PBOT Director traveled to Saudi Arabia for a conference

Portland Bureau of Transportation Director Millicent Williams attended a conference in Saudi Arabia from December 7 – 9.
Williams participated in a panel at CoMotion Global ’25, an event held in the city of Riyadh that, “connects the brightest minds, cities, and companies shaping the next chapter of transportation — globally.” Her panel was titled, “Managing Cities in the New Age of Data” (you can watch it here). The front page of the event website features a TriMet MAX train in downtown Portland.
According to an official press release, CoMotion Global is supported by, “key Saudi government partners shaping the Kingdom’s mobility future.”
Traveling to Saudi Arabia as a representative of the City of Portland is likely to give many Portlanders pause. The country’s government has an abysmal human rights record and they use major conferences, along with sports and entertainment events to whitewash their actions.
In 2018, men working for the Saudi government murdered a Washington Post journalist who had been critical of the ruling family. Cracking down on free media is just one black mark against Saudi Arabia. Amnesty International’s list of 10 ways Saudi Arabia violates human rights includes mass executions, discrimination against women, unfair trials, lack of free speech, and a law against public protests.
But the first thing I thought about when I learned Williams was helping Saudi Arabia burnish their international reputation, was the killing of Fallon Smart.
In August of 2016, 20-year old Abdulrahman Noorah drove recklessly down the center lane of Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard at a speed police estimated at 55-60 mph. As he approached SE 43rd Ave, he ran into 15-year-old Fallon Smart. She died in the street. Smart’s death sparked widespread outcry and sadness in our community. I recall crying in the street as I tried to cover a memorial event with Smart’s family.
Two weeks before Noorah would face justice at a court trial, men working for the Saudi government helped him escape the country and he’s never been seen or heard from since. That episode remains a very deep open wound for many in our community, and Williams’ attendance at this event does nothing to help with the healing.
According to PBOT Communications Director Hannah Schafer, “The conference paid for Director Williams’ travel and accommodations, and her travel was reviewed and approved by City Administrator Michael Jordan.”
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
Agreed!!
It’s disgusting that she went there. I expect (but do not forgive) that kind of thing from the current administration and it is horrible to see that the City Council and the Mayor were okay with her going to Saudi.
With all that Jonathan mentioned, slavery (fully legal until 1962 and still ongoing) , slave like conditions and sex trafficking is still something that goes on there.
No conference or event is worth a representative of Portland or Oregon going there.
https://www.walkfree.org/global-slavery-index/country-studies/saudi-arabia/
https://www.hrw.org/report/2024/12/04/die-first-and-ill-pay-you-later/saudi-arabias-giga-projects-built-widespread
http://www.gvnet.com/humantrafficking/SaudiArabia.htm
Just a few of the many articles.
Unfortunately, slavery, slave like conditions, and sex trafficking are all too common in the USA too, particularly in our (legal) government-sanctioned prisons since 1865 (license plates anyone? Firefighting in California?). It’s been a regular criticism of our human rights record by numerous NGOs worldwide including in the USA.
Thanks for bringing attention to this shameful appearance of a city employee at a mobility event funded by a petro state. Makes me wonder if she was on the clock or off, if she received an appearance fee, and who paid for her travel. How is lending a veneer of legitimacy to the Saudi government appropriate for a senior city employee?
Well clearly she was on the clock because she was representing PBOT. But City of Portland didn’t pay for it. The event organizers paid for the trip.
It doesn’t matter. She shouldn’t have gone, the City shouldn’t have approved the time away, and there is absolutely nothing to be happy about with this story.
I don’t really care how many “good ideas” were brought home. Saudi Arabia doesn’t need Portland’s help with their fraudulent theatrics. This was a mistake.
I agree
Unless she was on leave and not drawing pay while there then we were paying for it. Also, we paid for the time for her staffers to put the presentation together.
Also, this org has conferences in LA and Miami this year (neither of which is exactly a standout in enlightened approaches to transportation hahaha). She could have attended one of those and gotten more or less the same learnings…no valid need to go to Riyadh.
LA is consistently building new transit, which is more than we can say.
She can’t keep the bikes lanes swept, yet she has time to travel to Saudi and burnish the reputation of brutal dictatorship. WTF!?
Mayor Wilson, you are also to blame for this fiasco. You should have said no.
She just keeps getting worse. This is disgusting and a slap in the face to Fallon Smart’s family, how anyone could think this is appropriate is beyond me.
“Director Bonesaw” from now on.
This greenwa$hing of $audi Arabia has to stop and here was an obvious place to say NO. Beyond the other issues, anyone from PBOT going to SA without a pair of handcuffs and an Interpol warrant for Noorah is just spitting in the face of the Smart family.
I’d suggest JM talk to them but it might not be worth the pain.
I flagged her post on LinkedIn “announcing” her participation on Tuesday for a friend, a post which has now apparently been deleted.
Jonathan- did you reach out to PBOT for that quote?
Oh. Interesting to see the LinkedIn post has been deleted.
And yes of course I reached out to PBOT for that quote… just like it says.
This is what happens when your professional inner circle is afraid to tell you the truth.
I would be genuinely curious to hear her reasoning for this. Has she provided any kind of release or answered reporters or any other response at this time? Truly amazed how someone could justify supporting so much great work in PBOT around equity, for example, and then going to Riyadh of all places. Thanks for reporting on this.
Only in Portland can we say our Transportation Director has both a felony conviction and frequent-flyer miles from Saudi Arabia. At this point PBOT needs its own reality show.
It’s a bad look she went, and Fallons family deserves justice/extradition.
However, FYI the preachiness about other countries from America gets ZERO traction outside of the USA. Don’t waste your breath.
In general, Americans are poorly travelled, understand the rest of the world poorly, are captured by a preachy, colonialist media environment which gets clicks by portraying non Western countries as oppressive, dirty, or venal.
A story Americans seem to love to hear.
Islam offers some valid critiques of American life: the crass materialism, disregard for the poor, utter lonliness, strange over sexualization of women and the cultural tolerance for extreme lifestyles including extreme promiscuity, particularly in the gay community.
(As a gay man I actually have a more rewarding personal life in India than I ever did on the west coast.)
But the bottom line is other countries are entitled to run their affairs as they see fit. And certainly with the extreme ignorance of most Americans on the reality of life abroad, they (we) are in no place to judge.