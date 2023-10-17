Rain gear recommendations from our Family Biking Columnist

Thanks for all the great feedback on my post last week about how I psych myself up for riding in the rain.
As I mentioned in that post, I really enjoyed Ride Westside’s Winter Gear Clinic earlier this month. If you missed it, they posted their members’ gear recommendations. It was so encouraging to hear gear suggestions and solutions in-person, and to meet like-minded folks who ride in the rain. I relied on their enthusiasm to get me outside on our first rainy ride last week, and I’m using their gear list to shop for a few items to bolster our stash of winter riding gear.
Now, after two years of rainy riding, I finally have some winter gear favorites of my own to share.
A word about our gear: Much of our gear isn’t bike-specific. A big reason for that is that we’re adopting a rainy lifestyle outside; so we want gear that can ride the bike, play at the park, pop inside at the library, and head back outside for an afternoon picnic in the drizzle. With an upright e-bike, slow pace, and nearby destinations, I am not riding like a fitness cyclist or long-distance commuter, so bike specific gear is less necessary for me and most of my children (who are riding along without pedaling).
OK, here’s my list. First I’ll share what I’ve got, and then will share what I’ve got my eyes on.
Recommended
Used/donated rain jackets, boots, rain pants
In other words, whatever we can find. It’s worth investing in quality rain gear, but if you can’t afford what you need, Portland thrift stores probably have something to cover you (hint: look for rain gear in the summer and stock up), or a BuyNothing group may be able to supply you for free. When it comes to children, who change sizes every year and lose/misplace gear regularly, I usually rely on used gear found for cheap or free. I have found much of my kid rain gear that way. You can too.
Be sure to get waterproof (not merely “resistant”) from head to toe–hoods, shirt, pants, lined boots, gloves, plus a warm performance underlayer complete with hats and warm socks. Don’t skip anything or kids will be cold and very unhappy. In other words: worry less about having the perfect/best brands, and just make sure you have everything covered.
Full-Body Rain Suits
A onesie for the rain! These are an absolute favorite, a “must-have” especially for toddlers, who somehow manage to belly flop into the first puddle they see. The brands Hapiu, Tuffo, and Oaki have all served us well. (We managed to have different brands in each size, passed from kid to kid. After five years in the PNW, we haven’t had to replace any of them yet.)
One caution: These rain suits make playground slides go really fast. Rain-suit-wearing kids will fly a few feet off the end of the slide–which might be great or terrible, depending on the kiddo. I recommend you be ready to catch a flying kid at the bottom.
Toddler/Baby Bunting
A friend gave me her JJ Cole BundleMe stroller bunting, which is basically a winter sleeping bag that connects to the stroller to keep baby snug and warm. This worked with our bike seat straps kept my baby cozy. He always looked so snuggly! It gave me the confidence that my little one’s toes would stay warm. There are many brands that offer stroller bunting. I just used what I was gifted.
Bogs Boots
Warm, sturdy, waterproof, and with handholds to help put them on. Added benefit of rain boots: No shoelaces! It’s wonderful when the youngest ones can put their boots on without help. Definite win. BogsFootwear.com
Wool/Waterproof Picnic Blanket: My favorite piece of rain gear!I didn’t have a rain cover to keep my kids warm and dry, so I purchased a waterproof picnic blanket from Amazon (from a company which has since disappeared… this is the closest similar item I can find). My picnic blanket is wool on one side with a waterproof layer on the back. The wool is so warm, and it’s very sturdy and the waterproof side lives up to its purpose. We have used this durable blanket year-round for picnics and we never have to get wet from sitting on wet grass or wet park benches. Furthermore, I wrap this around my kids, wool side down, to keep them warm inside and dry outside.
This is a really good idea, especially if you will be waiting around in the cold with kids. It’s one thing to bike in the cold, but it’s especially hard to sit and wait in the cold, which happens a lot, like when picking up a sibling from an activity, or for kids riding along without pedaling. (This is a hard adjustment, compared with waiting in a heated car, so try to plan for it.) Be prepared to wrap up waiting/riding kiddos in a warm blanket. We find we need this even with our fancy rain canopy. Wool is sturdy and warm, and I am now a wool convert. This is pricier, but I think our sturdy wool/waterproof blanket will last us a decade, and it doesn’t seem to get muddy and gross the way a regular blanket would. Previous family biking columnist Madi Carlson also recommended this upside-down waterproof picnic blanket.
Alpaca Winter Hat and Gloves
I love the coziness of real wool, and I like thinking about the alpacas that my kids got to feed and pet, who provided the wool for my favorite hat. This hat makes me happy. And the bonus is I got them from a local farm! StonebergAlpacas.com
Merino and Alpaca Wool layers
After falling in love with my wool blanket and hat, I’m trying out more wool layers this year. So far I am enjoying various layers from WoolX and Paka. I’ll let you know how it goes.
Crosspoint Knit Waterproof gloves from Showers Pass
I don’t usually ride very far/long, so I can often wear my fingerless gloves, but when the temperature really drops, I regret it if I forget my Showers Pass gloves. These are warm and flexible and they even handled a morning of sled-riding and snowball fighting last winter. ShowersPass.com
Nikwax Tech Wash Keep rainwear waterproof or refresh the waterproofing on used gear with this technical wash. Otherwise, avoid washing rain gear with detergent (try a water-only wash, or only wash when needed) and never use fabric softener. I try to make our waterproof layers last a long time with limited and careful washing. REI.com
Merrell Men’s Jungle Moc Nubuck Waterproof This is the only pair of shoes my husband wears. He stomps in puddles and wears them to work. He beats them up and one pair last him two years. Totally waterproof, sturdy, comfortable, and with no shoelaces to tie. Best all-around, walking, working, do anything waterproof shoe. Worth every penny. I resupply him every second Christmas.Merrell.com
My Rainy/Winter Gear Wishlist
Alpaca Joggers from Paka I’m very interested in wool for its warm and breathable qualities, its combination of sturdiness and coziness. I don’t usually want to bother putting on rain pants, and I dislike the swishy noise and plastic feel. I want something else that keeps me warm while wet.
Portland’s annual Tweed Ride got me thinking more about functional wool clothing. I’m also interested in wool as a nature-friendly product. And I’m especially interested in the Paka brand for their commitment to pay a fair wage to the women artisans who make the clothing. This is what I am looking for in clothing that matches my needs and values. I already bought— and love — the Paka Hoodie. Now I will have to save up for these!
Double Darn Wool 4-Panel Cap Thanks to Michael and the Ride Westside Winter Gear clinic for this suggestion. I’m in love with this cap, handmade in Portland, with helmets and cyclists in mind. I wonder if the shop could add the earflaps to the charcoal colored cap? I bet they could. That would be dreamy! Double Darn
Lights, Lights, and More Lights As it gets darker and rainier, we need more lighting. We never have enough lights. They break, they fall off, kids switch to new bikes over the summer and we forget to add lights to them. We always need more lights to see and be seen. First, I need a better headlight to be able to see debris and roadway hazards. Any recommendations?
For our front-box cargo bike to be better lit for drivers to see us, I really wanted Cargo Glow lighting, but they don’t make a product for my Bunch bike (Bunch is currently working on a new lighting option for their box bikes). So in the meantime, I swiped my husband’s work light and the kids just hold it up on the night ride home. The plastic rain cover filters it such that the entire bike box is lit up like a glowing lantern. I bet an electric camping lantern could work too. I think it’s a pretty effective DIY solution.
I’m also interested in pedal lights and wheel spoke lights for my son’s bike. The more we ride, the more we ride in rain and darkness, the more we want more lights.
Shower’s Pass Updated Little Crossover Jacket Reflective and bright kid jacket with waterproofing and breathability. Since my 10-year-old son rides fast to keep up with his Momma’s e-bike, I think he merits some cycle-specific clothing that can help keep him warm, comfortable, and highly visible. Showers Pass
Low Profile, Casual, Waterproof Shoes I thought I would try wearing my regular sneakers with wool socks yesterday. That was a soggy failure! I hated how wet and squishy my feet were. But I don’t feel very comfortable in my heavy waterproof hiking boots all day, and I don’t always want to wear my giant galoshes.
I’d like to find a low-profile, casual, everyday waterproof shoe to wear to the park, playground, library, and local bike rides. Something that feels comfy at a coffee shop, but can do the job in the rain. No more squishy feet. Any recommendations? (I’m looking at waterproof Merrell sneakers and I am also told that Nike Shield is a line of waterproof sneakers great for the rain. I think I’d be more interested in a low-profile waterproof slip-on shoe, more of a “rainy lifestyle brand” casual shoe…anyone have a favorite?)
What’s your favorite piece of winter gear? Let us know. It’s great to learn from each other! Thank you so much!
Love this round-up and getting ready for the winter-time commutes!
Also really appreciate the shout out to Bogs Footwear! I’m an employee at Bogs right here in Portland and a year-round bike commuter. This free publicity is wonderful to see popping up on BP and as a small thank you to Shannon and the BP community, below are 20 one-time use 40% off+Free Shipping discount codes good for any full-price item on the Bogs Footwear website. If these all get used up, I’ll post more, but please don’t share these via social media.
A family-friendly outdoor shop is Foster Outdoor…the main store and their annex. They have a consignment program that is great for families with growing kiddoes. Bring in last-year/too-small, and trade up! Last time I was there, there was quite a bit of highend, name brand kids stuff, gently used.
Great gear round-up, Shannon! Thanks! I have also gravitated more to wearing regular rain gear rather than bike-specific gear the past several years, including a rain coat with a hood so I can use it as my jacket when I get off my bike too. I also love those Shower Pass knit gloves.
Some smart bikey women I know swear by Blundstones for winter and rainy riding. I don’t have a pair, but I look at them every winter. I do sometimes wear regular rain boots on the rainiest days, but if I were running around with kids rather than commuting and running errands, I think I’d get some Blundstones.
Pogies, or bike mitts, are a bit much for this transitional season, but once the temperature drops, I’ll have them on my bike all winter. On those coldest and wettest days, they make a big difference for my hands.
I can vouch for Blundstones for rainy bike commuting! I don’t even use the waterproof version and they are great. The originals and classics have a sole that is nicely grippy on the pedals. Deep Lake on Belmont often has a pair or two available (used) at a cheaper price than most Poshmark listings.
This is a great roundup.
Regarding shoes, I’ve been using a pair of Vessis for the past couple of years. Feel-wise, they’re great: waterproof, but lightweight and cool enough for our mild winters. Unfortunately, they follow the current trend of using that super-soft foam for the sole; it’s really soft and comfortable, but wears out quickly. I make sure to only wear them when it’s raining for that reason.
As for lights, I bought an Outbound Detour light (https://www.outboundlighting.com/products/detour) about a year ago, and it’s the best commuter light I’ve ever used. I’ve also tried Trek’s new cutoff light (it was too weak with a bad beam pattern), and previously used non-cutoff lights from Cygolite and Gemini.
The Detour is great because it has a cutoff beam that doesn’t blind other people, the beam shape is excellent, with a good spread all around but with a subtle central hotspot that lets you see further down the road, and you can also power it with a USB power bank if you need to go on a longer adventure.
With all that said, I’d love to build a bike with a dynamo and permanently attached light, so I never have to worry about charging ever again.
I also recommend the Outbound light. It’s almost comical how few options there are for commuter lights with a sharp vertical cutoff. In addition to actually having a nice vertical cutoff, the rest of the device is slick — quick release, mounting hardware, power controls. If you have older bars, I’d buy the separate shim(s) they offer.
Shannon, I *love* wool. Wool is such a wonderful fiber, and worth every penny. Alpaca fiber is also great because it’s so lightweight compared to sheep’s wool, and just as warm or warmer depending on how densely knit it is. Thanks for all these great recommendations!
For a casual, low-profile rain-friendly shoe, the only one I have found and loved is the Sorel Harlow boot, and I’m not sure they make them anymore. However, I found several pairs for sale on Poshmark last year. The boots are leather, so they’re pretty water resistant. Mine got pretty soaked in Monday’s deluge, but they hold up pretty well in typical shower conditions. There’s also no heel. You might gain an inch in height overall, but it wears like a completely flat shoe. Great traction on the sole for just walking around wet/icy spots also. I think Target also has some cute chelsea-style rain boots that don’t look like rain boots. If not there, they seem to be ubiquitous.
I know you said you want waterproof shoes, but I just have to suggest (to you or whoever’s reading), shoe covers instead. Like these:
https://showerspass.com/products/club-shoe-covers
To me, they’re far superior to a dedicated shoe. It’s hard to get shoes fully water proof, and they usually don’t stay that way. They also don’t breath that well, and they usually aren’t the same shoes I’d opt to buy just on their looks and fit. They’d be a compromise. I like the shoe cover because it’s a much simpler product than a whole other shoe, and lets you just wear the “regular” shoes you wanted to.
These kind have a big zipper so they’re easy to slip on and off. Since they function as a wind breaker, they also help keep your feet warm even in tennis shoes if it’s one of those really cold days.
And, thanks for pointing out more sources of cool gear (the hats and alpaca stuff specifically), now I’m forced to look at it all.
Re: Visibility/Lighting: I just ordered a bunch of Oralite HIP/Type 4 tape to make my dark grey cargo bike more visible. The tape has glass beads that retroreflect light back to cars. It’s similar to what’s on school buses and lots of emergency vehicles. It isn’t very flexible, but works great on the sides of bike frames, cargo bike boxes, etc. you can cut little strips and wrap them around your spokes to add some moving reflective attention-getters. Generally, with reflective tape, white is on the front, yellow on the sides, and red on the back.
This is the good stuff, it’s super reflective and lasts longer than many of the knockoffs around:
https://reflectivepro.com/products/oralite-hip-yellow-1-or-2-5-or-10-rolls-type-4-orafol-reflexite-safe-tape?variant=32321719664749
I believe they are on Amazon as well.
I also bought some super-bright white SOLAS tape to try and use on my canopy. SOLAS is made for use at sea, it goes on boats and rafts and life vests and is super-reflective. Basically my goal is to have the cargo bike as bright as possible!
Those in-canopy lights are cool, they’re a good solution to the USB battery packs and 5v USB Xmas/fairy lights and strip lighting I’ve been using. I wish modern e-bikes had a better “accessory” port that let you add more “marker light” type lighting along the sides of the bike.
Surprised no one has mentioned the retroreflective jackets that are increasingly common. Proviz is one company that offers them up. If you are cycling in the dark I’m sure you’ve seen them, whether on cyclists or steppers. They are EXTREMELY effective and should be standard gear. It’s like you’ve mummied yourself up with retro-reflective tape. I will never use a non-retroreflective jacket again while commuting in the dark.
As another commenter noted, reflective tape and stickers are great, especially if visibility to car drivers (with headlights) is your primary concern. Plus reflective stickers don’t need to be charged or remembered!
You can have fun with the shapes and styling, too, doesn’t have to be boring. Any reflector that moves is also pretty noticeable, so on the wheels, anything dangling, or reflective stickers meant for clothing or jackets.
Gear Aid is a brand of reflective clothing sticker that I’ve used in the past with pretty good results and it comes in colors. They also make tent repair tape and stuff like that. Example from Amazon of what I’m talking about, I’m sure someone sells it locally, too. https://a.co/d/47pt0YF
I think my previous comment got snagged by the spam filters for too many links. I’ll try again, a bit shorter this time and without the links.
Wool – Want to love Paka, but a lot of their “wool” stuff has a lot of non-wool filler. I have gotten almost all my (biking) wool stuff at Varusteleka. The Sarma and Sarma TST clothing lines are where it’s at. The Sarma TST things are limited in colors though. Also, they have corporate GTFO China policy, which every company/country should have. Duckworth is good Murica option. Ridge Merino and Smartwool actually have more bike/workout gear, the wool percentage isn’t as high as I would like.
Lights – I’m a Bontrager lights fan. They only make “lipstick” style lights. But the Bontrager mounting brackets are great and they haven’t changed the mounting interface ever, so a brand-new light works on a X year old mount and vice versa. Outbound Lighting is another option, though warning there, their MTB lights will burn retinas if used on the road. If you haven’t already, I would suggest making a light recharge dock, there are plans online.
Shoes – The Leatt 7.0 HydraDri might be an option. You look like a pollution clean-up team member, but waterproof and comfortable. Beyond that, I think your options are limited. I might suggest Giesswein, they have waterproof low tops and mid-boots, though I have no personal knowledge.
Rain Gear – Tried Watershed? Expensive as all get out but made in Murica (in Oregon & Nebraska).