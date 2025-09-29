Ride with BikeLoud during Week Without Driving

BikeLoud leaders Shawne Martinez (left), Vivek Jeevan, and Bike Buddy Manager Nikki Margarita Enriquez at Portland Sunday Parkways.

A guest article by BikeLoud PDX Board Member Cathy Tuttle.

Today is the first day of Week Without Driving and BikeLoud wants to help you take part.

A few years ago I led a BikeLoud Policy Ride to social service organizations in downtown Portland. I vividly remember the director of StoneSoupPDX , an organization that provides culinary training and community meals, saying that of the 80+ participants who had taken their culinary training program, only two had cars. People who do low-paying service jobs in places like restaurants often struggle to own and maintain a car.

It’s not surprising. Car ownership is simply too expensive for many of us. The American Automobile Association’s estimate for car loans, insurance, gas and maintenance (but not parking) pegs the 2024 average cost of owning a car at $12,297 a year or $1,025 a month. And a new study from Pew Research found that 1 in 10 American adults don’t drive.

The Week Without Driving challenges people who have the option to drive to learn firsthand about the barriers and challenges that nondrivers face, and work with nondrivers to create more accessible communities for all.

A big shout-out to Portland City Council members Mitch Green (D4), Sameer Kanal (D2), Tiffany Koyama Lane (D3) and Angelita Morillo (D3) who’ve already signed up to participate in some of the Week Without Driving. We’re expecting more city and business leaders to follow. Everyone can participate!

A Week Without Driving isn’t a disability simulation or a test of how easily you can find alternatives. We know that it is far easier to give up your keys if you can afford to live in a walkable area well served by transit, or can outsource your driving and other transport and delivery needs to other people.

America Walks , the organization that sponsors the national campaign says, “Having to drive during the challenge does not signify failure. Sometimes the best reflection comes when someone participating in the challenge has to drive. The point is to consider how someone without that option would have coped, and what choices they might have made.”

BikeLoud is leading a ride every day from September 29th to October 5th during the Week Without Driving: from a bike ride to the airport, to shopping by bike, to a ride that is focused on the Cost of Car Ownership, all led by Board members or former Board members. Our rides are listed on the Shift2Bikes calendar:

Many BikePortland readers already get around without a car. That’s great! You can help your friends and neighbors join the movement by becoming a BikeLoud Bike Buddy or simply by being a great example of how liberating it can be to live your life carfree.

— WeekWithoutDriving.org