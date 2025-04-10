Weekend Event Guide: Ladds 500, tres Roubaix, Gold Sprints and more

Scene from Ladds 500 last year. Should be even bigger and zanier this time! (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Portland is so back! This is one of the best event and ride lineups I’ve shared since last summer. You are going to have such a great weekend! The only downside is that I’ll be on a couch the entire time, nursing my knee after total joint replacement surgery which I’m having tomorrow. Please have fun for me and be sure to tag @BikePortland in your photos and videos!

Friday, April 11th

Backyard Blam Gold Sprints – 6:00 to 9:00 pm at Chris King Precision Components (NW)

Start it off with happy hour at Simworks at 3:00 and then head upstairs to the CK Cafe where the spring machines will be locked and loaded for a battle of the ages. Who has the fastest sprint? It’s a “party with a purpose” that will raise funds for Jake Tong who’s devoted a lot to our community and needs help with some medical expenses. More info here.

Saturday, April 12th

The Ladds 500 – 10:00 am to 6:00 pm at Ladd Circle Park (SE)

The Big Day is here! Ride laps around the park among thousands of wonderful people and hang out in the park as you watch the whirling mass of happy humanity take part in this “stupid” Portland ritual. More info here.

Marine Drive Path Cleanup – 10:45 am at I-205 path near Home Depot (NE)

If Ladds 500 isn’t your thing, roll out to a SOLVE-sponsored cleanup and help pick up litter from the path. All bikes welcome, but if you have cargo bike, organizer Mark will be even more excited to see you. More info here.

Sunday, April 13th

Street Plaza Test Ride – 8:00 am at SE 7th and Sandy (SE)

Remember the Depave project that brought a plaza to the awkward intersection of SE 7th/Sandy/Washington? They want to make sure bicycle traffic flows smoothly through when it returns this summer and advocate Aaron Kuehn has organized a bike test drive event to test various designs. More info here.

Abernethy Bike Fair & Grounds Party – 9:00 am at Abernethy Elementary (SE)

School PTA is organizing a fun, family-friendly bike fair where there will be a raffle and free bike fits and tune-ups. You can also help build cool stuff on the playground. More info here.

Cyclepath Roubaix – 9:30 am at Cyclepath Bike Shop (NE)

Watch the spring classic Paris Roubaix at the shop and then head out for a 38-mile loop to Skyline and back. More info here.

Slabtown Roubaix – 10:00 am at Trek Portland Slabtown (NW)

Show up to the shop at 9:30 for waffles and coffee and then head out for an 18-mile riverfront loop in honor of Roubaix Day. More info here.

A Sunday in Helles – 10:30 am at Sellwood Cycle Repair (SE)

The fine folks from CX Pistols Cycling Team, Gigantic Brewing, Sellwood Cycle and Endurance PT have put together an entire day of Roubaix aura. Start with coffee at the shop, then roll out for a 27-mile loop that ends at the brewery to watch Paris-Roubaix on the big screen with a big pint. More info here.

Bikepacking Meet & Greet – 11:00 am at Abernethy Elementary (SE)

Join fellow bikepacking fans for a session of knowledge sharing and inspiration as you have a few snacks and socialize. A perfect place to start planning those summer adventures. More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.