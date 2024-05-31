Loading platforms a big upgrade for SW Broadway

Loading platforms have come a long way since 2020. Back then, when the Portland Bureau of Transportation saw them as a way for bus operators to service customers away from the curb, while still allowing bicycle traffic to roll by, the agency said, “Over the next several years, this tool will be implemented in a variety of contexts and locations throughout the city.”
Four years later and PBOT has not only kept their word, they’ve significantly improved the design and implementation. The three newest loading platforms installed on Southwest Broadway are a big upgrade. I still want to see how they do under high volume situations, but after spending some time with them a few days ago, my first impressions are very positive.
Spurred by concerns of bad interactions between guests and bicycle riders, hotel managers and valet staff worked with PBOT to come up with a solution that would work for everyone (for more on how these relate to the Broadway Bike Lane Scandal, read this story). With parking-protected bike lanes, it was too easy for folks outside busy areas like hotel loading zones to park illegally against the curb. And without adequate signage or design cues; hotel staff, guests, and bike riders didn’t always navigate the right-of-way with each others’ safety and convenience in mind.
Enter these new platforms:
Benson (SW Oak)
Heathman/Schnitz (SW Salmon/Main)
Hotel Vance (SW Columbia)
They are fully hardscaped with permanent concrete ramps and curbs, the bike lane is painted solid green, there’s minimal use of plastic posts, and there’s a grooved, yellow divider between the bike lane and sidewalk. There’s also ample length (about 2-3 car parking spots) for gentle slopes up and down and signage that communicates expected behaviors for all users.
There are three new platforms on Broadway: in front of the Benson at SW Oak, the Heathman at SW Salmon, and Hotel Vance at SW Columbia. (These are in addition to existing platforms at NW Couch and SW Main.) PBOT says they cost about $90,000 a piece.
They all worked well for me. The one at the Benson has a bit of a rough entry angle, but other than that it was smooth sailing. And because there are now two of these upgraded platforms on the block between Salmon and Main — in front of the Heathman and the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall — it’s almost like we have an above-grade, separated cycle-track for that entire block.
In addition to practical benefits, I believe these platforms have intrinsic value and are the type of thing that can create a positive feedback loop for bicycling and bike facilities more broadly. It goes something like this: When we build high quality bike facilities, it leads to better behaviors by users and more respect for the people using them, which in turn leads to political inertia to build more high quality infrastructure, and the cycle continues.
Then of course I visited on a slow day downtown, so maybe my bubble will burst on a busy day when the bike lane and hotels are more crowded. We’ll see. For now, I’ve got a very good feeling about these and hope they’re an example of the type of quality we’ll see on the nearby SW 4th Avenue project PBOT is working on.
Have you ridden these yet? What do you think?
Video below posted to Instagram yesterday:
I rode them on the PSU Farmers Market ride Saturday and wholly agree. Thought they worked wonderfully.
I gotta wonder why they couldn’t just fill in the gap between the Heathman and Arlene Schnitzer platforms. How much more expensive is it to just build the full-block cycle track compared to forming and grading an additional corner radius and exit ramp that will probably make maintenance and sweeping between the two raised portions more complicated? I’m sure patrons would enjoy the extra loading space as well.
I was wondering the same thing. Feels like an obvious move
keep in mind the Schnitz one was done at a different time, so it’s not like they did both simultaneously and left out the gap. Also, my hunch is that these things are very specific in terms of scoping and budget. That is, PBOT gets approval to build a very specific thing and while to us it seems easy to fill a gap, to a big bureaucracy it’s a huge headache that no one wants.
Nice to see a problem solved with a well thought out solution instead of a knee-jerk regression to what was there previously!
Oh I see what you did there! Haha.
Mini roller coaster
I’m with you, Dirk. The cost to cyclists is a short, sharp climb, so that people walking from cars aren’t inconvenienced. I get why people like these ramps, but I don’t think cyclists should pay the cost every time. Since cycling is harder than every other form of transportation, making cyclists pay the cost of keeping everyone safe just discourages cycling.
These are a big improvement, but are they not done yet?
They have no tactile warning strips on the street side of the bike path. Apparently PBOT believes people needing tactile warnings only leave hotels, but never arrive at them.
It doesn’t take a code expert to design these things. All it takes is for a designer to imagine using them from the standpoint of someone with a disability.
Adding to the frustration, the City has a simple online form for reporting accessibility issues at City facilities that would be perfect for me or anyone else to report these. But people are not allowed to use the form unless they have an ADA-covered disability, or are representing someone who does, and has that person’s permission.
But the most frustrating thing is that these projects have gone through so many staff people, consultants and reviews, yet nobody noticed that people with impaired vision who get dropped off will step right into bicycle traffic without ever knowing it (until they get hit or yelled at).
And of course the missing tactile warnings also make the path hazardous for people biking, given the possibility of dropped-off hotel guests wandering into their path.