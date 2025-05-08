Weekend Event Guide: De Ronde, Train Day, a road race, and more

The De Ronde has become such a tradition that folks who live in the West Hills come out to support the riders! (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Happy Bike Month! I rode myself to Bike Happy Hour yesterday and it was so nice to be back out on the streets. I’m hoping the next few weeks I’ll be out there again with my cameras and such.

Also, if you haven’t already done so, now is the time to hit up your local bike shop to make sure your bike is in perfect working order for the upcoming onslaught of amazing rides. Speaking of which, see this week’s picks below. And happy biking!

Friday, May 9th

Midnight Mystery Ride – 11:30 pm at Errol Heights Park (SE)

Monthly magical mystery tour promises all types of fond memories and shenanigans among a crew of late night riding aficionados. More info here.

Saturday, May 10th

Barton Park Road Race – All Day in Barton Park (Estacada)

A special event that brings road racing back to a really cool location. You’ll be tested on a seven-mile circuit. More info here.

Saturdays in May Ride – 10:00 am at Peninsula Park (N)

Hosted by advocacy nonprofit BikeLoud PDX, this ride is sure to scratch your itch for infrastructure and policy nerdery. Get to know north Portland bikeways and discover cool new routes along the way. Expect a 7-10 mile route at a family-friendly pace. More info here.

Train Day – 10:00 am at Oregon Rail Heritage Center (SE)

A special day just for train lovers! Expect food, activities, train rides, expert docents giving tours of train cabs. You’ll have a rail-ly good time! More info here.

Sunday, May 11th

Ronde PDX – 9:00 am at 3610 NW St. Helens Rd (NW)

Portland’s beloved spring classic that tackles all the grueling climbs in the West Hills. A way to suffer among others with a lot of cool trimmings set up by great organizers over the years. Unsanctioned fun and a bucket-list item for sure. More info here.

Coffee Outside Ride – 9:00 am at Rose City Park (NE)

Don’t you love the vibes from making coffee outside during a bike tour? You can mimic that sensation by meeting up with this nice group, doing a chill, five-mile ride, and then brewing coffee and sharing snacks at the end. More info here.

Ride Safe: Outside the Lines – All Bodies All Wheels – 2:30 pm at Irving Park (NE)

Feel like you don’t fit in? Come to a ride where you’ll always be welcomed and where organizers says, “Bring your whole self, whether it’s silly and social, quiet, or somewhere in between.” More info here.

