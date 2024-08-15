Weekend Event Guide: Portland Criterium, bike polo, Trek store ride, and more

North Park Blocks is the place to be on Saturday! (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

I hope everyone is having fun on all the great rides going on. Remember it’s Bike Summer season so you’ll want to check the official calendar and/or grab the Bike Fun App (iPhones only) for all the ride options!

Here are my picks for the best things to do by bike this weekend.

Saturday, August 17th

Pedal Around Portland – 8:00 am at multiple locations

A citywide ride hosted by multiple Trek Bicycle Store locations throughout Portland. Expect fun rest stops, cool prizes, and the feel-good vibes of knowing your registration fee supports nonprofits that give bikes to kids in need. More info here.

Portland Criterium – 12:00 to 8:00 pm on North Park Blocks (Downtown)

You watched cycling on the Olympics, now experience similar vibes in our own backyard! This “crit” will be fast and thrilling for racers and spectators alike. Organizers have made this a true community event with a fun ride that starts at 4:30 pm (where you can bike the carfree course), block party, food and drink vendors, and more. More info here.

Monkey Puzzle Tree Ride – 10:00 am at Peninsula Park (N)

I’ve been fascinated by these ancient trees since doing a similar ride to this years ago. Get out and discover 11 amazing monkey puzzles and learn about their history in the area as you bike around north and northeast. More info here. Ride has been cancelled.

Bike Milwaukie Shop Local Ride – 10:00 am at Spoke and Word Books (Milwaukie)

A great opportunity to discover this cool city just south of Portland. Let local cyclists show you their fave spots and support local businesses in the process. More info here.



LA F.A.R.T. V – 9:00 pm at Ladd Circle Park (SE)

It’s the much-anticipated Ladd’s Fastest Alley Race Time Trial and if you love underground, unsanctioned, slightly risky riding this is an event for you. Or just come out and hang and have fun with some truly wonderful and fun people. More info here.

Sunday, August 18th

French Prairie Loop – 9:30 am at Champoeg State Park (St. Paul)

Join two experienced ride leaders from Portland Bicycling Club on this 32-mile ride in the Willamette Valley. You’ll see gorgeous vistas and enjoy quiet rural roads. Expect a 13-15 mph pace. More info here.

Election Countdown Ride – 10:00 am at Portland City Hall (SW)

Join BikeLoud and AARP for this educational ride that will help you get ready for our new government structure. They’ll talk in front of City Hall about the changes, then lead you on a ride on neighborhood greenways through each district. More info here.

Cascadia Triple Crown Bike Polo Championships – 1:00 pm at Alberta Park (NE)

If you’ve been curious about bike polo, this is your chance to see it played by the best in the region. This all weekend event is the first stop in the triple crown and the winning team will be the Champions of Oregon. More info here.

Tandem Ride – 2:00 pm at Ladd’s Circle (SE)

Tandems are so cool and fun, and riding in a group of tandems takes things to another level! Organizer says they’ll have some “partner challenges” along the way. More info here.

