City boosts bike buses with new markings, signage

What’s better than rolling to school with the kiddos on a low-stress neighborhood greenway emblazoned with sharrows, 20 mph speed limit signs, speed bumps, safer crossings, and hardly any stop signs? Doing it on a route that has cool, new “Bike Bus” pavement markings and caution signs.
In the latest sign of how the rise of bike buses in Portland have influenced city policy, the Portland Bureau of Transportation debuted new signage and markings on several routes. It’s all part of a $650,000 plan (funded in part by a Metro grant) to make bike buses even better, and it’s happening just as thousands of parents, ride leaders, and students across the city head back to school on two wheels.
The pilot project will aim to educate communities about bike bus routes around nine schools: Alameda Elementary School, Abernethy Elementary School, Creston Elementary School, Glencoe Elementary School, James John Elementary School, Maplewood Elementary School, Vernon K-8 School, Vestal Elementary School and Woodstock Elementary School. In addition to the pavement markings and bright yellow “Bike Bus” signs (see below), PBOT will also install lawn signs in residential yards along routes, support school staff with positive messaging, and evaluate the project by counting traffic and conducting school surveys.
This is just one of many ways PBOT is working to make the school trip by bike better than ever. Last year they completed 55 projects near schools (including new crosswalks, sidewalks, paths, lowering speed limits, and so on) and they’ve got more planned this year.
As Portland heads back into the school season, police issued a statement yesterday saying they would have, “a visible presence in and around school zones,” the first few weeks of the year to make sure folks drive 20 mph or below. Even Mayor Keith Wilson has weighed in on the importance of being safe on the road as kids head back to class. “As is the Portland way, thousands will be walking, biking and rolling to get there, just like I did with my kids,” Wilson said in a statement yesterday. “It’s up to all of us to watch out for our students and keep them safe.”
PBOT and city leaders plan to join a bike bus in southwest Portland this Friday to help keep the momentum going.
Answer: Using diverters so these signs are not necessary.
Seriously someone should let the mayor know the Metropolitan Learning Center is three blocks away from the diverter on Everett he wants to remove.
Some are coming. Remember back in April, I wrote:
That’s great. I don’t really care what PBOT does in terms of signage/marketing/outreach until they start actually building and signing these streets as local access only for cars and truly trying to remove through car traffic. That would make a HUGE difference in the both real and perceived safety. I would love to see them work with the major routing and mapping companies to try to equally mark these as local access only streets so that cars are not routed along them.
Heyyyoooo!
Jonathan, please do some follow up reporting of the details of this “bike bus” signage and pavement markings. (If there has been any formal study request, so it can be replicated etc. in other communities.)
And any discussion of Portland (or Oregon as a whole) seeking permission at reducing the statutory School Zone speed limits to 15 mph (like other western states allow) , especially as there has been so much progress in reducing defacto speed limits outside of school zones.
I saw one of these this last weekend it looked great the yellow on black made it really stand out.
I saw the signs in Maplewood. Great job, PBOT and Metro! Let’s normalize kids riding bikes to get to school.
I agree Fred, but I think the wording misses the point. When I saw this, before I read the headline or article, I saw “BUS BIKE” and assumed PBOT had invented a new sign for shared bus/bike lanes. I strongly agree with Fred we need to normalize kids on bikes and alert drivers that a route is for that purpose, but these words do not convey that. Why not just say “KIDS ON BIKES” or “BIKE TO SCHOOL” or “BIKE PRIORITY” or something more direct and clear. PBOT relies on jargon and symbols (Sharrows) that the general populace does not understand. The small percentage of people driving who know 1) what a green way is, 2) what a sharrow symbol means, or 3) what a bike bus is are not the drivers that kids on bikes need to be worrying about. Our advisory signs should be for people who do not bike and are not from Portland. I hope they can change this before they add any more.
This morning, I watched a school bus make a turn right in front of a school, and scrape it’s rear bumper along the door and mirror of a parent’s car. The car was parked 2 FEET out from the curb, in a NO PARKING 7AM-4PM zone. Clearly this parent can barely park, and certainly didn’t notice the *VERY OBVIOUS* signs. If parents don’t care to notice signs directly outside of a school, will the general public even notice these added signs and markings in our neighborhoods?
I think this program is great, but we need REAL physical changes, in the form of curbs, islands, and diverters.
2 block car-free zones around all schools.
I know it’s standard for road markings, but has anyone else instinctually read these markings as “Bus Bike”? My brain doesn’t work that way for other road markings, but for these, I can’t help but read “Bus Bike” every time I see them. A nitpick-y point, and possibly personal to me, but for some reason my brain reads these different than other markings.
You’re not the only one lol. I read “Only Bus” as “Bus Only” but I keep seeing these ones as Bus Bike. A bus riding a bike? A bus-shaped bike?
I see them all as Only Bus and I can’t stop. Bad convention but I guess we’re stuck with it.
I read it the same way. I also think the BUS BIKE or BIKE BUS are both inadequate words to alert the driving public that they can expect kids to be biking there.
I strongly agree that the average distracted cage-driver fiddling with their 18 inch touch screen has no f–king clue what a “bus bike” is. To me this comes off as pandering to the dozen or so “bus bike” advocates instead of spending real money on actual infrastructure improvements.
My 2nd grader asked me the same thing while riding over the markings this morning – “why does it say bus bike?” For larger markings like RIGHT TURN ONLY that are on arterials and state highways, the opposite word order might make sense, but for this tiny little marking I think it should probably just be “Bike Bus.” Oh well, it gets people asking questions and talking about it, at least.
Very cool. I do think that paint and signs play a role in reinforcing that bike routes are bike routes. Would love to see this expand outward as the infrastructure and culture changes. The little bike bus signs with the flock of kids following the adult are very cute.
Also happy to see that there will be a visible police presence. Would like to see it continued in spots throughout the school year too.
I was honored to take part in the community-led process that brought these new markings and signs to life. PBOT did a pretty solid job, and the Bike Bus leaders were truly outstanding in their solidarity. This effort could have gone in several directions, and with such a limited budget (a small fraction of the $650K mentioned in the article), the easiest path would have been to put up a few feel-good lawn signs and call it done.
But Bike Bus leaders pushed for something more substantive, and it took real organizing to ensure PBOT invested in road signs and pavement markings—elements that cost significantly more than lawn signs but carry much greater weight. These signs and markings are important because they legitimize Bike Bus use of the street. They signal that the City not only recognizes Bike Buses but actively supports them. The complementary lawn signs and related visual cues reinforce that message, demonstrating broad community support along the route. Matching signs on the Bike Bus itself make the connections unmistakable.
Bike Buses already have strong grassroots support, but this visible endorsement from PBOT, the City, and Metro helps build momentum for the next steps—like traffic diversion and other improvements around schools—that create safer routes for all of us, whether we ride with a Bike Bus or not. There’s a shared urgency to make that vision a reality, and while this isn’t the final destination, it’s a meaningful step forward — and a positive ‘sign’ that the City is ready to collaborate with organized, passionate community leaders.
Aaron, thanks for participating in the community process. Can you provide some background? Were these signs supposed to be for wayfinding? Or are they supposed to alert drivers? Did you consider other word choices? Or no words and a graphic? thanks
Well said, Aaron. Thanks for your work on this and all the other advocacy you have done.
Every bike route should be safe enough for kids. This shouldn’t be necessary.
I saw one of those go up in front of my house last week. I thought it was pretty cool.