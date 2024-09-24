Frog Ferry is back as backers pin hopes on new Portland government

“Dead in the water,” “going into hibernation,” and “very bad news.” These are the quotes we last read about the Frog Ferry project, an effort to launch passenger ferry service to the Willamette River. But now project backers are seizing the massive change in Portland’s government structure and hope a new slate of elected officials that come into office next year will give the ferry another look.
It’s been nearly a year since we last checked in on the ambitious project. In our story last fall, former transportation commissioner Mingus Mapps announced he would not support the addition of Frog Ferry to the Regional Transportation Plan project list — a required step that would position the project for state and federal funding.
But that was then, and this is now. This morning at what she hopes will be a future ferry terminal, Frog Ferry Executive Director Susan Bladholm and her team of supporters will host a press conference. “It’s time for Portland to do big things again!” reads the statement sent to local media in advance of the event. “The new city charter enables bold innovative ideas. It is time to come out of hibernation and activate Portland. It’s time for Portland to do big things again!”
Blandholm will have significant support by her side, including noted river advocate Willie Levenson from Human Access Project and Downtown Neighborhood Association (DNA) Board Chair Xavier Stickler. The DNA fully supports Frog Ferry, calling it “thoroughly researched, eminently feasible, and urgently needed.”
To underscore those compliments, Frog Ferry’s press release boasted a number of reasons their project is worth supporting:
Name a proposed Portland project that:
- Is affordable with federal Infrastructure Bill dollars available for green passenger ferries
- Fits criteria for the adopted Portland Climate Investment Plan: $100M for green transit
- Can be operational within three years and is a transit mode that is in demand
- Offsets 3,170 metric tons of CO2/year (growing to 95 million lbs. C02 with seven vessels)
- Will build community resilience
- Will activate our waterfront; Is a proven best practice around the world
- Will connect Portland with its largest green space
- Will reduce commuter time and foster a broader transit network
- Will encourage more people to live car free?
Frog Ferry says they need about $9 million to launch a proof-of-concept service between Cathedral Park and Riverplace in downtown Portland. That trip would take 25 minutes and cost $3 (one way) per passenger.
With the city’s budget still on life support, it will be interesting to see how — or if — candidates talk about this project on the campaign trail, and whether they believe it’s something that will earn them voters in council districts two (north Portland) and four (west side of the river and Sellwood).
There is nothing this project can do that an electric express bus can’t do faster and cheaper. At this point, I’m convinced that this is a grift on the part of everyone involved.
Ferries are great for connections that lack parallel road networks. Portland doesn’t have that problem anywhere they are proposing to run. Additionally, every frog ferry landing point has a terrible walkshed because half of the walkshed is water.
This all sounds neat. I love ferries. Loooove them. They might be favorite part of Puget Sound.
I’d love a deeper dive on this:
Given how bike share and transit share are trending, I have a difficult time imagining people who would otherwise drive opting to bus/walk/ride to a ferry terminal to take a ferry and then bus/walk/ride their proverbial last mile.
And if anyone else found the difference in magnitude of 3,170 and 95,000,000 jarring, 3,170 metric tons is just shy of 7,000,000 lbs.
So 7 vessels x 7,000,000 lbs CO₂/yr is approximately 49,000,000 lbs CO₂/yr. So there’s a factor of two that I’m missing some where (perhaps larger capacity vessels or increased frequency, etc).
The numbers won’t hold up to any serious scrutiny. At best, they are generous and likely full of errors. At worst, they might just be completely made up.
25 minutes between Saint Johns and Portland can also be achieved by the #16 bus, a route that gets pretty paltry ridership (less than 1,000 passengers/day). I’d probably ride the Frog Ferry, but only as a novelty.
Also… mixing metric tons with million lbs is so annoying to me. 3,170 metric tons is ~7 million pounds.
How many Empire State Buildings of CO2 is that?
Or a bike that takes you wherever you want to go. I second your annoyance with the mixed units.
I like the 16 bus, but:
The bus service out of St Johns to downtown is very much in the realm of “something you settle for if you can’t afford to drive”. I’d love to see 16 frequency increased, but I’d be just as happy to have the Ferry option – especially if it ends up expanding to more stops.
At minimum it feels worth trying the proof of concept.
Agreed on the metric mixing point though!
If you take even a tiny fraction of the millions of dollars this Ferry project will dump into the river and spend it on improved service from St. John’s to downtown, you could easily have bus service that bests even the rosiest projections for the ferry.
Ferries are great, but they just don’t make sense when you have a parallel road network. And keep in mind that ferry services, especially when they have a limited fleet size, absolutely do get disrupted. High water periods, high wind events, and downtime for fleet maintenance or unexpected breakdowns all happen.
Here is one example:
https://www.kiro7.com/news/local/kitsap-transit-fast-ferries-experience-unforeseen-disruptions-risks-cancelations/JQFMPHXBZJCYHAPIWRAWVNMJ7E/
Unless things have changed significantly with the #16 bus, 25 minute transit times to downtown aren’t always a given. If a train blocks NW Naito at the steel bridge, you can get extended delays.
And the return trip can be agonizingly slow. Leaving downtown is usually a breeze. But the St Johns bridge gets backed up at rush hour. The travel time from St Helens to the bridge, a distance of a half mile, can take 20+ minutes.
If there was some way to build a bus priority lane, avoid train delays, and increase frequency, the 16 would be great. Lacking those things, it’s pretty bad.
All that being said, I’d expect a ferry to be worse. I think it would be easier to fix/improve the 16 than it would be to create a whole new service.
And the grift goes on….
Jfc. This should be in the story above.
I hope the new government leaders see this for what it is….a continuation of the push by Frog Ferry Executive Director Susan Blandholm to enrich herself at the expense of taxpayers for a nonsensical project.
Frog Ferry is the Street Trust of river transport.
The Frog Ferry is like herpes, if herpes asked for money every time it showed up.
You know what would be actually useful and cost a lot less? A protected bike lane over the St. John’s bridge and then to downtown on the west side
Every time the Frog Ferry comes up I try to consider it with an open mind, and each time I come away wondering what the actual benefits are? As others have mentioned, an electric bus could do the same trip without any of the fuss that comes with a ferry.
Honestly I can appreciate the drive that these folks have to try and make this a reality, but I wish they’d put their efforts into something that would be useful; like frequent, all-day regional rail. A line following the current Amtrak route with stops in; Somewhere N of Vancouver, Vancouver(with extended Vine service), NW industrial, Union Station, OMSI/Water, Milwaukie, and Oregon City would probably do more to shift folks away from driving and could be done using existing tracks. I know it’s all owned by UP but just let me live in my fantasy land for a minute. Carbon emission reductions could be achieved with battery locomotives or (the holy grail) overhead electrification.
I remember calculating how fast the ferry would have to go to achieve the optimistic times it was claiming for its various legs (when it was being proposed to also run south of downtown). It would have to go at speeds much faster than it could legally go and not violate wake or other speed regulations.
It’s one thing to go propose going fast in the middle of the Columbia; another to blast past Ross Island or other fragile shorelines south of downtown. The environmental impacts of this are certainly not all positive.
If I recall, prior comments from the maritime community included: underestimation of stop/unload/load times especially if a lot of bicycles are involved, underestimation of travel times during high current/high water/high debris seasons, possible mis-estimation of staffing needs and costs per USCG rules; potential need for bridge lift of Steel Bridge during peak high water (needs UP cooperation/scheduled conflict avoidance); substantial underestimation of time it takes to get a USCG certifiable boat built, and underestimation of current costs to do so. It’s also disingenuous for them to say it’s shovel ready, when no agreements are in place for landing sites, much less any permits or environmental reviews (NEPA if you are planning to spend federal $) being underway.