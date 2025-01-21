Monday Roundup: Telework, Idaho stops, bike shop closures, and more

Welcome to the week. Here are the most notable stories we came across in the past seven days.

The present and future of WFH: The rise in teleworking since Covid might be the biggest disrupter of transportation behaviors in our lifetime. This interview with an expert on the topic is essential reading to understand its impacts on emissions, VMT, and more. (Bloomberg)

The real test of good policy: NYC’s decongestion pricing is working well so far, but it, “now faces a crucial test that every good climate policy going forward will have to pass: Can its success stand up to a relentless campaign of fake populist counternarrative and reactionary misinformation?” (The New Republic)

Safety stops work: The wild success of the “bicycle safety stop” — aka Idaho Stop — is a shining example of how we need to stop treating bikes like cars and open up our minds to the fact that these very different types of vehicles often need different types of laws. (Streetsblog CA)

Trump tariffs and e-bikes: A north Portland bike shop owner was interviewed in this story about how some folks are eager to purchase e-bikes before any potential tariffs from the Trump Administration result in higher prices. (OPB)

Bike shop closures: An industry expert says statistics back up the idea that there’s been a big increase in local bike shop closures, and he even cites Portland’s estimated 30% decrease in shops since 2024 as evidence. (Bicycle Retailer & Industry News)

Vulnerable road user laws: Really important story with direct connection to Oregon examines the good intentions of laws made to stiffen penalties for careless drivers and how they are typically not enforced and drivers are rarely prosecuted for hitting someone. (Washington Post)

Portland’s problem: Another outlet has tried to make sense of the fact that, despite Portland’s reputation as an urban planning and transportation leader, we have not been able to reduce traffic deaths. (Streetsblog USA)

Welcome to the war on cars: Noted researcher, academic, and broadcaster David Suzuki says a report published by his eponymous foundation found that emissions reductions from EVs have been wiped out due to emissions increases from SUVs and light-duty trucks. Suzuki also says, more broadly that, “car culture has fueled the climate crisis from the beginning”. (David Suzuki Foundation)

If not in golf courses, then…: If politicians think using golf course land for housing isn’t palatable, how about using massive parking lots? (Seattle Times)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.