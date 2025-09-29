Monday Roundup: Big Auto propaganda, who doesn’t drive, Reggie Miller, and more

Hi friends. Welcome to the week. I hope everyone is doing okay amid talk of federal troops and the latest onslaught of unhinged behavior from Trump and his cronies. Meanwhile, we have a city to run and work to do. Let’s get right to it by making sure we’re up to date with the most notable stories and other content from around the web in the past week.

Who doesn’t drive? Making the rare exception of sharing an older story (November 2024) because it’s important and this is the first day of Week Without Driving. Bookmark this one: 1 in 10 Americans are nondrivers, and people who live in cities, have lower incomes, and/or who are Black are even more likely to be in that group. (Pew Research Center)

More no car news: “Between 2017 and 2023, Seattle added 35,000 households, but just 3,300 cars, new Census data has revealed — in news that is music to urbanist ears.” (The Urbanist)

DIY path lighting: A cyclist in Minnesota was frustrated about lack of lighting on his local bike path, so he bought lights, grabbed a ladder, and hung some up himself. (Minn Post)

Journalistic malpractice: Not only is “defensive walking” a completely off-base and tone-deaf framing for a story about road safety, but there’s no mention that the advocate source of the entire piece (National Safety Council) heads a nonprofit with major funding from several auto companies. Do better NPR!!! (NPR)

‘Israel’ a toxic term in cycling: A billionaire who sponsors a World Tour cycling team acknowledges that his “Israel Premier Tech” team should drop “Israel” from its name next season due to intense pressure from fans, protestors, and other sponsors. (BBC)

Politics in the peloton: American pro cyclist Chloe Dygert weighed into the Charlie Kirk assassination with a sticker on her bike at World Championships that read, “I stand for the truth. I stand with Charlie Kirk.” (Cycling Weekly)

My two favorite things, together: I’ve loved following former basketball star Reggie Miller’s journey into bike racing (my brother has even raced with him down in So Cal), so it’s cool to see him get his due with a full major profile piece. (LA Times)

To EV or not EV: Interesting fight brewing in the auto industry as the largest lobby group for automakers asks Trump to ease emissions standards and rules they say force them to make (allegedly more expensive) EVs, while Tesla begs Trump to keep the rules in place. (Reuters and Reuters)

