A photo gallery of Portlanders riding bikes

(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

What even is a “Portland cyclist”? It’s a term that gets thrown around a lot and it describes something that has become a major cultural stereotype. But if you look more closely, it’s easy to see that the people who ride bikes in Portland are a very diverse group. These images were all taken at the same location (N Williams at Hancock) within minutes of each other.

Just a tiny slice of the folks riding bikes on Portland streets every day!