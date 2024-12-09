Monday Roundup: Sprawl’s splendor, our driving addiction, a cycle train, and more

Welcome to the week.

Here are the most notable stories and other items our community flagged from the past seven days.

This week’s sponsor is Vvolt Electric Mobility, a Portland-based company that is rethinking personal transportation.

Hit by a nice driver: A Portlander was hit by a driver while walking on NE Broadway and it turned into an interesting relationship that included free weed and a hug. ((In)Action Substack)

Disrupting driving: Turns out getting people to switch from driving to other modes is really hard because of how our brains are wired, but science has answers about what can help flip the switch. (Slate)

E-bike rebates: California is about to turn on their long-awaiting e-bike rebate program. The good news is folks can receive up to $2,000 to buy a bike. The bad news is there are only 1,500 vouchers to go around. (Electrek)

Federal immunity in Salem: A DEA agent actively working a case was given immunity by an Oregon judge for his role in killing a bicycle rider with his car. (The Oregonian)

How Philadelphia protects cyclists: Always interesting to see what other cities are doing to protect bicycle riders. Of particular note is a bill passed by Philly City Council that increases fines for drivers who park in bike lanes. (The Conversation)

Black cycling revolution: It took too long, but due to a critical mass of riding clubs and community organizers, there’s finally a foundation of cycling culture for Black people across the globe to identify with and plug into. (The Guardian)

Get on the “cycle train”: Love this forgotten history of an event organized by bike shops in the 1940s that carted cyclists from L.A. to San Diego on a train just so folks could enjoy a bike ride in a new city for the day. (Forgottenmadness_la on IG)

Unenforcement: A report found that police officers in New Jersey nearly stopped writing traffic tickets after leadership planned to scrutinize them for racial injustice. (NY Times)

Loser Lane: A brilliant activist created an arcade-style game to make a point about the terrible policies of Toronto’s Doug Ford. (Momentum)

Suburban splendor: There are systemic (and unsurprisingly very partisan) reasons why most Americans say they would prefer to live in sprawled-out suburbs rather than a walkable city. (The Washington Post)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.