Monday Roundup: Cars are the new cigarettes, two-chain bike, and more

Welcome to the first MRU of the new year.

After a solid break, I’m eager to get back into the swing of things around here. There’s a lot of work to do, so let’s get started by catching up on some of the most notable stories.

A new era: I think I speak for many city lovers when I say there’s nervous excitement as New York City’s congestion pricing program has finally gotten underway with a $9 per car fee. There are hopes that once the dust settles, charging drivers more to drive in central cities and using the money to fund driving alternatives could spread beyond Manhattan. (NPR)

Zero emissions: I loved reading about these new “zero emissions zones” in cities in The Netherlands because it made me proud that PBOT already has a similar program in place. (Zag Daily)

Cars are the new cigarettes: The deadly rampage of a large truck driver in New Orleans is just the latest thing to ramp up the campaign against “car bloat” and its risks to us all. An expert on the topic thinks the advocacy approach should mimic how we used secondhand smoke to change smoking culture. (Vox)

Two chains: Very cool to see innovation in utility bikes made for use in Africa. Instead of a derailleur, SRAM developed a two-chain, two-speed drivetrain system. Can anyone tell how a rider switches between the two chains? (Cycling Weekly)

Crime trucks: America’s crime truck problem also includes this guy in Dallas, OR who drove into a convenience store and proceeded to steal beer and cigarettes before trying to escape and then eventually came to his senses. (KOIN)

AI doesn’t see you: “It’s classic Silicon Valley hubris to assume Waymo’s ability to predict my behavior supersedes a law designed to protect me,” says a reporter who was not yielded to by a robotaxi. (Washington Post)

Happy times: A new study shows that once someone drives enough to be considered “extremely car-dependent” they also become less happy. (The Guardian)

Olympic effort: The buzz in Los Angeles is how best to manage traffic as the world descends on the car culture capital of America for the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympic Games. How about a massive shift toward transit and other non-driving modes like bikes and scooters? This article is a good summary of where those conversations stand. (BBC)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.