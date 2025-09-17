Advocates for Vision Zero and immigrants will come together for safe streets today

Flyers for events happening today. Background image from 2011 Occupy Portland protests by Jonathan Maus/BikePortland.

Bicycles and the people who ride them have a long history of joining social justice movements in Portland. During the Occupy Portland protests in 2011, an ad hoc group known as “Bike Swarm” played a key role in protecting protestor encampments from police officers. A version of Bike Swarm returned in 2020 and supported the Black Lives Matter protests that erupted after the killing of George Floyd in 2020.

The latest example will happen later today when anti-ICE groups and Vision Zero advocates come together at City Hall.

This unification of activists happens when Portlanders face threats that present themselves on the street — an environment where bicycles are often more adaptable, powerful, and effective than feet or cars. The current threat too many Portlanders face is federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents patrolling streets. Earlier this week, City Councilor Sameer Kanal reported that two North Portland residents were “kidnapped” by ICE — one of them taken while outside a school with their 13-year old child.

Councilor Kanal also appeared at Bike Happy Hour last week to share an update on his work to strengthen Portland’s sanctuary city status and to encourage bike advocates to stay connected to Council’s Community and Public Safety Committee meetings (which he co-chairs).

Later today, folks will have a chance to show support for immigrants and/or safe streets when advocates for both issues will converge at Salmon Street Springs for festivities ahead of City Hall rallies and a City Council meeting where a Vision Zero resolution is on the table.

Activists with Revolutionary Bicycle Club (RBC), whom some of you might recall meeting at Bike Happy Hour back in May, or more recently when they protested my interview with Mayor Wilson, are leading a ride to the Vision Zero parade in coordination with Revoke the ICE Permit PDX, a group calling for the City of Portland to revoke the permit that allows ICE to operate out of a building on South Macadam Avenue.

Organizers with RBC are appealing to safe streets advocates when they write in the description of today’s ride: “This is the moment to understand that our struggles are inextricably intertwined! From ICE kidnappings to car-culture domination, our streets have been made unsafe because we have allowed that to happen.”

RBC’s presence could make for an interesting contrast with the bike parade and popsicle handout being organized by City Councilor Tiffany Koyama Lane as part of her push to raise awareness for Portland’s Vision Zero commitment. RBC is asking folks to wear red and black to show solidarity with immigrants. Councilor Koyama Lane is asking folks to wear (traffic cone) orange.

No matter what color you wear, what type of activism you prefer, or what group(s) you support, I hope you consider showing up to Salmon Street Springs at 4:50 for the gathering and/or making your way to City Hall for the rallies and 6:00 pm council meeting.

It’s time to show up and unite to keep our streets safe!

— Please note: I can’t make it to Bike Happy Hour or these events today (my son has a cross country meet and my knee has had a recent setback). Folks will still meet in the Rainbow Road plaza from 3:00 to 6:00 pm, but I encourage everyone to attend the Vision Zero parade and council meeting if you’re able!