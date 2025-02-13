Portland to launch $10 million Bike Lane Maintenance Program this summer

The Portland Bureau of Transportation is working on a plan that could help remedy one of its most intractable problems: bike lane maintenance.
Portlanders have long lamented that bike lanes are so dirty that they endanger current riders and discourage would-be newcomers. From snow and gravel in winter, pools of water in spring, and leaves in fall, many of our city’s vaunted bikeways languish without attention from sweepers for many months of the year.
Despite PBOT efforts to address the numerous complaints, budgetary and personnel limitations have always constrained their response. And as the bike network has grown, PBOT’s budget has shrunk. Now that cycle might finally be broken thanks to a $10 million grant award from the Portland Clean Energy Benefits Fund (PCEF).
The funding will be spread across five years and will allow PBOT to staff up a dedicated team, buy two bike lane sweepers and a pair of electric backpack leaf blowers (for those hard-to-reach locations).
At a meeting of the Bicycle Advisory Committee last night, PBOT Maintenance Operations Division Manager Shaylee Robanske laid out how the bureau plans to tackle bike lane maintenance with this new influx of funds.
The PCEF award will allow the maintenance team to “really put a focus on cleaning bike lanes and vegetation overgrowth into bike lanes,” Robanske said. “I’m sure it’s very frustrating to bike the same area and see the same thing that you’ve already reported for multiple days.”
PBOT’s new Bike Lane Maintenance Program will consist of eight full-time employees that will be split evenly into two teams: one east of the river, one west of the river. These staff will be dedicated to handling bike lane maintenance requests and doing a systematic clearing of trouble spots. They will operate three electric sweepers and leaf-blowers to clean and maintain 50 miles of protected bike lanes and 325 miles of non protected/shared bike lanes in the coming year. Robanske said she’ll lean on BAC committee members to develop an initial list of top priority bike lane segments.
Robanske also revealed at Tuesday’s meeting that the Maintenance & Operations Division will soon shift to a new software platform (Zendesk) to handle all citizen complaints and clean-up requests with a new interface meant solely for bike lane issues. A new public-facing dashboard for the program is also in the works so everyone can see how many miles of bikeways have been swept and the exact locations that have been serviced by PBOT crews.
By 2027, Robanske says her goal is that, “You can go sit in the bike lane and you cook pancakes and they’ll be clean as a whistle.” “With a dedicated team and equipment that performs the way it’s supposed to, PBOT will become a highlight in the nation for what PCEF is doing for this program,” she added. “I’m super excited. I hope you take my enthusiasm as some hope and promise into how PBOT can show up for cleaning these bike lanes. Given the right dedicated funding and staff, we are capable of amazing things.”
The goal is to hit top priority bike lane segments six times per year and still have time to respond to individual requests and hot-spots. The plan is set to go into effect this summer.
I wonder why it’s going to take this long
“The plan is set to go into effect this summer.” I think the pancake-eating begins in 2027.
All cyclists should be on the look out for Farley! He might try to shove a stick in your spokes, then he’d steal your bike and try frame the homeless for it.
Ohhhhh…. I see. Farley drives a street sweeper!
How many car trips will be prevented by this $10M expenditure?
Might it be better to frame the thinking along the lines of “how does keeping the bike lanes maintained support clean energy transportation?”
It is disingenuous to frame PCEF as supporting only carbon reduction programs as that is not the entirety of it’s purpose.
Ok; how much “incremental clean energy transportation” will we be buying for our $10M?
Correct; PCEF is also supposed to help prepare minority folks for work in the clean-energy sector. How much of that will the street sweeping do?
Somewhere there has to be a metric to show this is a good and valid expenditure of the money voters approved spending on clean energy.
This sure looks like a direct cash infusion to a broke-ass PBOT with only the most meager of fig-leaves hiding that fact. I don’t doubt that PBOT needs the money, but I do have very strong doubts that this meets either the spirit or the letter of the measure voters approved.
It’s how it was sold to the voters “a way to reduce our carbon footprint”. And yet again we were lied to.
You’d think the voters would have learned after they lied to us about the Zoo bond being used to create Packy a retirement home. That was the last straw for me. I vote NO on every tax, bond, fee, etc, no matter how impressive they try to sell us on it. It’ll just end up being misused.
I think you mean: “how many car trips will be avoided…” but that’s irrelevant, even if you did have a crystal ball. It will be safer and we know that safer biking conditions contribute to people growing more comfortable with biking. This seems like a no-brainer.
You could justify almost anything using that reasoning: more police (to enforce traffic laws), for example.
And once you start offsetting already-existing PBOT programs, you are essentially “laundering” the money. Now PBOT can use the money they previously spent sweeping up gravel in bike lanes and use it to repair a parking garage or pay for one of those new staff positions for the Mayor.
There was a reason voters said the money should not be spent by the bureaus — they wanted it to be spent on actual clean energy projects, not added to the city’s general fund, which is effectively what is happening.
$10M is a lot to spend to help people “grow more comfortable with biking”, with no measurable outcomes at all. If you wanted to promote cycling, it would very likely be more effective to hand out $20 bills to the first 500K riders who crossed a city bridge by bike as part of their morning commute.
Do you really think the non-bike rider is going to see a swept bike lane and think to themselves how they need to get on their bike and ride it?
Seems like getting those concrete barriers out of storage to make safer lanes to travel would score bigger points.
I don’t think we need to rely on hard-to-measure statistics to justify well-maintained roads, and since PBOT gets so little from the general fund, why not dedicate PCEF funding to green transportation infrastructure?
Because voters said not to. The prohibition against using PCEF money for government operations is very clear and specific in the measure’s language.
Also, simply paying for work PBOT already does isn’t pushing our climate goals forward.
How many car trips will be prevented by removing Burnside bridge for 5 years ?
https://www.opb.org/article/2023/11/26/burnside-bridge-to-close-five-years-during-seismic-rebuild-starting-in-2027/
Sounds legit. Fund it with PCEF!
I’m glad to see a basic essential municipal service will be provided. I’m not so happy to see it come from PCEF which has turned into a giant slush fund. It needs to go back to the voters for a complete revision.
Ok, but also please refrain from cooking pancakes in the bike lane.
I love this! I hope the curvy, hilly route between Johnson Creek and Sellwood (on SE Tacoma and SE Johnson Creek Boulevard) is a priority. There are lots of trees, traffic, and off-camber turns to negotiate- they are no fun in the winter.
Gonna be so annoyed when the bike lane is blocked by someone cooking pancakes
Is there really less than a 56.5/43.35 split between population and lane-miles between the east and west side of town or is splitting eight people 50/50 purely political?
To further enhance bike lane sweeping during leaf season, the city needs to discontinue its practice of servicing leaf districts that predominantly include the wealthiest neighborhoods in the city. The leaf districts are prioritized over basic bike lane sweeping – a practice that’s totally inconsistent with the city’s quest for “equity.” For example, while the Terwilliger Blvd. bike lanes were choked with leaves last November, all the streets in Portland Heights were ready for pancake batter.