Sticker Swap at Bike Happy Hour tonight!

From our last sticker swap in September 2023. (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

We will have lots of sun and a high of 60 degrees when Bike Happy Hour begins at 3:00 pm tonight! That’s enough reason to come out and join us at Migration Brewing on North Williams Avenue.

But it’s also Sticker Swap night, which will add even more merriment to our weekly gathering. Stickers are the currency of bike culture and primary purveyors of propaganda. If you’re a sticker hound, grab a few handfuls of stickers from your collection to share, swap, or show-off. If you’re new to town and need inculcation to local lore via these symbol-filled signposts, don’t miss a great opportunity to start a collection of your own and adorn your bike with that sought after, lived-in look. Bike shop or other local industry staffer? Promote your brand and give away freebies!

Those silly kids.

I’m also happy to announce a special exhibit: In 2006, facing a rash of road rage incidents, the City of Portland launched an education campaign that centered around the mantra “I Share the Road” (they initially wanted just “Share the Road” but I was in the meeting and suggested putting the “I” in there, wanting to ultimately expand the campaign to a series of billboards with portraits of Portlanders repeating the mantra). The touchstone of the campaign were thousands of “I SHARE THE ROAD” bumper stickers. The stickers were everywhere! Eventually, a group of silly cycling activists took it upon themselves to prank PBOT and doctor the stickers. Somehow I ended up with a collection of them (see above) and will bring them tonight.

And of course other types of printed ephemera is welcome too so bring your coolest spoke cards, etc…

As per usual, we’ll have two piles: One for display only (for rare, cherished items), and one for stickers that are up-for-grabs. Trades can be made privately among two willing parties.

Tell your friends! Everyone is welcome. Can’t wait to see everyone in a few hours!