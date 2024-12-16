Monday Roundup: Supreme Court, camera tech, ciclovia turns 50, and more

Welcome to the week.

Here are the most notable stories and other items our community flagged from the past seven days.

NEPA nope? There’s an effort to weaken the scope of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) so big projects are responsible for a much more limited set of impacts and the Supreme Court is about to weigh in. (LA Times)

Merckx takes a tumble: 79-year old cycling legend Eddy “The Cannibal” Merckx crashed his bike and broke his hip. Get well soon Eddy! (Associated Press)

Local non-profits in trouble: Several major local nonprofit orgs have hit major financial headwinds that have resulted in layoffs and soul searching. (OPB)

Inflation and affordability: One reason some small community bike shops are going belly-up is that their costs are rising, but their customers can’t pay higher prices. (Cycling Weekly)

Dash cam for cyclists: Is the hope of a small, affordable and reliable dash cam for cyclists finally about to come true? Learn about the Cycle Safe project if you want to find out. (Streetsblog USA)

Bike culture: What happens when a famous cyclist gets seriously injured in a dooring incident involving a post office van? Well, when it happens in Belgium, the postal service launches a national campaign to increase awareness of the dangers of opening car doors. (ABC News)

Cost of light rail: Notable that some elected officials in Vancouver, Washington are balking at the price tag to maintain and operate a new light rail line that would be build as part of the Interstate Bridge Replacement project. (The Columbian)

Rural realities: At least in the U.K. they’re actually talking about the dangers faced by people who ride bicycle on rural roads. This is a vastly under-appreciated issue here in the states and something that deserves a lot more advocacy and conversation. (BBC)

Just share the damn roads: A good way to refresh your arguments when someone complains about bike lanes, with a good reminder at the end about what cities are all about. (🔐💰Boston Globe)

NYC is doing something right: I realize New York City is an outlier for American cities, but it’s still nice to know what cycling is booming there. A recent count of four major East River bridges shows a 15% increase over last year. (BK Reader)

Daylighting law: California will put a new law into effect in 2025 that will prohibit people from parking cars within 20-feet of an intersection. Known as “daylighting” this is a move that should be watched closely by Oregon safe streets advocates. (ABC)

Less care parking, more homes: It really is that simple, and folks who’ve been yelling this from rooftops for many years have an excellent new bit of research to back them up: Data from Colorado shows that giving developers more flexible can result in 40 to 70% more homes being built. (Sightline)

Video of the Week: Bogota, Colombia’s “Ciclovia” is what inspired Portland’s Sunday Parkways. Now the city is celebrating 50 years of open streets (Al Jazeera English)

