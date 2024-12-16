Monday Roundup: Supreme Court, camera tech, ciclovia turns 50, and more

Welcome to the week.
Here are the most notable stories and other items our community flagged from the past seven days.
NEPA nope? There’s an effort to weaken the scope of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) so big projects are responsible for a much more limited set of impacts and the Supreme Court is about to weigh in. (LA Times)
Merckx takes a tumble: 79-year old cycling legend Eddy “The Cannibal” Merckx crashed his bike and broke his hip. Get well soon Eddy! (Associated Press)
Local non-profits in trouble: Several major local nonprofit orgs have hit major financial headwinds that have resulted in layoffs and soul searching. (OPB)
Inflation and affordability: One reason some small community bike shops are going belly-up is that their costs are rising, but their customers can’t pay higher prices. (Cycling Weekly)
Dash cam for cyclists: Is the hope of a small, affordable and reliable dash cam for cyclists finally about to come true? Learn about the Cycle Safe project if you want to find out. (Streetsblog USA)
Bike culture: What happens when a famous cyclist gets seriously injured in a dooring incident involving a post office van? Well, when it happens in Belgium, the postal service launches a national campaign to increase awareness of the dangers of opening car doors. (ABC News)
Cost of light rail: Notable that some elected officials in Vancouver, Washington are balking at the price tag to maintain and operate a new light rail line that would be build as part of the Interstate Bridge Replacement project. (The Columbian)
Rural realities: At least in the U.K. they’re actually talking about the dangers faced by people who ride bicycle on rural roads. This is a vastly under-appreciated issue here in the states and something that deserves a lot more advocacy and conversation. (BBC)
Just share the damn roads: A good way to refresh your arguments when someone complains about bike lanes, with a good reminder at the end about what cities are all about. (🔐💰Boston Globe)
NYC is doing something right: I realize New York City is an outlier for American cities, but it’s still nice to know what cycling is booming there. A recent count of four major East River bridges shows a 15% increase over last year. (BK Reader)
Daylighting law: California will put a new law into effect in 2025 that will prohibit people from parking cars within 20-feet of an intersection. Known as “daylighting” this is a move that should be watched closely by Oregon safe streets advocates. (ABC)
Less care parking, more homes: It really is that simple, and folks who’ve been yelling this from rooftops for many years have an excellent new bit of research to back them up: Data from Colorado shows that giving developers more flexible can result in 40 to 70% more homes being built. (Sightline)
Video of the Week: Bogota, Colombia’s “Ciclovia” is what inspired Portland’s Sunday Parkways. Now the city is celebrating 50 years of open streets (Al Jazeera English)
Regarding the new CA daylighting law – Oregon already has something very similar. ORS 811.560 makes it illegal to park “Within 20 feet of a crosswalk at an intersection.” Additionally, Portland has city code 16.20.130 that prohibits parking of tall vehicles (over 6 feet) within 50 feet of an intersection. But I have not seen either of these enforced.
Yes. Unfortunately OR law has a huge exception that allows Portland to only follow it when they feel like it. It’s something that’s being worked on by local advocates which is why I wanted to share the link to make sure folks are aware of how it’s going in CA.
I just realized that city code makes it illegal to stop on a bike lane without exception. Which would override the ORS exception for loading/unloading passengers and delivery vehicles.Not that the city cares to enforce its own code or the state statute. I see so many vehicles over 6 feet parked within 50 feet of intersections around town in addition to all the ones parked in bike lanes both of which are wonderfully dangerous while cycling.
Concerning light rail costs in Washington, I’m not surprised to see CTRAN balking at a $20M price tag (though they are only on the hook for half of that). Their entire budget is ~$100M, so paying 10% of their budget for a fairly short rail line does feel a bit much. Especially considering that TriMet’s entire rail division budget is $38M for operations, $25M for maintenance of the right of way, and $40M for vehicle maintenance – so a shade over $100M (page 57).
I have to imagine the estimated maintenance of way costs are far far higher than typical for the MAX system (it’s far more complex to do maintenance on massive elevated structures), but 1/5 of the entire system for a 3 mile extension?! I suppose there are political reasons why TriMet cannot publicly critique the IBR project, but the design of the bridge is clearly going to be an anchor around the neck of the transit operators. A low bridge would have a much simpler right of way to maintain and would surely reduce the burden on TriMet and CTRAN.
But of course, having a moveable span is a non-starter for ODOT and WSDOT. They would have to pay ~$1M/year in operations! Traffic might be delayed to allow < 1 opening per day! Can you imagine the horrible consequences of something like that? This extreme price tag is a direct result of a bad bridge design, and it would be nice to see the Columbian analyze that in more depth rather than mild pandering to anti-light rail sentiment in Clark County (which I think is justified to some extent based on how horribly state officials have bungled plans in the past).
If you want to read the news on Bogota’s stunning accomplishment of 50 years of open streets and don’t want to watch a video made by the propaganda arm of various terrorist groups than the information can be found here as well……..
https://thebogotapost.com/celebrating-the-ciclovia-bogotas-weekly-miracle-turns-50/53183/
https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20241213-part-of-bogota-s-soul-how-colombia-fired-up-the-car-free-movement
Light rail isn’t cheap. However the Columbian newspaper printed an article with an operating cost of $21.2 million in the headline and had local officials reacting to that number in the second paragraph. You have to read most of the article to find out the Washington share is estimated to be $7.2 million a year, a third of what the paper led off with.
There are lots of issues with MAX without exaggerating the cost.