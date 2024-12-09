Monday Roundup: Sprawl’s splendor, our driving addiction, a cycle train, and more

Welcome to the week.
Here are the most notable stories and other items our community flagged from the past seven days.
Hit by a nice driver: A Portlander was hit by a driver while walking on NE Broadway and it turned into an interesting relationship that included free weed and a hug. ((In)Action Substack)
Disrupting driving: Turns out getting people to switch from driving to other modes is really hard because of how our brains are wired, but science has answers about what can help flip the switch. (Slate)
E-bike rebates: California is about to turn on their long-awaiting e-bike rebate program. The good news is folks can receive up to $2,000 to buy a bike. The bad news is there are only 1,500 vouchers to go around. (Electrek)
Federal immunity in Salem: A DEA agent actively working a case was given immunity by an Oregon judge for his role in killing a bicycle rider with his car. (The Oregonian)
How Philadelphia protects cyclists: Always interesting to see what other cities are doing to protect bicycle riders. Of particular note is a bill passed by Philly City Council that increases fines for drivers who park in bike lanes. (The Conversation)
Black cycling revolution: It took too long, but due to a critical mass of riding clubs and community organizers, there’s finally a foundation of cycling culture for Black people across the globe to identify with and plug into. (The Guardian)
Get on the “cycle train”: Love this forgotten history of an event organized by bike shops in the 1940s that carted cyclists from L.A. to San Diego on a train just so folks could enjoy a bike ride in a new city for the day. (Forgottenmadness_la on IG)
Unenforcement: A report found that police officers in New Jersey nearly stopped writing traffic tickets after leadership planned to scrutinize them for racial injustice. (NY Times)
Loser Lane: A brilliant activist created an arcade-style game to make a point about the terrible policies of Toronto’s Doug Ford. (Momentum)
Suburban splendor: There are systemic (and unsurprisingly very partisan) reasons why most Americans say they would prefer to live in sprawled-out suburbs rather than a walkable city. (The Washington Post)
From the Post article:
This is one of the realities we have to contend with if we want society to move towards transit as a primary mode of transportation. Transit can work well connecting 15-minute neighborhoods (or it can fail, as it does in many cases in Portland), but it is very hard to make it work for the sorts of large, dispersed settlement many told Pew they prefer.
Even if we house more people in the inner city, people aren’t going to abandon outlying areas, and people living there will still need to get around.
Just ever more heaps and heaps of status quo bias.
I don’t care what people say on a survey they prefer (well, I do in that it is one point). As mentioned in another article, people prefer whatever they’re habituated with. People prefer smoking if you’re in the 1960s. People say they prefer to drive having never experienced functional transit.
What they like about their suburban sprawl is that they have more living space for less money. That’s not a fact that’s built in to suburban living. That’s a policy choice. Give people actual family homes in dense urban areas with a better back yard (i.e. a park) they don’t have to maintain at a similar price, people will want it. Hell, for that matter I think the article gets the causality in the pricing wrong. They suggest people want to live in the suburbs but that doesn’t account for the high price for small homes in cities! People are paying that high price. It’s just that many people want a bit more space to put their tricycle and don’t want to pay CEO prices for it. We should be building more actual family apartments and condos, not catering to the proclaimed wishes of people who don’t know any different.
Are you suggesting that if we just built more apartments close-in so those “don’t know any better” people could just move to the central city, folks would abandon their suburban housing? If not, my point about the challenges of moving to a transit-dominated world still stands.
As long as local, state, and federal governments signal they will forever expand road networks and keep fuel prices low, and use tax policy to incentivize large homes, people will prefer the lifestyle that is facilitated and promoted by those government actions. But if government incentives weren’t directed to these areas, people likely would prefer a different lifestyle.
Even it that’s true (which it probably isn’t), it still leaves the problem that governments are brutally punished by voters when gas prices rise, so they’re going to work hard to keep them low until voters signal they would support higher gas prices and reduced support for suburban areas. And anyway, gas prices will become less relevant as we continue to electrify, so that lever is steadily eroding.
Even if everything you say is true, people still aren’t going to just abandon the built suburbs… we will continue to live there and will pose the same transportation dilemma we face now.
Hard to imagine a world in which people(particularly Americans) abandon the suburbs. But not at all difficult to imagine a world in which people desire to move back to cities in greater and greater numbers if driving SOVs becomes significantly more expensive and difficult. Can also imagine a push to densify and urbanize existing suburbs in such a scenario.
Do you think this is going to happen anytime soon?
Not likely. As you note, voters will likely rebel if politicians promote significantly different policies. But I think it’s important to understand that the reason that people express the preferences that were noted in the survey is not something intrinsic to the human condition or even American culture, but rather it’s rational responses to market forces that are manufactured by government policy. It’s not that people prefer to live in the suburbs. They just prefer to maximize utility.
I’m suggesting we should be building more *family* apartments, as what seems to be built now (if anything) clearly doesn’t meet that definition. I can say as a person with family and a house, the reason I have a house isn’t because I want to waste my time taking care of a yard and doing my own maintenance. It’s because something of anywhere near comparable size either doesn’t exist or costs twice as much as my already incredibly overpriced house. It doesn’t really have to be that way though.
And the point isn’t to move people out of the suburbs, it’s to make it so new residents choose the city instead of adding to the sprawl of suburbia. Over time that results in a denser city, better services, and shrinking suburbs (or densifying suburbs to the point of being urbs).
Family units are less profitable, so they don’t get built. City planners and neighborhood leaders in SE have been trying to change that for, literally, decades, and we haven’t figured it out yet (I think the code briefly required it, but the provision went the way of the bike room requirement). If you know the answer, please tell someone — I want to see more family units in my neighborhood in part because schools here, like everywhere in Portland, are about to fall off a demographic cliff.
If we did build more family units, you’d still need to find people who wanted to raise kids in an apartment (nothing inherently bad about that, but it’s not what most of us dream of, especially if you want your kids to learn about gardening, tools, and other life enrichments, have an office or a place for your family bicycles that’s not your living room, host guests, or have any hobbies that involve noise or space). You’ll also need a critical mass of folks who would want to live below or share a wall with a family with kids (builders still haven’t embraced soundproofing, apparently).
I’m not saying demand for more family units doesn’t exists, but that it’s a minority who wants it, and they are, as the survey reported, mostly people who, like you, fit into a fairly narrow demographic slice. That may lead you to think there’s more demand for apartment living than there really is.
Regardless, merely making the problem of the suburbs not get worse does not address the underlying problem with serving these large areas with transit. Meanwhile, our dear governor, who I’m sure you voted for and will vote for again, is “showing leadership” by helping weaken our long-cherished land use laws to allow people to build housing on more of our farmland.
Capitalism for the win again, I guess.
Yeah, yet again, a tautology. Our government lacked the courage to implement its own policies, so the thing it was meant to address didn’t get addressed!
This is what I mean when I say we don’t build family apartments (or condos, those should be included). These are all things you can do in a condo/apartment. An office is just another bedroom, guests is just a slightly larger dining room (and extra bedroom). A bicycle room is just… yeah, another room. A garden is an outdoor planting bed or community garden / courtyard, etc (or this is what school is for). This is what is meant by “we don’t build apartments for families.”
Unless your main hobby is being like, a car mechanic, there is no particular advantage to suburban sprawl vs. a multi-unit building like an apartment or condo.
No, not really. The survey showed it’s a minority who wants the tiny existing not really family oriented apartment options on offer now.
Yes it does, because if we stop the sprawl, these large areas of low density housing will become areas of high density housing. And people in the suburbs have kids, and those kids grow up and want to live somewhere, and if they have options that don’t suck to live in and raise a family in the city, they will move.
Our governor should be impeached for what she’s doing to our land use laws.
It’s also why those condos you say you like are so expensive.
Sure.
Will you vote for her if she runs again? Heck, it doesn’t matter… it’s Oregon, so she’d win.
I appreciate the links to various stories, but please advise your readers in advance if they will encounter a paywall before they can read the article mentioned. Thanks.
Hi Beth. I hear you. I will consider doing that.
Big props to Jonathan for actually having the guts to bring up the positives of police traffic enforcement on Bike Portland. You don’t usually see that kind of talk here, but it’s honestly refreshing. We can’t keep pretending like we’re gonna magically solve Portland’s traffic violence problem just by putting in bike lanes, better infrastructure and hoping for the best. Sometimes, a little bit of enforcement goes a long way.
Let’s face it—people are driving like maniacs, and if we don’t get serious about slowing that down, we’re not going to see real change. This isn’t just about cyclists or pedestrians; it’s about saving lives, period. So, thanks for having the courage to throw that out there, Jonathan. It’s a tough conversation, but it’s one we have to be having if we want to make Portland safer for everyone.
Philly article: I biked in Philly during last spring’s bike show there. Pine & Spruce are busy narrow one-way streets just south of the downtown core, with buffered bike lanes on one side and parking on the other, with a traffic lane in between – a regular feature of the street is how many locals and visitors “temporarily park” in the bike lane for a few hours and get away with it. Saw lots of bicyclists all over the parts of the city I visited.
Disrupting Driving:
PBOT once actually did this, minus the bike share (which hadn’t started yet) with their Smart Trips program – they would send interns to deliver such a package with maps and passes to people who had just moved in, pretty much all over the city, around 2004 or 2005. I have no idea how well it worked out.
This is as true about cyclists as it is about drivers. I know lots of cyclists who simply never deviate from their usual route, no matter if the deviation is safer, more scenic, or shorter.
UNENFORCEMENT:
Jonathan described how NYT’s discovered the “Ferguson Effect” that happened in NJ. We’ve had the same in Portland unfortunately. The first part of the article contains the take home message: “Police traffic enforcement prevents traffic collisions”
NYT’s:
“In July 2023, New Jersey state troopers who patrol the state’s busiest highways and remote rural roads suddenly began writing far fewer traffic enforcement tickets. The next month, citations for speeding, drunken driving, cellphone use and other violations plummeted by 81 percent across the state compared with the year before.
The sweeping slowdown in enforcement continued for more than eight months and coincided with an almost immediate uptick in motor vehicle crashes, records obtained by The New York Times show.“