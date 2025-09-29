Ride with BikeLoud during Week Without Driving

A guest article by BikeLoud PDX Board Member Cathy Tuttle.
Today is the first day of Week Without Driving and BikeLoud wants to help you take part.
A few years ago I led a BikeLoud Policy Ride to social service organizations in downtown Portland. I vividly remember the director of StoneSoupPDX, an organization that provides culinary training and community meals, saying that of the 80+ participants who had taken their culinary training program, only two had cars. People who do low-paying service jobs in places like restaurants often struggle to own and maintain a car.
It’s not surprising. Car ownership is simply too expensive for many of us. The American Automobile Association’s estimate for car loans, insurance, gas and maintenance (but not parking) pegs the 2024 average cost of owning a car at $12,297 a year or $1,025 a month. And a new study from Pew Research found that 1 in 10 American adults don’t drive.
The Week Without Driving challenges people who have the option to drive to learn firsthand about the barriers and challenges that nondrivers face, and work with nondrivers to create more accessible communities for all.
A big shout-out to Portland City Council members Mitch Green (D4), Sameer Kanal (D2), Tiffany Koyama Lane (D3) and Angelita Morillo (D3) who’ve already signed up to participate in some of the Week Without Driving. We’re expecting more city and business leaders to follow. Everyone can participate!
A Week Without Driving isn’t a disability simulation or a test of how easily you can find alternatives. We know that it is far easier to give up your keys if you can afford to live in a walkable area well served by transit, or can outsource your driving and other transport and delivery needs to other people.
America Walks, the organization that sponsors the national campaign says, “Having to drive during the challenge does not signify failure. Sometimes the best reflection comes when someone participating in the challenge has to drive. The point is to consider how someone without that option would have coped, and what choices they might have made.”
BikeLoud is leading a ride every day from September 29th to October 5th during the Week Without Driving: from a bike ride to the airport, to shopping by bike, to a ride that is focused on the Cost of Car Ownership, all led by Board members or former Board members. Our rides are listed on the Shift2Bikes calendar:
- Monday, September 29 Get groceries locally at Maglia Rosa & Sheridan, Joe Perez
- Tuesday, September 30 Ride to Vancouver, Martin Chasehill
- Wednesday, October 1 Lunchtime at the Farmers Market, Eva Frazier
- Thursday, October 2 Buy books locally at Powells, Joe Perez
- Friday, October 3 PDX Airport Ride, Kiel Johnson
- Saturday, October 4 Forest Park Bike & Hike, Peyton Blackwell
- Sunday, October 5 Cost of Car Ownership Ride, Shawne Martinez
Many BikePortland readers already get around without a car. That’s great! You can help your friends and neighbors join the movement by becoming a BikeLoud Bike Buddy or simply by being a great example of how liberating it can be to live your life carfree.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
> We know that it is far easier to give up your keys if you can afford to live in a walkable area well served by transit
Not directed to the guest author, but I mildly hate the common framing of “affording to live in a walkable area”. Phrased from a different perspective perhaps: some of us cannot afford to live in car-dependent neighborhood because the costs of car ownership is too high. Downtown and inner eastside has some of the highest proportion of low-income earners for a reason.
I just had a talk with a 22 year old co-worker about it. He lives under 4 miles away (less than 1/2 of my commute). He’s paying around $600/month to drive right now (he was ecstatic that his insurance just went down).
THe gravel bike I purchased because the roads in SE are so beat up now has just over 1,000 miles on it – I’ve spent $850 on it so far including new brake pads. I’ll have another 1,000 miles on it by Christmas before I need new pads. By then my cost per mile will be under $0.45.
To make understanding your comparison a bit easier, what is your co-workers cost per mile, excluding fixed costs? (Or including fixed costs if by not commuting he would get rid of his car, not keeping it for hiking or errands or rainy days.)
My cost to drive is well below $0.45 per mile.
Lol – that got sent before I was done 🙂
THe discussion was about money and the fact that I’ll be able to go part-time in 4 years before retiring completely in 6. The lack of a car all these years is a direct cause of that.
There is a significant portion of daily car trips that are individuals using their vehicles for income. Amazon, Uber/Lyft, Walmart, Instacart, DoorDash – these are also marginalized people, often recent immigrants, scraping together a living. Unfortunately they are so poor and marginalized as to never even be recognized by the groups that make decisions which effect them.
Getting “choice drivers” and others who can easily bike but instead drive, would only help the people who have to drive for business.
Feels like you’re trying to drive a wedge here, and I don’t think it’s necessary. From the sounds of things…
…the point of the week is to develop empathy for folks who are less fortunate. Seems like a more functional transportation network would help the folks who can’t or must drive alike.
Are you driving this week Jonathan? What about the rest of your family?
Hard to say. Depends on what comes up. I’m sure my wife will drive, but we’ll talk about how to avoid it!
I’d love to see a guest column from your wife explaining her driving habits and thoughts on cycling.