on Broadway that runs through Old Town and Southwest Portland. In September 2023 we learned the city hatched a secret plan to remove the bike lane protection and revert the design to an older version. Three days later, after widespread community outcry, those plans changed and the bike lane was ultimately saved.

In 2024, the Portland Bureau of Transportation completed upgrades to SW Broadway that included better signals and loading platforms. And then yesterday, PBOT announced even more upgrades they say will make Broadway safer to use and to nicer to look at (see design below).

Starting tomorrow, PBOT crews will install dozens of planters and concrete traffic separators (a.k.a. curbs) in the buffer zone between the existing bike lane and car parking spaces. According to a statement from PBOT, “The improvements will reduce ongoing maintenance and improve aesthetics on the highly visible downtown corridor.”

SW Broadway and Alder looking south. Final design on the right. Designs by PBOT.

The first phase of work will will focus on SW Broadway between Oak and Yamhill. PBOT wants to get this section done by mid-May so the street can be part of the 2026 Bloom Tour, an annual event where creative flower displays take over the central city (think of it like the Winter Light Festival, but flowers instead of lights). Later this year, the new planters and curbs will extend north from Burnside to NW Glisan and south from Yamhill to SW Clay.

When PBOT first shared the plans for this project, it looked a bit different (see comparison of initial and final design above). Initially they were going to install one larger median “end cap” at the beginning and end of each block. The end caps would have one planter each and there would be nothing added to the buffer zone along the bike lane — even the existing plastic wands would be removed (likely because they look terrible). The final design cancels the end caps and replaces them with short concrete curbs and planters lining the entire length of the bike lane.

When PBOT brought this project to the Bicycle Advisory Committee last month, one member scoffed at the planters and relatively small curbs, saying drivers hit and push them out of place (the large planters on NE Multnomah are regularly hit and moved around by incompetent, reckless drivers). PBOT staff said their engineers are confident the planters will stay put thanks to input form Maintenance Operations staff who said each one will be installed with a concrete curb right next to it.

I reached out to PBOT to better understand their decision to switch from the larger end caps to the planter/curb design.

PBOT Communications Director Hannah Schafer explained that they opted for the curbs/planters option for a few reasons. First, members of the Central City in Motion Working Group expressed concern that the initial design would have no protection in the buffer zone. PBOT also heard from “stakeholders on the corridor” (which I always hear as “business owners”) that planters would be considered an upgrade from an aesthetic standpoint and that, in general, folks wanted to see more planters in general. Schafer also added that if they had a larger budget for the $550,000 project (which is being paid for with General Transportation Revenue made up of state Highway Fund and local parking , they’d keep the larger concrete end caps and do the planters and curbs.

Other than these changes to the bike lane and a small change in parking availability between NW Glisan and Burnside (which will move from a “No Parking” zone from 6:00 to 9:00 am to all-day parking) this project won’t impact the way the street operates.

For more on this project, visit PBOT’s website.

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, contact me via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a paying subscriber.

eawriste
eawriste
4 hours ago

Amazing! Well done PBOT! Time to start expanding this across the river on Hawthorne and NE Broadway.

Joseph E
Joseph E
4 hours ago

Will these be pre-fab curbs which are bolted down? Or will they be poured in place with rebar down into the asphalt? Or just set on top of the asphalt?
Will the planters be bolted down or just held by their own weight?

David Hampsten
David Hampsten
3 hours ago
Reply to  Joseph E

Will certain hotel and business owners, plus certain business associations, complain again? Will PBOT have to move planters and prefab curbs several times at taxpayer expense due to these complaints?

resopmok
resopmok
3 hours ago

Sounds great but.. can we get a protected lane that extends past 7th to Williams and the Broadway bridge? This is the sort of incomplete upgrade or installation people talk about when it comes to the question “what should we be spending limited funds on?”

Angus Peters
Angus Peters
1 hour ago

Sounds very nice but will the plants actually be cared for and the planters not just left to be weed containers and canvases for graffiti? It’s hard to have nice things in current day Portland.

https://www.wweek.com/news/2023/08/09/trees-planted-by-the-city-in-east-portland-two-years-ago-are-dead-because-the-city-didnt-water-them/

maxD
maxD
1 hour ago
Reply to  Angus Peters

This is great question- in the past, PBOT has explicitly walked away from their landscape obligations citing a shortage of maintenance money (see NE 102nd/Weilder, for example:https://maps.app.goo.gl/Q7cGeXCPrZU3PAHY9). I love plants and welcome more beauty to the streetscape. However, I am surprised to see PBOT take on something that requires so much maintenance. These small planters will need to watered 1-3 times weekly from June through September and be weeded, trimmed and replanted occasionally. Plants installed in the ground can become established and required little/no water, but these containers are way too small. PBOT also does not allow irrigation in the R/W, but maybe they are maying an exception here? I have a lost of questions- hopefully we will get some great news that PBOT has a plan for taking care of these. At a minimum, it looks they will preclude the Benson from using the buffer as a temporary parking space for sports cars!

blumdrew
blumdrew
1 hour ago
Reply to  Angus Peters

Wow, I wonder if planters and trees are different things? I guess your irrefutable evidence of Portland’s dysfunction, a WW article from 2.5 years ago, will just have to stand as proof that we shouldn’t bother putting planters down.

Can’t even be bothered to reference the planter protected bikeway on Multnomah? I recall them being fine, but occasionally damaged or moved into the bike lane. Seems more relevant than yet another article just sort of vaguely referencing poorly run programs as evidence that we can’t do anything and shouldn’t try.

NotARealAmerican
NotARealAmerican
50 minutes ago
Reply to  blumdrew

Fixed it for you:

but occasionally constantly damaged or moved into the bike lane

Minor annoyance: the watering trucks tend to water during peak commute hours and always block the bike lane.

NotARealAmerican
NotARealAmerican
43 minutes ago

More limited funding being spent on cosmetic improvements to an already established and safe bike lane instead of addressing hundreds of miles of disconnected and dangerous bike facilities. Urbanists and their real estate speculator friends love the “placemaking”* (⬆⬆⬆real estate valuations), however.

*”activation”

