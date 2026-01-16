A fatal collision in an East Portland bike lane with no cyclist involved

Looking north on SE 122nd Avenue at SE Tibbetts.

I’m sure you’ve noticed how the mix of vehicles using bike lanes has changed in recent years. And I’m not talking about cars. I’m talking about all the different types of electric bikes, e-motos, gas-powered mini-bikes, one-wheels, electric unicycles (EUCs), and so on.

What I hear about these vehicles are usually complaints and concerns about the dangers (and annoyances) they pose to more traditional bike riders. Fortunately I haven’t heard about any bike (or e-bike) riders getting seriously hurt (or worse) in collisions with them. Unfortunately there was a fatal collision between a mini-moto rider and an e-scooter rider earlier this month. And while it didn’t involve a bike rider, it did happen in a bike lane and it speaks to the growing number of non-bike vehicles that use them.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, 66-year-old Stephen W. Hicks was riding what officers referred to as a, “gasoline powered mini motorcycle” northbound in the SE 122nd Avenue bike lane. Around the intersection with SE Tibbetts, another man riding an e-scooter was headed southbound (against traffic) in the same bike lane. The two riders collided and Hicks died at the scene. The e-scooter rider sustained non life-threatening injuries. (Both men were wearing helmets.)

I share this case here for several reasons: It’s of a cautionary tale of what’s to come as the vehicle mix on our roads continues to diversify and it shows why we need more space on major arterials like SE 122nd for vehicles that aren’t cars. For many years now, myself and other folks in local transportation reform circles have talked about re-framing “bike lanes” into something more expansive — something that captures a wider range of vehicles. I like “LIV lanes” where LIV is said as “live” with a short “i” sound and stands for low-impact vehicle. I’ve also heard “LIT lanes” where LIT stands for low-impact transportation.

It’s time to embrace the fact that there’s a wider range of two (and even one!)-wheeled vehicles out there and our lane designs should reflect that as much as possible. Or maybe you see this tragic collision as an anomaly and a result of someone who was simply riding where they shouldn’t be?

I’m curious what you think.