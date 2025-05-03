Cyclepath expanding into historic Fat Tire Farm bike shop location

Cyclepath owner Michael Jellinek (right) with Reid Stolberg, his first customer at the new NW Thurman location. (Cyclepath West isn’t open yet — Stolberg picked up a bike that had been moved from Cyclepath’s NE MLK location.) (Photos: Michael Jellinek)

Cyclepath Bike Shop will open a second location on Northwest Thurman Street, seizing an opportunity to take over the historic location of Fat Tire Farm.

When news broke in March that Fat Tire Farm would end its run at NW 27th and Thurman at the base of a popular entry to Forest Park after 40 years in business, it deflated spirits across the city. Losing yet another bike shop in that part of town, especially one with a legacy like FTF, was a tough pill to swallow for off-road cycling lovers around the region.

Cyclepath owner Michael Jellinek confirmed with BikePortland today that he and Fat Tire Farm owner Park Chambers (in photo below) came to an agreement and formalized the deal at the end of last week. Calling it a “somewhat natural fit,” Jellinek also plans to hire a few former Fat Tire Farm employees and will be posting job listings on BikePortland for more staff next week.

Jellinek gave props to Chambers for helping make the transition happen. “He was incredibly supportive and really made this whole opportunity work. He was gracious and excited to pass the torch and we can’t thank him enough.” Chambers bought Fat Tire Farm from its former owners in 1997 and plans to retire.

Cyclepath and Fat Tire Farm crews outside the shop. Jellinek (left) and former Fat Tire Farm owner Park Chambers.

Not only will Portland retain a bike shop at this location, Cyclepath West will offer a wider selection of bikes and accessories. Fat Tire Farm was legendary for their laser focus on high quality mountain bikes, but Jellinek says he plans to stock a mix of mountain, gravel and road bikes (similar to what they carry at their Martin Luther King Jr store). In addition to bikes, parts, and all the trimmings, Jellinek plans to take advantage of Forest Park’s proximity and will stock a selection of trail running shoes and accessories as well.

“Our intention is to carry on the awesome legacy of the dedicated crew at FTF while adding some diversity in terms of offerings,” Jellinek says.

From a business perspective, Jellinek sees an opportunity to serve cyclists on the west side. “When our friends at West End Bikes [a shop near W Burnside that closed in February] and FTF closed their doors, we got flooded with new faces coming from northwest. Our service queue went from two weeks to six weeks. That’s not ideal. Splitting up the labor between the neighborhoods seemed like a great solution.”

Artist Dustin Klein painting his trademark motif on inside walls of the shop.

Customers can expect a much different aesthetic once Cyclepath is all moved in. Jellinek and his crew are already working on custom fixtures and displays from industry partners like Chris King, Speedland, ENVE, SRAM and others. Portland-based YouTuber and artist Dustin Klein has already completed some custom painting in the shop and the exterior will get a new mural that Jellinek says will, “pay homage to Portland, Forest Park, and our cycling community.”

Expanding to another location in a down economy and amid tariff turmoil in the bike industry takes a lot of courage and optimism. “It’s nerve-wracking,” Jellinek acknowledged, “But it’s right for the community and I think we will be able to meet a lot of need. I’m stoked!”

The new Cyclepath West is expected to open in two weeks. Stay tuned to the shop’s Instagram account for info and updates.

— CyclepathPDX.com