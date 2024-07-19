Podcast: In the Shed #23 with guest co-host Maria Sipin

Screenshot

Maria Sipin joined me in the shed this week (Eva Frazier is out of town). Maria is a transportation planner and community organizer with a long and impressive resume as a volunteer and agency staffer. She’s currently the campaign manager for Portland City Council D4 (W/Sellwood) candidate Mitch Green, and in the past she’s been a planner at Oregon Department of Transportation, has worked at Safe Routes National Partnership, was on the Portland Clean Energy Fund Community Advisory Committee, and recently worked on the campaign to get participatory budgeting on the ballot in Portland.

Maria and her Lectric e-bike.

We talked about all sorts of stuff, from bike valets to a renters’ bill of rights to her electric bike, Bike Loud’s Bike Buddy program, and much more.

