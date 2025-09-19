New bike-themed market and cafe opens on SE Division

(Photo: Maglia Rosa)

There’s a cool new, bike-themed market and cafe on Southeast Division Street called Maglia Rosa. I caught wind of it thanks to Ben over at Ottolock, who featured it in a recent episode of his “Quick Stop” video series.

It’s always nice to hear about a bike-themed establishment in Portland and this one look to be a winner. It’s on SE 30th in the spot that used to be Indian eatery Bollywood Theater. The owner is Troy MacLarty, who in addition to having a sterling Portland foodie track record, also happens to be a big fan of professional cycling. According to social media posts, MacLarty watched the Tour de France while in Italy in 2024.

While not quite as well-known as the Tour’s yellow jersey, the maglia rosa is the name of the pink jersey worn by the leader of the Giro d’Italia, professional cycling’s second most important stage race. As you might expect, MacLarty’s new spot has a tasteful amount of professional cycling memorabilia adorning the interior — including photographs from the Giro and a framed, official maglia rosa jersey (signed by Mathieu van der Poel!). And judging by a large photograph on the wall, it looks like MacLarty is a huge fan of Tadej Pogačar, the dominant Slovenian professional road racer who won the Giro in 2024.

Beyond the welcoming bike vibes, there’s bike parking right out front, and the lunch offerings look fantastic. This is definitely a spot to check out soon. To get there from the north, hop on the SE Harrison/Lincoln neighborhood greenway and take a right on SE 30th. From the south, take the SE Clinton neighborhood and take a left on 30th.

— Maglia Rosa website or follow them on Instagram.