Weekend Event Guide: Boycott Chevron, Caddyshack, and more

A group of people on bikes protested a gas station lobby group at a Shell station in southeast Portland on February 29th, 2012. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Not a ton of rides on the calendars, but here are a few gems to consider as you plan your weekend strategy…

Friday, January 31st

Breakfast on the Bridges – 7:00 am to 9:00 am at Various Willamette River Bridges

Roll out and enjoy free baked goods and coffee while getting to know nice people in this time-honored Portland tradition of community building by bike. More info here.

Saturday, February 1st

Boycott Chevron – 1:00 pm at Abernethy Elementary (SE)

Part of the local BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) Weekend of Action, this ride will bring together people who want to protest what they see as Chevron’s role in supporting and aiding genocide and profiting off fossil fuel emissions that are burning up the planet. More info here.

Sunday, February 2nd

Caddyshack! – 12:00 pm on I-205 Path where it crosses NE Airport Way (NE)

It’s the annual Bill Murray tribute ride where you’ll go on a rollicking tour of golf courses and enjoy lunch at a clubhouse. More info here.

Cyclocross World Championships Viewing Party – 12:30 pm at Gigantic Brewing (SE)

Come cheer on your favorite racers with your favorite racers. Hosted by Portland’s CX Pistols cycling team. More info here.

Portland’s Next Horizon: 7 Projects That Will Redefine the Central City – 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Mark Building (SW)

Part of the City of Possibility series of events, this conversation will introduce you to the transformative projects in the queue for Portland’s Central City — from OMSI to Old Town. More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.