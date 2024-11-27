Weekend Event Guide: Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Bike the Lights, and more

Lots of fun and interesting holiday-themed rides the next few days. Check out a few I’ve heard about below…
Thursday, November 28th
Un-Thanksgiving Ride – 9:30 am at Irving Park (NE)
Join veteran ride leaders Max and Tom for a recognition of National Day of Mourning and an “Un-Thanksgiving.” They’ll bike to Whitaker Ponds and then venture to the nearby Native American Youth Association headquarters to hear native speakers. More info here
Rocky Point MTB Ride – 9:30 am at Rocky Point Trails (Scappoose)
Get in a solid off-road ride with fellow MTB lovers from NW Trail Alliance. Hit the “more” link for required paperwork to ride at Rocky Point. More info here.
Thanksgiving Day Ride – 10:00 am at Wilshire Park (NE)
Portland Bicycling Club will lead this 15-20 urban meander that will include a coffee stop at Pioneer Square and an optional jaunt to Sellwood Bridge. More info here.
Land Back Ride – 2:00 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)
“Thanksgiving is built on genocide. We are biking on unceded land. Playlist will feature Indigenous artists from across the globe.” More info here
Thanksgiving Orphan Ride – 2:30 pm at Dawson Creek Park (Hillsboro)
A faster-pace ride meant for everyone who finds themselves alone with their bikes on this day. More info here.
Friday, November 29th
Black Friday Forest Park Ride – 10:00 am at Fat Tire Farm (NW)
Join the “Trail Sisters” for some off-road fun in Forest Park. More info here.
Sunday, December 1st
Entry Level Gravel Group Ride – 10:00 am at River City Bicycles (SE)
Join the welcoming and fun Sorella Forta Cycling Club for a ride that meets in Central Eastside and rides up into Forest Park for some unpaved action. More info here.
Bike the Lights – 4:15 pm to 9:30 pm at Portland International Raceway (N)
The annual “Winter Wonderland” festival of lights and a chance to ride the PIR track carfree! A must-do experience. Tickets required. Dress for the cold and bring friends. See Shift Calendar for two group rides to the event. More info here.
