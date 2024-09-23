Portland candidates: You’re always welcome at our weekly Bike Happy Hour!

Look at all those happy candidates! (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

This week at Bike Happy Hour marks one year since we hosted our first candidate for Portland city council. And with the election around the corner and campaigns heating up, our crowd is eager to hear from more candidates.

Last September, District 1 candidate Timur Ender delivered his first-ever stump speech at our little gathering. He was the first of around 40 (I have lost count) candidates who’ve shown up since. Over the course of the last year, dozens of community leaders have introduced themselves to us and shared their perspectives on important issues.

Since the big collab between BikePortland and BikeLoud back in July brought 28 candidates together on one night to fix flat tires in front of a very appreciative crowd, we’ve missed having candidates on the patio. Last week I had a bunch of people ask me, “Do you have any candidates speaking tonight?”

So consider this post an open invitation to join us. All candidates are welcome. You don’t need to warn me ahead of time unless you want the added bonus of extra promotion. We meet every single Wednesday 3-6 pm rain or shine all year round. So put it on your calendar and pop on by. And if you’re someone who cares about bicycling and/or you already consider yourself a BHH regular, send your favorite candidates a note and pass this message along.

Follow us on Instagram to find out who and what’s on tap each week.

Thanks for coming out and for supporting the community. See you Wednesday!

— Bike Happy Hour