‘City of Possibility’ stokes excitement for Portland’s present and future

The Albina vision. (Source: Hennebery Eddy Architects via Albina Vision Trust)

If you’re an urban planning nerd, a lover of great cities, and/or you’re looking for reasons to be optimistic about the future of Portland, consider attending a special event Sunday that will give you a peek into the future of our central city.

City of Possibility is the title of a series of events that kick off tomorrow night (January 31st) and run through March 17th. The initiative aims to give us, “an unprecedented look at the ongoing legacy of Portland architecture and urban design.” It’s being hosted by the nonprofit PDX Design Collaborative, which has partnered with the Portland Art Museum, Architecture Foundation of Oregon, Oregon Historical Society, Urban Land Institute (ULI) Northwest, UO College of Design, Portland Architecture Program, and the PSU School of Architecture.

Among the intriguing events in the lineup is “Portland’s Next Horizon: 7 Projects That Will Redefine the Central City” that takes place in the Mark Building downtown this Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. The event is billed as a, “fast-paced look the future of the central city with the people who creating it.”

In just two hours, you’ll hear opening remarks from Portland Mayor Keith Wilson and then view presentations from the following local luminaries and their exciting projects:

Albina Vision Trust: Executive Director Winta Yohannes and Director of Government Affairs JT Flowers offer a look at the largest restorative redevelopment project in the US.

OMSI District: OMSI President and CEO Erin Graham and Northwest Native Chamber Executive Director James Parker share the vision for an inclusive new neighborhood that will restore Tribal presence on the Willamette river and serve as a one-of-a-kind public learning ecosystem.

Broadway Corridor: Prosper Portland's Director of Development and Investment Lisa Abuaf details the latest news on the former USPS site: new streets and two innovative major housing projects.

Green Loop: PBOT's Deputy Director of Projects Art Pearce offers a glimpse at the sections taking shape for the 7-mile, bike/pedestrian corridor that will link the central city's neighborhoods.

Portland Art Museum – Campus Transformation: Museum Director Brian Ferriso shares updates on the new galleries and public spaces under construction on the South Park Blocks

Lloyd Center Redevelopment: Urban Renaissance Group's Tom Kilbane details the latest plans for the 29-acre Lloyd Center redevelopment.

Made in Old Town: Field State's Matthew Claudel offers a look a creation engine for the future of footwear and apparel – and a neighborhood revitalization project in the heart of Portland.

: Field State’s offers a look a creation engine for the future of footwear and apparel – and a neighborhood revitalization project in the heart of Portland. Earthquake-Ready Burnside Bridge: Landscape architect Carol Mayer-Reed, FASLA, principal with Mayer/Reed, will look beyond the critical seismic resiliency to the urban design improvements and connections the towering new bridge will bring.

Noted architecture reporter and City of Possibility co-director Randy Gragg says, “Rarely, if ever, can you see in one afternoon the major cultural, development, and infrastructure projects — together — that will write the next chapter of a city.”

But wait, there’s more!

Between now and March 17th, there are a slew of other events that will tempt urban planners and transportation reformers alike. There’s a “Bold Visions for Portland” panel on February 10th, a “Streets of Possibility: Well Beyond Cars” event on February 24th that will explore the question of how we can do more with streets that just put cars on them. That event will feature guest remarks on streets and personal fashion from PBOT Director Millicent Williams, a teaser about the upcoming “Bridgeless Burnside” project from Ryan Hashagen, ideas on next-generation street plazas, and much more. An event on March 3rd will consider design ideas for excellent infill housing, and the spotlight will shine on Portland’s waterfront at an event on March 10th.

Don’t miss Sunday’s event and learn more about what’s in store at CityofPossibility.net and follow them on Instagram for updates.