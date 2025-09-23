A photo gallery of Portlanders riding bikes

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
4
(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

What even is a “Portland cyclist”? It’s a term that gets thrown around a lot and it describes something that has become a major cultural stereotype. But if you look more closely, it’s easy to see that the people who ride bikes in Portland are a very diverse group. These images were all taken at the same location (N Williams at Hancock) within minutes of each other.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26

Just a tiny slice of the folks riding bikes on Portland streets every day!

Share this article

Share on Bluesky Share on Reddit
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, contact me via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a paying subscriber.

Related Posts

Thanks for reading.

BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.

Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

4 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jay Cee
Jay Cee
1 hour ago

Here before someone else makes a comment about helmets. First. Helmets.

1
Reply
david hampsten
david hampsten
56 minutes ago
Reply to  Jay Cee

Try a FEND – compact and foldable.

JM really ought to do this on some rainy miserable day, to see how riders deal with the more unpleasant types of weather – do they don rainwear or not?

0
Reply
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
47 minutes ago
Reply to  david hampsten

I’ve definitely done this on a rainy day. https://bikeportland.org/2013/09/30/portlanders-pedal-through-the-storm-94698

And to answer your question, the rate of folks with raingear on bikes in Portland is really really high!

But I can’t do this exact series because there are fewer folks coming by and I’d have to stand there for a longer time and I need to get a better waterproof system for my camera!

0
Reply
dw
dw
10 minutes ago

I really love these photo galleries. Something about seeing other regular people riding bikes tells my social monkey brain that riding a bike is cool and normal. I love the wide variety of bikes you see. I’ll be on the lookout for you capturing the SE rush hour (and hope I’m on my best looking bike lol)

0
Reply

Latest Headlines

Is NE Broadway and Weidler a new bike couplet?

A photo gallery of Portlanders riding bikes

Portland councilor pursues hot dog urbanism with street vendor proposal

Monday Roundup: Transit demise, Stockholm success, GREEN streets, and more

From the Archives

Portlanders show solidarity with Palestinians at ride for para-cycling team