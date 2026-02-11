PBOT staffer brought to tears after questioning from city councilors

What was supposed to be a straightforward, procedural exercise at a Portland City Council meeting Monday turned into something more like a tense congressional hearing when a transportation bureau staffer was unexpectedly grilled by several councilors.
The questioning — led by District 4 Council Eric Zimmerman — appeared to have caused the Portland Bureau of Transportation staffer to break down in tears. At several moments, the woman (who I’ve chosen to not name) was clearly upset and spoke through sobs as she attempted to maintain composure while no one in the room came to her aid.
The staffer was on the agenda of the Council Finance Committee to present an ordinance that would give PBOT authority to obtain property rights needed to move forward with the NE MLK Jr Blvd Safety and Access to Transit Project. This $5 million project has been in the works since 2022 and is funded through a mix of federal and local sources. It will lead to installation of new crossing treatments with pedestrian-activated signals at several intersections along with ADA curb ramps and sidewalk upgrades.
Since this is the Finance Committee and not the Transportation Committee and the ordinance is about right-of-way procurement, I doubt the PBOT staffer — a capital projects manager with eight years of experience at the bureau — expected to be grilled about the project’s scope and its relationship to unrelated programs and policies. But Councilor Zimmerman saw this as an opportunity to criticize PBOT and grind an axe about a program he wants the agency to pay more attention to.
During his questioning, Zimmerman took several jabs at PBOT that were beyond the pay grade of the staffer he was speaking to. He wanted to know why PBOT was spending so much of this project’s budget on sidewalk and ramp repairs when (according to his opinion) the crosswalks are the most important safety feature. Zimmerman made it clear he might not approve the ordinance because, because in his view, PBOT was building “Taj Mahal” sidewalks on MLK where they already exist when some areas of his district (Southwest, West, and Sellwood) have no sidewalks at all.
“We are once again going to invest in bumping [the sidewalk] out and making it look like we did Fourth Avenue [a reference to the recently completed SW 4th Avenue project],” Zimmerman shared with the PBOT staffer. “I’ve seen no work by PBOT with respect to the SIPP program that was about where projects can exist that don’t have a sidewalk.”
Zimmerman was a co-sponsor of the Sidewalk Improvement and Paving Program, or SIPP, that passed council last year. The idea with SIPP is to create a nest egg of funds through debt financing, then identify places in the districts 1 and 4 where new sidewalks should be built. But for reasons unknown to me at this point (likely related to a budget crisis at PBOT), the program hasn’t gotten off the ground yet.
Zimmerman is clearly annoyed by the lack of progress with SIPP and he used this unrelated project ordinance — and the unsuspecting PBOT staffer — as a platform to drive his points home. “I don’t feel like SIPP has landed with PBOT yet, and I’d like to get a sense before I authorize this, because from Finance, we only have a couple of widgets to be able to exercise some influence here.”
The PBOT staffer pointed out that the MLK project comes from a federal grant awarded in 2022, but Zimmerman continued to press her about why the city is paying for new sidewalks when the crosswalks are the more important element.
“I’m not understanding the sidewalk part here,” Zimmerman said.
“When we install a signal, a signal pole, or rectangular rapid flashing beacon, we’re also required to update the ADA ramps,” the staffer replied.
“Who requires it? Because our ADA staff have presented to us some discrepancies in terms of how PBOT interprets that and what’s actually required, versus our own standard. Because I’ll remind you, SIPP is about places where there’s literally just gravel or mud, so we have no ADA standards. So I’m trying to understand how this makes common sense.”
Zimmerman kept alluding to conversations he had with PBOT Director Millicent Williams that ADA curb ramp work could be done, “in a small fashion versus in a large fashion.” “Which seems to be the PBOT way these days — we can’t do anything in a more smaller sense.” he added.
“It’s in my interest and the whole team’s interest to deliver this project as affordably as possible,” the staffer replied. “If there was a way to get out to sort of cost cut in that space, I would be doing it.”
Then Zimmerman replied,
“I am challenged by that, given my conversation with the director of PBOT, and given the situation that happened with the ADA ramp program and the replacement of certain staff members because of the, I’ll just say, approach that was used… I am looking for a way to get any acknowledgement that PBOT recognizes that they are able to make improvements without always completely tearing down and replacing, and I can’t seem to get that indication.”
Zimmerman then wondered if the MLK project was taking money from other projects he feels are more important. “I am supportive of these crosswalks,” he continued. “I’m just not sure that I have full faith and credit to the PBOT way of implementing the crosswalks… And that this is coming directly from my conversations with with the director looking at some programs in my own district, and saying, ‘Yeah, that didn’t have to be that big.'”
The councilor appeared to be somewhat self-aware, saying repeatedly that he understands Finance Committee might not be the proper venue for this exchange, but said, “I only get a few stabs at transportation-related things, being on Finance.”
Zimmerman wasn’t the only councilor with input. Committee Chair Elana Pirtle-Guiney invited North Portland resident Keith Edwards to testify. Edwards, a Black man, told the committee that he and his neighbors want more crosswalks on MLK. He implied that PBOT hasn’t been racially equitable in past crossing investments when he said, “The traffic signal recently installed on N Going Street is not predominantly used by citizens that look like me.” (N Going is a major bike route and neighborhood greenway used by many bicycle riders.) Pirtle-Guiney echoed his testimony and urged the PBOT staffer to expand the scope of the project. “We’re only making upgrades to five intersections. And I’ve heard loud and clear from Keith Edwards and from others in my district, that there’s about 20 intersections on MLK that need some work,” Pirtle-Guiney said.
Councilor Steve Novick then asked one of those questions that he knew the answer to, but just wanted the staffer to get on the record. He asked whether PBOT did outreach beyond one business association mentioned in the presentation, “And can you tells us why you felt that they were reasonable representatives of people in the community?” I think the staffer heard that question as a criticism and it was at this moment that she appeared to finally break and give into her emotions (video here).
“We’ve done a lot of outreach through the planning phase of this project,” the staffer said through sobs.
It was hard to watch as no one mentioned the condition of the staffer or took time to apologize or check in with her. Councilor Pirtle-Guiney eventually acknowledged the situation by telling the staffer they could take a minute recess if needed.
When it came time for Councilor Mitch Green to speak, he said he regretted mentioning the SIPP program earlier in the meeting, “Because I think my colleague got focused on the SIPP aspect of this and not the thing that you’re actually presenting.”
“I apologize on behalf of this committee if your if your motives were impugned today,” Green continued. “I think that’s really unfair, and we just need to keep it focused on the thing that’s being presented.”
Zimmerman couldn’t let that go. “I’m not sure why we’re talking about motives being impugned here,” he responded. “Those are fair questions. There’s certainly no impugning of the project here.”
But Zimmerman’s tone and comments said otherwise. And Councilor Green wasn’t the only person who felt that way.
I heard from several readers who were concerned about how the PBOT staffer was treated. One of them shared with me in an email that,
“I thought the exchange was pretty appalling and I’m disappointed that Councilor Pirtle-Guiney didn’t intervene at all. Zimmerman’s line of questioning wasn’t really germane to the topic at hand, and given the power imbalances, was really a discussion more suitable with PBOT Director Williams. And it came off as hypocritical, given he voted against an oversight resolution last week based on concerns that it would create a culture of fear if bureau staff got grilled by councilors in a public setting.”
It was difficult to watch this exchange. I feel bad for the PBOT staffer and I’m sure it’s sent a chill through the bureau.
Beyond the choices Councilor Zimmerman made, this incident might have something to do with the new form of government where councilors no longer have direct control of specific bureaus. This means there’s no buffer between elected officials and agency staff. In years past, the commissioner-in-charge of PBOT would have taken the brunt of Zimmerman’s questions. This new power dynamic isn’t inherently bad, but as the saying goes, “With great power comes great responsibility.”
— Watch video of the committee meeting on YouTube. This link takes you to the beginning of Zimmerman’s questions.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
What a bully
And we wonder why PBOT is afraid to ever do anything bold or visionary? I was hoping having a city administrator would insulate the bureaus from this kind of politicization of minutia, but evidently we are back to the same old meddlesome bullshit.
Yes I think that’s why this hit me so hard. For these councilors to not understand how low morale is at PBOT right now and perhaps it’s not the best time to brow-beat an innocent staffer just for your own politics was really unfortunate.
Asking questions about a project you are working on for the city is Brow beating? She is I assume, a pretty well paid staffer doing her job For the city of Portland. The councilor was doing his job.
What a snowflake,
You sound ridiculous.
What is Bold or visionary about this particular project.
Tell us what I am missing?
You’re missing the whole point. NOTHING is particularly bold or visionary about this project. In fact this was a presentation about a non-controversial, procedural issue on a non-controversial small project.
The point is that if this is the reception PBOT gets for presenting that type of project, why would PBOT want to expose itself to potentially far greater criticism by attempting to present a bold, visionary project?
Thank you for keeping an eye on these things Jonathan. I am so disappointed in that man.
I watched the session on YouTube and thought Zimmerman was his usual polite, measured and thoughtful self. His questions were insightful. It’s fair game to want a deeper understanding of how PBOT decides how elaborate a given project should be. Does every ADA ramp need to be the Cadillac version? What’s the trade-off? Could PBOT have done more crossings if it had chosen to do fewer sidewalk bulb-outs?
And yeah, what is happening with the Sidewalk Improvement and Pavement Program (SIPP)?
As far as the staffer crying, there wasn’t any bullying or grilling going on by anybody. I’ve been questioned more pointedly by city commissioners during testimony as a member of the public. I was surprised that the staffer got choked up over pretty low-key questions.
(Oh, and remember, this is an election year for D4, so expect a bunch of politicized reactions to this. The DSA is feeling threatened by Eli Arnold’s re-entering the D4 race, so this will be a tight three-way between Zimmerman, Arnold and Green–the gloves have already come off. But watch the video yourself, pretty soft-spoken and no fireworks.)
Hi Lisa!
This is weird because we already exchanged so many texts about this story (I shared it with her before posting), but I want folks to know that you and I disagree about this.
The delivery isn’t the issue to me. Someone can be polite and measured, but I am more interested in what they are saying and the context they are saying it in. And I agree some of his points are definitely fair game, but again context matters. I don’t think this ordinance and this staffer and this meeting were the right place to ask these questions. And let’s not get it twisted, he was throwing out some pretty anti-PBOT messaging with the “Taj Mahal” and “common sense” and throwing in that part about how some PBOT staffers had been fired around this issue (of course a staffer — at an agency that is laying people off and facing job cuts — will hear that a certain way).
I also don’t think it’s our place to judge the staffer’s tolerance. The fact is she was clearly disturbed by the cascade of questions and allegations and criticisms is what matters. And the fact that they didn’t see her emotional state and catch themselves and/or apologize, or just opt to take the conversation out of the public eye was disturbing to me.
As for the SIPP. Yeah let’s talk about why that’s stalled. But what does Zimmerman think he’ll get out of a capital projects manager? He’s frustrated that SIPP isn’t moving faster. It says a lot about him that he took out that frustration on this PBOT staffer in this context and never once self-corrected. Instead when Green apologized for him, he just defended himself. Not great.
I also can see how you’d be biased looking at this conversation as a very very strong advocate for more sidewalks in District 4 and I think you are much more sympathetic to Zimmerman than I am as a result of that.
That’s the thing, JM, I didn’t hear anything like an allegation or criticism coming from anyone. BTW, I’m more than sympathetic to Zimmerman, I support him. As far as judging the staffer’s tolerance, Jonathan, come on, part of the job is being able to testify to council. The crying was bizarre.
I think you are misinterpreting the ADA question. Portland’s design parameters go beyond the Federal requirements. I don’t know exactly what Zimmerman was alluding to, but PBOT builds some really elaborate ramps, maybe that is being reconsidered. I didn’t hear a threat in the question.
I think Zimmerman had an interesting line of questioning: what are the trade-offs? how elaborate do projects need to be? can we bring more streets to an acceptably safe level if we do fewer showcase projects? It’s the type of thing that gets discussed all the time in BP comments sections, and I’m glad D4 has a representative who turns a critical eye to return on investment.
Agreed. I watched the hearing and didn’t see/hear comments that were especially harsh. I’ve also seen the staffer at other public events for other projects. My impression is that they are a consummate pro who has handled and managed other challenging projects. Perhaps they were just having a bad day. Glad that PBOT staffers are passionate about their projects.
A person who works for PBOT is asked questions about PBOT project by a city councilor.
He asked no personal questions, it was all job related and she cries.
She needs another line of work, it was not bullying in any context if you actually watch it.
Its part of the job.
I am surprised at all the defense of PBOT going on here.
Very interesting meeting and article. I think it’s good to bring attention to these little moments on council to get a sense of where these people are at.
PBOT coming to get the easements for a project is a reasonable time to ask why they need to have this project extent, which is what directly leads to the easements.
However, ramps are ADA-compliant or not. The picture shown in the presentation that he refers to is clearly not an ADA-compliant ramp. I design these things, and it’s not close. EPG refers to the fact that it’s a single directional ramp, but that’s not all – it’s the old curved style. It does not meet the slope requirements, and probably doesn’t have a full landing at the top. ADA (or PROWAG in this case if you’re fancy) would not even recognize it as a ramp.
So no, you can’t put in a crosswalk that isn’t ADA compliant. Especially with federal money, but even Portland-funded projects could be sued. Clearly people have kind of “yes”-ed him about some ideas about scaling back ADA projects, and it seems like he’s gotten an inaccurate impression of what’s possible. It’s actually pretty simple when you go to do these things, and you’re very boxed in by federal/state/city standards.
I fully share Zimmerman’s interest in wishing we could leave an old not-to-code ramp in place while improving an intersection, and use the extra money to infill sidewalks somewhere else. ADA has a lot of unintended consequences, which often lead to less accessible places in countless ways.
All that said, I don’t think he was out of line. He’s demonstrating his interests here, and PBOT will know what they’ll have to answer for when they bring things like this to them. He’s not a civil engineer. It seems like he needs to speak to one. If handled well, this will lead to better education for him as time goes on, and it could change design decisions as well when the manager is thinking “Can I justify this to council?” which isn’t such a bad thing either.
Just one insight – MLK has a lot of the ‘diagonal ramps’ that force wheelchair users into the intersection at a 45 degree angle instead of 90. This puts them into the travel lane of MLK and the side street – even on the walk signal this is a problem.
Fixing these is $$$ – however my impression is that these mistakes from the past are really dangerous for the most vulnerable road users.
MLK will not be the Taj Mahal after this project but I have hopes that we can do something great there without using an 82nd avenue scale budget.
check out http://www.mlkpdx.org for a bit more detail
Appreciate the context and link. MLK needs a lot of attention and I’m glad folks are working on it. That said, I find the Glisan parking situation to be a nightmare — that is, the way people drive on the road zipping in, out and between traffic and parked cars. I don’t see much in the way of parking enforcement there either, for me the best case scenario is to convert our temporary parking lanes to permanent parking lanes. Whether that’s feasible for PBOT/ODOT level of service standards however..