Buoyed by public support, Olivia Clark moves forward with transportation funding proposal

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
26
North Michigan Avenue (before a microsurfacing treatment a few years ago) going back to the earth. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Less than three months after launching a bid to raise more revenue for transportation, Councilor Olivia Clark has heard enough: At a meeting of the Portland City Council Transportation and Infrastructure Committee this morning, Clark said she was so “moved” by the level of support for two new fees that she was ready to put forth a proposal.

“I did not start out at this point, but given all the community feedback,” Clark said, “I’m going to take a risk here, and I’m going to open up with a funding proposal for you to discuss.”

Clark’s confidence came from a presentation by Portland Bureau of Transportation staff that summarized public feedback from four recent open houses and an online survey. Over the past several weeks, PBOT hosted open houses in each district. 254 people attended the in-person events and another 477 completed the online survey. While obviously not a scientific sampling of opinion, Councilor Clark feels like it’s time to move forward.

Clark plans to draft legislation that would authorize the City of Portland to pursue a Transportation Utility Fee (TUF) at around $12 per household (or $9.50 per multifamily unit) and a Street Damage Restoration Fee (SDRF) at $10.30 per square foot. The TUF is something 31 other Oregon cities have already implemented. It would be charged on utility bills and would elevate well-maintained streets to the same level as other basic city services like sewer, power, and water. The SDRF would be charged to utility companies and other contractors who dig up streets. The fee would compensate PBOT for damage done to the right-of-way.

Despite the conventional wisdom that voters are reflexively against any new taxes or fees, PBOT’s recent outreach showed that 78% of those who offered feedback support the TUF and 87% support the SDRF. Of those who support the TUF, 48% said it should be the same as the regional average, or about $12. This is significant, because folks were given options to support $6 or $9 per household — yet they still chose $12. (Note: The TUF is technically a fee, not a tax, so it doesn’t need a public vote.)

PBOT says they must fill a $25 million budget in the short-term, but the overall cost to address their maintenance backlog is $6 billion.

Taken together, the TUF and SDRF would raise about $68 million per year and would give PBOT a flexible pot of funds they’d have discretion over. This is a key point given that the vast majority of PBOT’s funding is from sources that are dedicated to specific projects and programs. Add in the $18 million (or so) per year PBOT brings in from the Fixing Our Streets (10 cent local gas tax) program and the bureau would have enough to fill their budget gap and make headway on that maintenance backlog.

There are still a lot of details to hammer out. Clark said she’d likely include language in the ordinance that would mandate a certain amount of funds raised from the TUF be spent on maintenance. But Clark wouldn’t stipulate an end to PBOT’s existing local gas tax, which is an idea floated by Mayor Keith Wilson at the open houses. Councilors Clark, Smith and Angelita Morillo said that gas tax conversation should not be mixed with conversations about new alternatives.

“This is an important moment in Portland history.”

– Olivia Clark, city councilor

At council Monday morning, Clark’s proposal was met with strong approval from the other four members of the committee. Councilor Loretta Smith voiced her support, seeing it as a way to fund her Sidewalk Improvement and Paving Program.

Councilor Mitch Green also said he’s ready to support the proposal. He also said the future of Portland local gas tax could be a moot point if city planners use new revenue to, “Shape the transportation system that gives people options to not drive their car.” Green said the U.S. war in the Middle East could soon lead to lines as gas stations and provide a strong impetus for people to drive less and/or seen other options. “We have an opportunity here,” Green said, “To use that geopolitical crisis as an opportunity for us to lead a city forward that’s not exposed to that kind of energy shock.”

Two other alternative funding sources — a retail delivery fee and a third-party food delivery fee — were considered not quite ready for prime-time and won’t move forward in this proposal.

As leader of this effort, Councilor Clark wants to move forward at relatively breakneck speed. She hopes to have legislation drafted and delivered to the full City Council by next week and continue the conversation at the (newly assembled) Committee of the Whole on April 2nd (which will be the first opportunity for public testimony). If all goes according to plan, the proposal will be in front of full City Council on April 8th, before the city budget process officially begins.

“Let’s move on,” Clark said at the end of this morning’s conversation. “This is an important moment in Portland history.”

Share this article

Share on Bluesky Share on Reddit
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, contact me via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a paying subscriber.

Related Posts

Thanks for reading.

BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.

Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

26 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
SolarEclipse
SolarEclipse
3 hours ago

LOL . . . right
If, a big IF, this passes the voters, I’m taking bets on how many years it’ll take for the City Council to rob these fees and use them for something else.
I give it 3 years.

5
Reply
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
3 hours ago
Reply to  SolarEclipse

It doesn’t have to pass voters. The TUF is a fee, not a tax. And the SDRF isn’t even paid by voters. And the Fixing Our Streets program has been in place since 2016 and has a very stellar record of accountability and transparency and has never been raided for other uses.

3
Reply
AY
AY
2 hours ago
Reply to  Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

How is calling the TUF a fee instead of a tax anything but semantics? And ignoring that issue, is this an Arts Tax 2.0 where a government agency with no experience in mass taxation is charged with doing that work?

4
Reply
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
2 hours ago
Reply to  AY

AY,

Yes some of it is just semantics and politics. But there are also different laws and procedures that depend on something is a tax or a fee. I’m not the expert in this area, but a fee is generally more appropriate when the thing is a service you are paying for. In this case, the city provides maintained streets as a service and this would be a fee we’d all pay for that service.

0
Reply
David Hampsten
David Hampsten
2 hours ago
Reply to  Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Fixing Our Streets gas taxes are regulated by state law in Oregon, so even when City Council tries to use them “in an emergency” for other purposes, they can’t. Fees on the other hand…

2
Reply
Jeff S
Jeff S
2 hours ago
Reply to  Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan, perhaps you should consider a boilerplate at the top of the Comments section: “Please Read Article Prior to Commenting”

2
Reply
SolarEclipse
SolarEclipse
2 hours ago
Reply to  Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

It’s the will of the voters that the City Councilors have their jobs. If enough come out against it and let their City Councilors know, it won’t pass.
Or another scenario is someone does a ballot measure that repeals it.

The voters still very much can wield power even outside of the ballot box.

0
Reply
NotARealAmerican
NotARealAmerican
1 hour ago
Reply to  Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

…and has a very stellar record of accountability and transparency…

WT*?

Is it possible the you are not aware of two scathing audits from the City Auditor’s office that pilloried PBOT for refusing to account for the portion of fixing our street budget legally obligated to be spent on “safety” (e.g. bike/ped infrastructure). And, of course, PBOT’s response was to essentially thumb their noses at the idea that they should accountably allocate funds to voter-designated categories.

https://www.oregonlive.com/commuting/2021/09/portland-auditor-says-transportation-bureau-failed-to-closely-track-gas-tax-spending.html

https://www.opb.org/news/article/portland-road-repair-safety-program-fixing-our-streets-gas-tax-audit/

5
Reply
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
1 hour ago
Reply to  NotARealAmerican

Yeah those are really scathing at all. And one of those was done just 3 years after it passed. And don’t get me started about how the Auditor is an elected official and that office has always had political motivations to say the least. But even if you discount all of that, you’re talking about a critique that PBOT didn’t quite categorize spending properly. That is really not a huge deal IMO. Also, for some reason voters went ahead and voted to support that tax overwhelmingly despite that audit.. so yeah not really scathing.

0
Reply
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
1 hour ago
Reply to  NotARealAmerican

Yeah those are not really scathing at all. And one of those was done just 3 years after it passed. And don’t get me started about how the Auditor is an elected official and that office has always had political motivations to say the least. But even if you discount all of that, you’re talking about a critique that PBOT didn’t quite categorize spending properly. That is really not a huge deal IMO. Also, for some reason voters went ahead and voted to support that tax overwhelmingly despite that audit.. so yeah not really scathing if you ask me.

0
Reply
David Hampsten
David Hampsten
2 hours ago
Reply to  SolarEclipse

It will follow the same fate as the ULF, which both closely resemble, and even before the ink is dry PBOT will get 25% in the first year, 12% in the second year, and less than 3% every year after that. The rest will go into the city’s general fund to pay for fire, police, housing, pet projects, etc.

3
Reply
Jay Cee
Jay Cee
3 hours ago

Heaven forbid we actually have focused taxes on private car usage

3
Reply
Gron
Gron
2 hours ago

I don’t love that it’s not income adjusted or scaled based on actual impacts to roads. I’d rather see something like a street parking fee assessed to every vehicle stored in public rights of way, with higher fees assessed to heavier vehicles or an income adjusted tax.

7
Reply
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
2 hours ago
Reply to  Gron

Yeah at this point I think folks on council understand that we can either debate a perfect implementation and mechanism and try to do something that does more to change behaviors and punishes people for making choices that are overall a negative to our system — or we can just find something that is good and works and get it passed and start fixing streets and move on. I am personally here for the latter!

1
Reply
eawriste
eawriste
2 hours ago
Reply to  Gron

Agreed Gron although the original PBOT presentation on TUFs did have this footnote on page 28:

A low-income discount for households could be administered through existing low income discount programs available on the water, sewer, and stormwater bill.

3
Reply
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
1 hour ago
Reply to  eawriste

yeah there will most likely/definitely be some sort of low-income considerations. This is Portland City Council after all.

1
Reply
dirk mcgee
dirk mcgee
2 hours ago

The average is based on number of cities and not tied to density or population? even VMT? I guess I’m a little confused why it would just be based on number of cities and not to something more directly related to the infrastructure that the fee is meant to support

1
Reply
FlowerPower
FlowerPower
2 hours ago

This just proves once again that those who cannot remember the past are doomed to repeat it.

From the 2014 article:
“In 26 years, the city has allocated 28 percent of utility license fees to transportation just once — in 1988. The actual amount diverted for transportation dropped from more than $5 million to nothing in 1994 — where it stayed until the 2010 fiscal year.”
https://www.oregonlive.com/portland/2014/08/portland_street_fee_city_counc_2.html

Fingers crossed the council can make the funds raised locked into PBOT better than the original TUF and better than how he PCEF fund turned out. Go Blazers?
I don’t think anyone is really against the $12 fee, I think people are against the frustration of paying into what according to historical trends will become a slush fund and we have to redo the drama dreaming up more fees in a few years.

3
Reply
Michael Mann
Michael Mann
2 hours ago

Again,
Utility fees are based, at least partly, on utility usage. If I use more water, I pay a higher fee. Built into utility fees is a financial incentive to be conservative in using the utility. If ANY utility should operate under this kind of incentive, it’s roads and driving. And implementing a flat household road fee takes the pressure off on coming up with a more equitable fee based on mileage driven and vehicle weight.
I (still) can’t support this proposal.

And, once the fee is implemented, you can bet that if the gas tax morphs into a more progressive mileage/weight tax, this fee won’t go away, and will only stay at $12 until council decides it needs to be higher.

8
Reply
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
1 hour ago
Reply to  Michael Mann

I hear you Michael. But the option is to never pass any type of transportation-based utility fee because we get bogged down by the impossible task of making it fair for everyone based on their usage. That type of fee schedule sounds like a nightmare politically and if I recall, that was one of the problems with former Mayor Adams’ “street fee” was that he tried to do that but lost the public in how complicated the calculations were. I’d rather pass a flat fee (because again, we need to do something now!) and then come back later and talk about maybe credits or discounts based on certain behaviors (like maybe number of cars registered to household or something like that).

0
Reply
Michael Mann
Michael Mann
1 hour ago
Reply to  Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

It’s not an “impossible task.” It’s a hard task. Hard things are worth doing.

And if you had to place a bet, what do you think the odds are that we’ll “come back later and talk about” it? The utility fees will literally take the pressure off, and we’ll move on to the next crisis. As much as it sucks, our deteriorating roads ARE the incentive to get it right.

6
Reply
BB
BB
45 minutes ago

Good to know that when I am on my bicycle getting passed by a Rivian that we are paying the same fee to use the same roads.
Nice to know the socialist is behind this very fair new tax.

0
Reply
John Carter
John Carter
45 minutes ago

So would the Street Damage Restoration Fee be paid by utility companies or other contractors that rip up the roads?

0
Reply
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
2 minutes ago
Reply to  John Carter

Yes.

And PBOT is considering various levels of cost recovery – meaning the balance between the cost of the damage vs what PBOT charges to repair it. PBOT queried the public about a 75% cost recovery model… but Councilor Green pushed PBOT to consider a 100% cost recovery model.

0
Reply
Todd?Boulanger
Todd?Boulanger
17 minutes ago

Jonathan: an interesting point crossed my mind upon seeing the photo selected with this article…the broken up concrete street may be as old as 1900 to 1920s (and not the utility cuts). The selection of materials (and preservation) can have a great impact on its lifespan. If that street had been built with asphalt then it may have needed reconstruction after 20 to 30 years and not 100.

0
Reply

Latest Headlines

Buoyed by public support, Olivia Clark moves forward with transportation funding proposal

Monday Roundup: Tyrannical bike laws, mechanic school, streetcar skepticism, and more

Transportation advocates say lawmakers ‘betrayed public trust’ with budget bill support

River City Bicycles owner survives heart attack while on bike ride

From the Archives

With six kids and no car, this mom does it all by bike