Weekend Event Guide: Chariot Wars, the Slough, yellow bikes, and more

I hope everyone is having fun on all the great rides going on. Remember it’s Bike Summer Pedalpalooza season so you’ll want to check the official calendar and/or grab the Bike Fun App (iPhones only) for all the ride options!

Check out my picks for the best things to do for bike lovers this weekend…

Saturday, July 20th

Ride the Dirt Wave at Whiskey Run Trails – All Weekend (Coos County)

A full weekend of fun trail riding, enduro racing, and hang-out time with fellow dirt worshippers. More info here.

Stark Street Swooper – 9:30 am at Ventura Park (E)

Sometimes the ride description tells me enough about the leader that I can almost guarantee an interesting ride. Yeah. More info here.

Cycle Cats Do The Slough – 9:30 at Alberta Park (NE)

Grab some chamois shorts and snacks for this adventurous ramble into the north Portland nether worlds along and beyond the fabled Columbia Slough. You’ll find unsanctioned trails, natural wonders, industrial wastelands, and who knows what else. More info here.

Zoobomb’s Chariot Wars – 11:00 am at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

“As always, the theme is Mad Max and bacon,” says the ride organizer. Yes it’s the legendary Chariot Wars where gladiators mount DIY-steeds and the last team standing takes home the coveted trophy. Bruch first, then it’s war. More info here.

Bike Play – The Game of Bike – 7:00 pm at Wilshire Park (NE)

Final day to catch the 15th annual showing of what I’ve called the best event of Pedalpalooza. This is a real theatrical production with professional actors who lead a group bike ride to each scene. Truly a Portland classic and must-see event. More info here.



Sunday, July 21st

Explore Vancouver – 9:00 am at George C Marshall Elementary (Vancouver, WA)

Join an experienced ride leader for this 31-mile road ride that will journey out past Vancouver Lake and roll through many points of interest including public art and a land bridge. More info here.

Red R Criterium – 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in Swan Island (N)

Come watch super-fit cyclists speed around a short course as they race for “primes” (prize laps) and jostle for position in the big bunch sprint at the end. Or who knows, maybe someone will sneak away for the solo win. You never know what surprises a crit holds. More info here.

Yellow Bike Ride – 11:00 am at Fields Park (NW)

Got a yellow bike? Yellow clothes? Just a fan of the color? Roll out and bathe in this wonderful hue among a sea of brightness. More info here.



