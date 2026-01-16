ODOT will install warning signs on Highway 43 in response to fatal bicycle collision

ODOT says they’ll add warning signs at 4 to 6 locations on this section of Highway 43 south of Sellwood to warn car users about the presence of cyclists. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

The Oregon Department of Transportation manages a highway near Portland’s southern border that’s the only way for some bicycle riders to travel between Sellwood and Lake Oswego. Unfortunately this highway, Highway 43, poses extreme risks to cyclists who encounter a shoulder full of rocks and dirt with just inches of space between themselves and car users driving over 50 mph.

68-year-old Rutilo Jorge learned that the hardest way. He was killed while bicycling on Highway 43 on November 11th. Police officials say he hit a rock in the shoulder, lost control and then was involved in a collision with a driver.

It’s unclear exactly what happened that night; but it’s clear the current conditions cannot stand. ODOT must provide a greater level of safety for bicycle riders in this corridor.

As I reported last month, ODOT Vulnerable User Crash Response (VCR) team took a closer look at the location of Jorge’s death with an eye toward identifying changes that might prevent future tragedies. I’ve been in touch with ODOT Region 1 Public Affairs Manager David House about the ODOT investigation. He said the goal of the team is to, “identify risks and potential options to reduce risks to vulnerable users such as cyclists.” House shared that the VCR team has dedicated funds to implement projects, but those are limited and very uncertain at the moment given ODOT’s current funding crisis.

House says the VCR team has recommended the installation of warning signs, “as an immediate measure that can be done with available funds.” The plan is to identify four to six location in the area where Jorge was hit where caution signs would be installed. House says the signs, “would increase car driver awareness of cyclists.” The signs are expected to be installed sometime this spring.

As for longer-term options like widening the highway or restriping existing lanes to make space for a protected bike lane — those would require a much larger financial commitment that ODOT is unwilling to make at this time. It’s worth noting that this location has already been identified as a top priority for investment, and Jorge’s death only makes it more so. It will be up to advocates and community leaders to hold ODOT’s feet to the fire and push for more substantive solutions. “We would need to develop long-term solutions with the local communities’ transportation plans as well as coordination with local cyclist and pedestrian proposals – such as Lake Oswego to Portland Trail Plan,” House shared with BikePortland in an email.

“While our current funding situation is in limbo and a long-term funding solution for ODOT may be years away, ODOT Region 1 traffic investigations will be maintaining and tracking a list of requests/improvements that we can put into effect once an alternative source of funding is found,” he added.