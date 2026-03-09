Monday Roundup: Tyrannical bike laws, mechanic school, streetcar skepticism, and more

Hope your week is off to a great start. Below are the most notable stories that came across my inbox this past week…

It’s about freedom: This wonderful opinion piece very clearly expresses why poorly crafted anti e-bike laws should be framed as nothing less than tyranny and government overreach that robs people of basic freedoms. (WSJ Opinion)

Child seats banned on transit: Interesting story from San Francisco where transit agency Caltrain says crowded cars have forced them to crack down on cargo bikes with child seats. The new rules banning them are being vociferously opposed by some riders. (SF Chronicle)

New leader at Metro: In news that many local transportation reformers will not be mad about, Metro President Lynn Peterson could be leaving early. (Willamette Week)

Bike to birth: A Minneapolis lawmaker is making headlines after she hopped into a cargo bike to get the hospital where she gave birth. She credits protected bike lanes for giving her and her husband the confidence to make that choice. (Fox News Minneapolis)

A new alliance: Very effective nonprofit Seattle Neighborhood Greenways has officially rebranded as the Seattle Streets Alliance, a move that shows our friends up north have a healthy advocacy ecosystem we’d do well to emulate. (The Urbanist)

Rad’s next chapter: The company that bought Rad Power Bikes through bankruptcy, Life EV, says it will honor warranties and provide a path to service for existing owners. As for new Rads? They say they’ll open a U.S. assembly plant. (Electrek)

Are we over streetcars? Streetcars were a big part of Portland’s progressive transportation brand back in the Obama era; but times have changed and given the transit budget crisis we face, this transit booster thinks it’s time to question their existence. (Urban PDX)

Wrenching: I still miss having United Bicycle Institute in Portland, but I’m glad to know they’re going strong and finding a new niche in training folks on how to work on all the weird, non-standard parts on today’s high-tech bikes. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.