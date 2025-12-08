Biketown and Oregon Safe Routes have opportunities for high schoolers

(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Are you in high school? Or do you have a high schooler in your life who’s jazzed on cycling or who understands how biking and walking can positively impact someone’s life? If so, I’ve got two interesting volunteer opportunities to consider — including one that’s actually paid!

The Portland Bureau of Transportation is seeking Biketown Youth Ambassadors. Biketown is Portland’s bike share system, a fleet of rentable bikes that has unlocked mobility for thousands of young people citywide. This PBOT program gives teens a chance to learn real-life skills while making a little money in the process.

Biketown Youth Ambassadors schedule and host in-class presentations and test-ride sessions that familiarize other young people about the system. It’s currently open only to students who 16 years or older (as of January 2026) and are enrolled at Roosevelt, McDaniel, or Parkrose high schools. Three students per school will be selected and the application deadline is December 15th. Ambassadors can make up to $320 for 20 hours of work. More information on PBOT’s website.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is also looking for high schoolers to join its Safe Routes to School High School Task Force. Safe Routes to School is a national program that gets more students biking and walking to school by building safer communities. As a task force member, students will build relationships with peers and mentors, design and lead a community project, and build leadership skills that look great on college and job applications. Oregon students enrolled in grades 9-12 are eligible. The deadline to apply is December 11th at 5:00 pm. Learn more on ODOT’s website.

It’s great to see these agencies partnering with young people. I hope some BikePortland families will get involved!