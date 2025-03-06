PBOT bike survey kicked out some respondents after reaching demographics quota

Usually when a government agency puts out a survey, they want as many responses as possible. That’s why my eyebrows raised a bit when I heard from someone who took a recent Portland Bureau of Transportation survey and told me they weren’t allowed to complete it.
The survey was sent out in a PBOT Safe Routes to School email on March 4th. “Portland is known as a bike-friendly city, but do Portlanders feel the same way?” the blurb with a link to the survey read. “PBOT wants to know what you think about bicycling, whether you currently bike or not.” Responses to the short survey would help inform future planning and community engagement and it was billed by PBOT as an “important research project”.
“I attempted to take the survey,” shared reader Matt S. in an email to BikePortland yesterday. “And after completing several pages of it, I was informed that, ‘Sorry, we’ve already received enough responses from participants with demographics that match yours’ and was kicked out of the survey.” Matt said he was “gobsmacked” at what he felt was “outrageous, egregious, anti-democratic conduct” by PBOT and its partner on the survey, NW Opinions.
I noted others who posted on the BikeLoud PDX Slack that they received the same message. “Apparently they’ve heard enough from young hispanic men in District 4,” wrote one person who got the same message as Matt. “District 3 filled up too,” and “I guess too many middle-aged cis women in District 4,” wrote other respondents who were also kicked out of the survey before being able to complete it.
When I posted about this on Instagram, one person seemed to support the tactic. “This is amazing!!! Great to see PBOT being more hardcore about better representation.”
To understand more about what was going on, I reached out to PBOT.
PBOT Communications Director Hannah Schafer said the survey’s goal is to assess Portlanders’ bicycling behavior and attitudes and the agency is, “specifically working to identify the conditions that would encourage people to bike more.” Schafer explained that the survey is being conducted on two tracks: the “scientific track” and the “civic engagement track”. Here’s more form Schafer:
“The scientific track proactively targets a sample population with representative demographics to help ensure that it is obtaining a representative sample of Portlanders. That track is tightly controlled by the pollsters and will also include statistical weighting at the back-end to ensure statistical representation. The civic engagement track – which is the survey people are taking and are concerned about – will help bolster the data that will be received from the scientific track.”
So why kick some respondents out? Schafer says the pollsters didn’t expect such a robust response and wanted to reach only people who don’t already consider themselves enthusiastic cyclists. “However, because the pollsters are seeing great interest in the survey and surmise that many of the people responding are both active and passionate about bicycling, they have since modified the survey to allow everybody to take it – even if it overloads certain demographics.”
“That feedback is likely to provide detailed information about the subgroup of Portlanders who identify as people who bike, rather than serve to directly augment data from the scientific track,” Schafer added. “Both approaches have value, and the high number of responses received on the civic engagement track indicates its utility is more in better understanding that sub-group.”
Schafer says people who were initially turned away should be able to take the survey now. “We are so grateful for the tremendous response.”
Take the survey here. It’s up until tomorrow (March 7th).
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
If there were specific demographics being targeted those should have been the first questions on the survey to ensure that people met the qualifying criteria before spending time filling it out. The same problems might have existed but it would have been more clear because the survey would have ended after 1-3 questions that would have painted a clearer picture as to why they didn’t qualify.
That PBOT is paying a company that does this professionally and they weren’t competent enough to follow this kind of best practice is disappointing. I like that PBOT is commissioning surveys given that it allows them to demonstrate support for things they’re trying to do in concert with letters, testimony, etc. but this demonstrates that they might need to improve their RFP to prevent having to respond to these types of “own goals.”
And they would find that out by… asking you a bunch of questions. You have to do part of the survey before they can know if they need more data from you.
On the other hand, I didn’t see how much was already filled out by the people who were blocked. Presumedly if they already had enough data for people who answered the first couple questions a certain way, they would have been booted sooner.
“Online survey” and “scientific track” should never be used together like that.
I hope PBOT is not torn between funding street maintenance and the folks making surveys like these where respondents are self-selected and outcome motivated.
Also, why would you expect someone who identifies as Hispanic to have different cycling preferences from someone who’s heritage is partially Chinese? I wouldn’t expect that.
I think it’s because it is self selected that they added the demographic limits or whatever. They’re trying to make a representative sample.
“I wouldn’t expect that.”
I didn’t see anything that suggested they thought that either. They said they heard enough from people who already cycle frequently.
The city of Portland government is obsessed with race….not cycling.
It shouldn’t be difficult to “weigh” survey responses according to sociodemographic variables so that if an oversampling of a certain demographic occurs, they can weight each individual response a tad bit lower in proportion to that demographic group. This is what pollsters do and it allows for a better overall survey, provided that hard-to-reach demographic responses aren’t weighted so high that they would over represent individuals than a group. FWIW, I filled out the survey yesterday and was able to complete it.
Personally, I would have gone with a weights-based approach like you describe. But there’s nothing inherently problematic about this approach.
Yes, the messaging was goofy. But statistically rigorous polls/surveys aren’t democratic voting exercises (and shouldn’t be). This is a difficult nuance to communicate to an innumerate/statistics-uninclined general population, but it’s real.
This looks terrible from a PR perspective. I’m not a pollster or a statistician, but I’m guessing there was a better way to do this.
I think someone could use a reminder of the Obama administration directive: “Don’t do stupid shit.”
“During his presidency, Barack Obama authorized approximately 563 drone strikes that resulted in the deaths of an estimated 3,797 people, including around 324 civilians. “
https://www.cfr.org/blog/obamas-final-drone-strike-data
Thats just the ones we know about and I guarantee the civilian count is under represented. I guess the Obama Administration didn’t think it was stupid to kill all those people.
It’s interesting how people think that there’s some magical way to avoid 100% civilian casualties in a war.
How many of the civilians were placed in harms way on purpose for the propaganda that their deaths could be used for?
My point is that the Executive branch is out of control and has been for a very long time. It’s just under the current president that the problem is obvious.
Obama was president during the Iraq/Afghanistan war, not the Israeli/Gaza war going on now. I don’t think you have a clear understanding of the drone war that was going on in conjunction with the ground fighting at that time. I don’t think many, if any of the civilian victims were placed deliberately in harms way. Most of the civilian victims were clearly not involved in hostile actions, the intelligence was wrong.
It’s an easy thing for an invading army to say. Of course the invader never “puts civilians in harm’s way” because they’re the ones doing the invasion. Of a mostly civilian (dubiously defined) population.
The side putting civilians in harm’s way is the attacker.
Not to mention, any time the US drone strikes a male of a certain age, they are automatically categorized as not civilians. Don’t defend Obama’s war crimes just because he’s a Democrat.
Those strikes were effective. You can’t really argue with that.
They weren’t and I will. They were war crimes.
Bush killed thousands in his wars, Trump authorized 3 times as many Drone strikes as Obama.
It’s a messy world but the Black Dem gets the scrutiny from you for killing the LEAST amount of any 21st century Prez.
Wonder why?
Probably because you are wrong. Unless you can find me something that contradicts all known numbers, Obama droned far more people than Bush and Tr*mp. It’s not political, it’s simply reality. The ball is in your court to prove my info incorrect.
https://taskandpurpose.com/news/trump-triples-obamas-drone-strike-rate/
That took 30 seconds.
Are you really trying to argue that Obama killed more people than George Bush?
Obama used drones because they are more effective than bombing.
Drone warfare is 21st century warfare.
Terrible but far more effective and less lethal to civilian populations.
Kind of a non-sequitur, really.
Many of PBOT’s failures can be directly linked to how they have handled “public support” and opinions. There is no evidence that they have ever taken this approach seriously. This latest fumble is disappointing, but I would really like to understand what they are truly hoping to accomplish here, and if they are asking the right questions– not on the survey, but what is their ultimate goal.
It was still a terrible survey, didn’t ask any of the questions we’re actually struggling over, like do you think we need millions of dollars worth of flashing lights for kids to cross the street safely or is some of this car traffic and speed optionally inflicted on us by PBOT’s adherence to highway design standards, yellow centerlines, and lane widths that are inappropriate for streets which lack bike lanes or sidewalks despite their designation for those uses in our Transportation Systems Plan? Would you be willing to drive around the block sometimes or pay for parking to allow kids to safely bike to school and have a fiscally or environmentally sustainable transportation system?
PBOT needs to quit trying to fill the budgets for their wishful plans from 1999 where all drivers are infallible rule-followers who can’t cross a painted line and deal with the reality of induced demand vs a lack of safely connected low-stress bike network due to squandering resources on subsidizing free-for-all car (ab)use.
This is an excellent way to encourage your respondents to lie about their demographics.
They should apply sample weights. If the city is 30% POC but your survey respondents are only 5% POC, you weight those responses heavier than the other 95%. I’m guessing nobody on staff knows how to do that.
Typical government. Gotta control the message so if control it by not allowing anyone to fill out a survey then so be it.
It’s just like when the City brought out those statistics recently to tell us how the City isn’t doing so bad economically, crime, etc. I heard directly from one of the people who produces those numbers that they had to, and I quote, “massage the data so it’d look good” by selecting which numbers they would use and which ones they would conveniently leave out.
Yeah, trust in government! Right!
This is incredibly stupid. Having someone get all the way through a survey just to get that response is a slap in the face, and will lead to falsification and disengagement.
We have a $100 million+ budget hole this year. Start filling it with people like the ones responsible for this decision.
If pbot is trying to learn about casual and infrequent cyclists, is this survey really a good tool? Who’s taking the time to fill this out if they aren’t already a cycling enthusiast?
If there’s a quota, I’m surprised they let this GenX white cishet guy from district 2 finish the survey. There are so many of us.
I find it delicious that mostly white and economically comfortable people were excluded from a PBOT survey. I hope this becomes the norm for surveys and other communications. In a similar vein, the city should also exclude neighborhood associations that do not adequately reflect Portland demographics from providing testimony or feedback.