Monday Roundup: Telework, Idaho stops, bike shop closures, and more

Welcome to the week. Here are the most notable stories we came across in the past seven days.
The present and future of WFH: The rise in teleworking since Covid might be the biggest disrupter of transportation behaviors in our lifetime. This interview with an expert on the topic is essential reading to understand its impacts on emissions, VMT, and more. (Bloomberg)
The real test of good policy: NYC’s decongestion pricing is working well so far, but it, “now faces a crucial test that every good climate policy going forward will have to pass: Can its success stand up to a relentless campaign of fake populist counternarrative and reactionary misinformation?” (The New Republic)
Safety stops work: The wild success of the “bicycle safety stop” — aka Idaho Stop — is a shining example of how we need to stop treating bikes like cars and open up our minds to the fact that these very different types of vehicles often need different types of laws. (Streetsblog CA)
Trump tariffs and e-bikes: A north Portland bike shop owner was interviewed in this story about how some folks are eager to purchase e-bikes before any potential tariffs from the Trump Administration result in higher prices. (OPB)
Bike shop closures: An industry expert says statistics back up the idea that there’s been a big increase in local bike shop closures, and he even cites Portland’s estimated 30% decrease in shops since 2024 as evidence. (Bicycle Retailer & Industry News)
Vulnerable road user laws: Really important story with direct connection to Oregon examines the good intentions of laws made to stiffen penalties for careless drivers and how they are typically not enforced and drivers are rarely prosecuted for hitting someone. (Washington Post)
Portland’s problem: Another outlet has tried to make sense of the fact that, despite Portland’s reputation as an urban planning and transportation leader, we have not been able to reduce traffic deaths. (Streetsblog USA)
Welcome to the war on cars: Noted researcher, academic, and broadcaster David Suzuki says a report published by his eponymous foundation found that emissions reductions from EVs have been wiped out due to emissions increases from SUVs and light-duty trucks. Suzuki also says, more broadly that, “car culture has fueled the climate crisis from the beginning”. (David Suzuki Foundation)
If not in golf courses, then…: If politicians think using golf course land for housing isn’t palatable, how about using massive parking lots? (Seattle Times)
Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.
Echoes of last week’s discussion of Class 3 electric bicycles.
This article is pretty useless, but it does suggest the important point that as we increasingly rely on online shopping and automated cars arrive, the arguments for copious parking will fade and we’ll be left with lots of largish blocks of unused, somewhat but not overly degraded land, not to close to existing residential neighbors — perfect for dense housing.
This is essentially the argument for redeveloping Lloyd Center. We could fit a ton of housing there without disrupting existing communities. Start the bulldozers already.
The new TIF districts from Prosper are structured in a way to allow for the master-planned developments at Lloyd, the old post office, and OMSI so I’d say that we are definitely on the road to redeveloping the Lloyd Center – but probably in the 5 to 10 year range (Prosper can’t issue TIF backed bonds until Y5 of a TIF district, assuming things take extra time on top of that too)
You’d think there’s enough demand for housing that a super-attractive parcel such as Lloyd Center wouldn’t need a tax subsidy to tempt a developer.
Converting parking lots into housing: Nice opinion, but no examples cited, and no wonder, the people who keep insisting on huge parking lots at malls and retailers (and at Microsoft) are the super-conservative banks who loan money for projects.
Since the City of Portland is doing it, my work is as well, forcing people back to the office downtown that are perfectly capable of working from home.
Well guess what, they are scrambling to find parking spaces for the employees as the majority of them refuse to ride TriMet, which I don’t blame them for.
Portland is just so incredible! LOL
“…majority of them refuse to ride TriMet, which I don’t blame them for.”
Trimet is actually pretty good and reliable, especially for getting into and out of downtown. The more people ride it, the better it will be. Given that we have relatively decent transit, as far as American cities go, I do blame people for not even being willing to try public transit. If people must drive their cars into downtown there should be a cost to that, since alternatives exist.
I, for one, have tried it, and I continue to try it, and despite excellent transit access, I am constantly reminded why it will remain my option of last resort.
I sincerely hope your experience is better. The more people who use TriMet, the better for me.
“The more people ride it, the better it will be.“
That’s the opposite of my relationship with crowds on the MAX. I commuted 2 hours each way to work solely using trimet for a year and the more people on the train, the worse it was. 5am commuter traffic (pre-Covid) was standing room only and then it petered out finally when transferring to the green line. Coming back I despised Thorns game days with the trains getting jam packed with the happy go lucky riders acting the fool heading to the stadium, having a great time riding 5-6 blocks thinking they knew what commuting on MAX was all about. Maybe it’s changed for the better, but I don’t see how as the trains can’t get longer, they can’t go faster and there aren’t going to be more of them.
“Since the City of Portland is doing it, my work is as well, forcing people back to the office downtown that are perfectly capable of working from home.”
Well they’re only “sort of” doing it. 🙁
https://www.wweek.com/news/city/2025/01/05/mayor-keith-wilson-backtracks-on-increased-return-to-work-mandate-for-city-employees/
No, he backtracked on backtracking. Managers are coming in 5 days a week, ICs can continue working from home 3 days a week or whatever the current standard is
I think it’s amusing that the blog author, who drives an SUV, framed Suzuki’s comments about the lack of progress in automobile emissions as being due to “light trucks” when the piece is very clearly focused on SUVs (and minivans). And, yes, it’s true that some SUVs are light trucks but it’s actually the widespread adoption of SUVs that have caused the bulk of this increase in ecocidal emissions.
If you give a tiny f**k about ongoing ecocide then you should stop driving or greatly reduce your driving. And the very least you can do, if you continue to drive, is to sell your petro-burning monstrosity and buy a small and efficient EV car (not an SUV).
Hi prioritarian,
It’s me. Jonathan “the blog author” Maus. That was just an oversight and have added “SUV”. And thanks for your input on how I should live my life!
You’re not gonna get many (if any) converts with that approach. Just sayin’
I don’t disagree with you, but isn’t it safe to say that the party is over? As long as humans exist, the Earth is beyond repair.
The party was over decades ago. We are now in the FAFO era.
Nevertheless, every 0.05 C decrease in expected global heating reduces suffering and death so the false dichotomy of “beyond repair” is, frankly, bull shit.
Your new habit of swearing is getting a little old Pierre. Is there any chance you would calm it down a bit?
Here’s one of the most remarkable bike related stories I’ve seen in the last seven days . And it’s from Portland! Thanks to the bike officers!
https://www.koin.com/news/portland/cyclist-arrested-for-20-counts-of-child-sex-abuse-during-portland-traffic-stop/
“The defendant has failed to do so (weekly check in) since July 24, 2024. Multiple attempts have been made to contact the defendant, but all have been unsuccessful.”
Rather depressing that child sex abuse is apparently no big deal to Multnomah County that a) they let him out pre-trial and without seemingly an ankle monitor and b) it took that long and an accidental encounter to arrest him…again.
This guy is charged with encouraging child sex abuse. That usually means there was some illegal porn on his phone or computer. While gross and reprehensible, it doesn’t sound like this person actually committed sexual abuse or was actively involved in distributing child porn. I wouldn’t expect this person to be held before trial unless there were other charges or a major criminal history not mentioned in the story.
Should more defendants be held before trial than currently are in this area? Definitely. But this isn’t one of the really bad instances of inexplicable pretrial release.
Wow, I can’t believe that only one local news outlet covered this, and it’s not even Bike Portland! It seems like these important issues just aren’t getting the attention they deserve in the new Portland. A huge shoutout to KOIN for shining a light on this and raising awareness about the real threats to our kids, like sexual abuse and predation. We definitely need more coverage on this!
I don’t see the world through a modal lens – that is, I don’t define people by what vehicle they happen to be using. Given that, IMO this story isn’t really about cycling or a cyclist. It’s about a guy w a warrant getting busted.
The fact that KOIN uses “cyclist” in the headline is more proof they feel people should be defined by their vehicle choice and that they prefer modal labels when such labels are unnecessary.
Would they have said “pedestrian arrested” or “motorist arrested”! No. But “cyclist” is such a powerful label in their eyes, they cannot resist opportunity to use it, even though it’s irrelevant to the story.
Well, irrelevant other than the excuse used to approach him. If he was on foot he would still be free. If he was driving like a maniac he’d still blend in and still be free. Thankfully he was on a bike (which goes to show that cycling is universal, even among the perverse) and for some reason he was singled out. I’m a little curious why the officers approached him. Was it because he was riding on the sidewalk which seems an odd use of police time or was there something else not mentioned in the article that drew their attention?
Great overall statement though!
Yes I agree. But I have a hunch the cops had a hunch he had a warrant and they might have found another way to stop and talk to him regardless of him being on his bike on the sidewalk.