4/21: Hello readers and friends. I'm still recovering from a surgery I had on 4/11, so I'm unable to attend events and do typical coverage. I'll post as I can and should improve day-by-day. Thanks for all your support 🙏. - Jonathan Maus, BikePortland Publisher and Editor

Checking in after my knee operation

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
16
In front of the Shed a few minutes ago. Notice the scar on my right knee that starts right at the end of my shorts. (I will spare you an up-close shot of it.) (Photo: Juli Maus)

Hello everyone. It’s been 12 days since my total knee replacement surgery (which I wrote more about here) I want to check in.

First I want to say thank you. I have received so many nice well-wishes and notes of support. I loved the card everyone signed at Bike Happy Hour last week, and all your messages make recovery so much easier. I’ve heard so many stories about other folks in our community who’ve had joint replacements and other injuries that I’m thinking of leading a Joint Replacement Ride during August.

Why wait until August? Because unfortunately I plan to have my other knee replaced on June 20th. I know, right?! I could have picked a better time to do all of this, but once the condition of my knees sunk in and I found a doctor to help fix them, I didn’t want to wait any longer. (I’ve had bad knees since my first (of two) ACL surgeries when I was 15!).

So far the recovery has been a roller-coaster. The best thing has been how my amazing wife Juli is taking care of me and I enjoy being at home more with her and my kiddos. The first week was really hard, but now I’m in a more predictable and manageable cycle of pain and PT. My docs and PT guy say I’m progressing well. I know it’s healing and I should be patient, but I still get frustrated at the pain and tightness and my physical limitations. Overall this is (another) very humbling experience for me as I enter my 50s. Let’s just say I underestimated the impact this would have on my body and what it would take to fully recover.

During my operation on April 11th, the doctor shaved down the surface of my upper and lower leg bones. He then attached a 3-D printed titanium implant and a polymer cushion between them. Right now, my existing bone is growing directly into the titanium. The process takes six weeks, so I don’t want anything to disturb the very crucial healing process taking place.

I’m so bummed to miss all the cool things going on! I can’t wait to get back into the full swing of working and creating stories and covering events and all the other things I took for granted for so many years. For now, I’m able to work a few hours a day and I’m trying to stay on top of things as best I can. I hope I have a window of time before my next operation on June 20th when I can get back out there.

Speaking of which, I will get back out there today for Bike Happy Hour. I’ll be at Migration Brewing on North Williams Ave from 3:00 to 6:00 pm. I’d love to see you and chat. Tell me what you’ve been up to! Pitch me stories! Let’s talk about the latest news! Share your injury journey with me!

Thanks again for all your support and understanding. Knowing that I have such an awesome community to return to is all the motivation I need to make a full and fantastic recovery.

Share this article

Share on Bluesky Share on Reddit
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, contact me via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a paying subscriber.

Related Posts

Thanks for reading.

BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.

Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

16 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
eawriste
eawriste
1 day ago

Quick recovery Jonathan!

4
Reply
Timur Ender (Contributor)
Timur Ender
1 day ago

we love you!! You got this!!

4
Reply
Jay Cee
Jay Cee
1 day ago

Glad to hear you are healing up well!

4
Reply
Pockets
Pockets
1 day ago

Glad to hear everything is healing well, I had some fairly serious tendon repair in my right wrist a decade ago and can remember the frustrations with PT like they were yesterday, but oh does the patience pay off. Best of luck with the second one

2
Reply
curly
curly
1 day ago

Patience is a virtue. Heal first, then look forward. Love the stick!!!

4
Reply
Ed Birnbaum
Ed Birnbaum
1 day ago

Please add mine to the many wishes for your full recovery, relief from pain, and return to full activity. I’d want all that for anyone, but especially for you who has contributed so much to our community.

2
Reply
Art Lewellan
Art Lewellan
1 day ago
Reply to  Ed Birnbaum

Add mine to many wishes for your recovery, relief and return to activity. We all want that for everyone, especially for you who’ve contributed so much to our community. “People all over the world, join hands, join in and ride this love train.

0
Reply
Anne
Anne
1 day ago

Wishing you a speedy recovery from your bilateral knee replacement! As Bob Reuter, founder/owner of Gorge Performance Surf/Snow Shop said, may years ago, “Scars tell better stories than tattoos.”

4
Reply
Art Lewellan
Art Lewellan
1 day ago

My own old age knee problems were helped in this way: I wore an elastic knee brace on my painful left knee, but eventually added a matching knee brace on my right knee which helped build a more relaxed walking gait. Try it.

0
Reply
qqq
qqq
1 day ago

That Joint Replacement Ride sounds like it could be popular based on how many people have commented with experiences similar to yours. I’d just make sure people know it’s not a ride celebrating edibles.

Seriously, I’d never wish injuries or health problems on anyone, but ones I’ve had (luckily all temporary) certainly give me an appreciation for how important simple things like handrails and ramps are, and how difficult simple daily things can be to do. And your case (and others like yours) are a reminder that people who look totally fit and healthy can need physical accommodations (temporarily or permanently) and also patience on the part of others.

2
Reply
david hampsten
david hampsten
10 hours ago
Reply to  qqq

Apparently in our local community we have an roadway engineer who designed many of our important local stroads in the 1970s through 1990s, who made median boulevards barely wide enough for two cars to pass between the curbs but not wide enough for bicycles, and made sure the right-of-way ended at the inner curb to exclude any possibility of building sidewalks. The irony is that he’s now confined to a mobile wheelchair and is effectively under house arrest at his sidewalkless home in the burbs, unable to either drive or get out of his house for exercise. To his credit, he recognizes the irony and regrets his past actions, according to our regional transportation planner.

2
Reply
qqq
qqq
1 hour ago
Reply to  david hampsten

Same thing happened to someone I knew who owned a company that added a story on top of their fabrication space to house their offices. He tried everything to avoid an elevator and other ADA requirements, then had a stroke and ended up needing all those same things for himself. He was grateful to everyone who denied his code appeals.

0
Reply
eawriste
eawriste
19 hours ago

Once you’re at the point where your PT says can do a low-impact, pedaling motion, Kerr bikes has a LOT of options. I’ve rented a tandem trike to shuttle a friend around when he had knee surgery, as well as an ebike for myself when I needed what is essentially a fast wheel chair. They’re fantastic. And it’s free (under a half day)!

0
Reply
Alon Raab
Alon Raab
13 hours ago

A complete and speedy recovery!
Glad that your keen mind and good heart have not been replaced.

I trust that your surgeons and medical staff had better training and credentials than this guy and his crew
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=notKtAgfwDA

0
Reply
Fred
Fred
13 hours ago

Thanks for the update. I used to scoff at your mentions of “the cycling community” in Portland – until I got a flat on the Springwater a couple of years ago. So many cyclists stopped to help, including one very knowledgeable guy who stayed for five minutes to give me some key advice about how to remount the wheel onto the pesky disc brake.

That experience convinced me that there really *IS* a cycling community in Portland, and you have helped to build it. Long may it – and you – continue!

That’s a long-winded way of saying: Good luck with the rehab.

2
Reply
keith
keith
4 hours ago

Many of us are old enough to be past the warranty. My neighbor, an avid cyclist, was similarly sidelined due to a knee replacement, but like you, is making good progress. At 18 we could grow a new leg overnight, but unfortunately those days are gone for many of us. Wishing you the best on your recovery.

0
Reply

Latest Headlines

Tow truck driver hops onto I-5 bike path to skirt traffic

Peer into future of I-5 freeway covers at community work session

Weekend Event Guide: Birds by bike, block party, flute fun, and more

Checking in after my knee operation

From the Archives

More biking = better driving. So why isn’t this said more often?