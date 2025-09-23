A photo gallery of Portlanders riding bikes

What even is a “Portland cyclist”? It’s a term that gets thrown around a lot and it describes something that has become a major cultural stereotype. But if you look more closely, it’s easy to see that the people who ride bikes in Portland are a very diverse group. These images were all taken at the same location (N Williams at Hancock) within minutes of each other.
Just a tiny slice of the folks riding bikes on Portland streets every day!
Here before someone else makes a comment about helmets. First. Helmets.
Try a FEND – compact and foldable.
JM really ought to do this on some rainy miserable day, to see how riders deal with the more unpleasant types of weather – do they don rainwear or not?
I’ve definitely done this on a rainy day. https://bikeportland.org/2013/09/30/portlanders-pedal-through-the-storm-94698
And to answer your question, the rate of folks with raingear on bikes in Portland is really really high!
But I can’t do this exact series because there are fewer folks coming by and I’d have to stand there for a longer time and I need to get a better waterproof system for my camera!
I really love these photo galleries. Something about seeing other regular people riding bikes tells my social monkey brain that riding a bike is cool and normal. I love the wide variety of bikes you see. I’ll be on the lookout for you capturing the SE rush hour (and hope I’m on my best looking bike lol)