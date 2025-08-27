I biked to work with Mayor Wilson this morning (video)

I joined Mayor Keith Wilson for his ride into work this morning. It’s the first time we’ve met up since his successful campaign for mayor when he showed up to speak at Bike Happy Hour several times. I did my best to record the interview as we biked, so sit back and have a watch and/or listen as we tackle all types of topics on the 30-minute ride from North Williams Ave to City Hall.
I was prepped for a chill conversation about biking (since I have a more formal sit-down interview scheduled with him next Wednesday at Bike Happy Hour — you should totally come!), but in typical Mayor Wilson fashion, he got right into a bunch of serious issues and was well-researched and ready to go. Heck, we didn’t really do introductions and he was talking about tolling on I-5 and its impacts on bike safety.
It was a good conversation and shows the depth of knowledge, candor, and work ethic that have become hallmarks of Mayor Wilson’s approach to the job.
I just finished putting this together and don’t have time to share all the highlights since I need to run off to Bike Happy Hour (today, 3:00 to 6:00 pm at SE Ankeny Rainbow Road Plaza, Gorges Beer Co.). I’ve shared a PDF of the transcript below if you’d like to scan the text.
Looks solid in the saddle, that’s great to see. Really happy to see that he’s so well-versed in cycling / transpo issues.
Verrrrry curious about your No Helmet decision Jonathan. Obviously it’s not required…but a bit surprising coming from a bicycle advocate such as yourself.
Do you not use any risk assessment when you decide to wear a helmet or do you wear one every time you go out regardless of your mode of transportation?
HelmetsRcool in the tub or shower.
HelmetsRcool when walking.
HelmetsRcool when driving
And if you don’t wear a helmunt when showering, walking, or driving you are not allowed to whine about people biking without a helmunt.
JM: We got a truck in the bus lane.
KW: Yeah, when you’re in a bike lane and you’re in the fall, winter on an un swept road with a lot of trees…so it’s the first thing we’re doing the city is just really providing care for individuals that are suffering on the street…
Was there an elephant in a room painted on the semi-truck parked in the bike lane?
I saw that truck this morning too and was thinking how people from the city need to be aware of how often this kind of thing happens. Glad Wilson saw it. Would be nice to add to the list of things that you don’t leave around, because if you do you have created a new bad policy.
Sure, or maybe point out how Vancouver/Williams is one of the most frequented cycling streets in the city, and would be several orders of magnitude busier/safer if it were separated from cars to the Bway bridge. Seems like KW isn’t aware of if/why Portland cycling numbers continue to stagnate. JM had an opportune moment to help the convenient metaphor interrupt everyone and adamantly gesticulate at the exact reason most people don’t bike.
Even better if they would have had my 9 year-old ride along with them so that they can feel how truly inadequate this premier cycling route is and how riding around a truck like that as a human shield with the sound of 35-40 mph traffic approaching does not inspire someone to ride.
The mayor consistently turned Jonathon’s comments and questions back to the familiar talking points from Wilson’s campaign.
It could be that it’s designated as a loading zone. At 104h and Division, part of the bike lane remains un-curbed and has “No Parking Loading Zone” signs up. I frequently have to go around trucks parked there. Side note, hilarious that if you pan around the street view, there’s two cars parked in a clearly marked bike lane, despite easy, visible, and ample parking on side streets and parking lots. Sigh.
PLEASE FIX THE AUDIO!
Love what you’re doing for the city! Thanks you, great interview
SORRY! Yes it’s not perfect. This is my first time doing this type of setup and it will improve. Thanks for your patience as I learn things in public.
Great interview! The past week or so riding around town I’ve felt pretty discouraged about the graffiti, camps, garbage and general degradation of our city. This morning I read about the stabbing in front of the Central Library and then we rode up Johnson adjacent to the neighborhood in NW that was sheltering in place due to multiple stabbing victims on Johnson and NW 18th. However, your interview gives me hope that I can trust our Mayor and I’m inspired by his example.
I think Wilson wants to do the right thing and get Portland back on track but he’s got an uphill battle with this city government.
That was wonderful, boy do we have a good mayor. (Jonathan, flip the faces around, you on right, Wilson on left, that way you aren’t each looking outside of the frame when you talk to each other.)
Oh my gosh Lisa. I did not even notice that. Ugh!! I edited this so fast and I can’t go back and fix it. But yes that would have been a good idea. Oh well! Glad you enjoyed the conversation.
Crime and violent crime is down in the city which is great although not being able to patrol the Library is completely unacceptable and the police union is still on strike it seems to me.
Otherwise I have not noticed any positive change in the city with our new Mayor/council.
The same trash and tents on my bike routes (more brokedown RV,s).
Graffiti cleanup improved for a few months but is back to the normal disgusting level.
I am happy he rides a bike but I would prefer competence in his job.
Great to see. No matter the personal/political gripes with Mayor Wilson, you’ve got to admire him getting in the saddle and having a little chat.
I wonder what the mayor’s policy is for parking in the bike lane for his trucking company. I remember he made a big deal about the safety of his company when he was running the first time. I’ll bet dollars to doughnuts this doesn’t qualify as an unsafe practice. They got the high-vis on though so PPB would have to make some other excuse if they got hit.
All in all, it was a great interview and encouraging. I am hoping this means that he has decided not to trade modal diverters, like NW Everett and Johnson, for political favors.
Great interview. You brought up a lot for him to respond to, then gave him lots of room to respond and bring up topics of his own. Also great job of getting the mayor’s attention for a half-hour of lobbying about biking and transportation. And all while recording and riding (which I don’t think would be that easy).