Weekend Event Guide: Bike Beaverton, art, inequality, and more

Go forth and weekend! (Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Just look at the wonderful collection of options you have this weekend. Weather should be great too. Soak up as much of this glorious spring as you can and have fun out there.

Friday, May 3rd

Art Walk Bike Ride – 5:45 pm at Sidestreet Arts (SE)

Roll around to art galleries open for First Friday Art Walk with fellow cyclists. More info here.

Saturday, May 4th

Mapping Inequality – 10:00 am to 2:30 pm at Grant High School (NE)

A workshop hosted by Portland Youth Climate Strike in partnership with Imagine Black that will educate you about Portland’s history of redlining and other anti-Black policies and how the built environment impacts communities of color. More info here.

Southerly Ladies Ride – 9:00 am at Trolley Trail Trailhead (SE)

Ladies only! And no e-bikes says ride organizers Maria “Bicycle Kitty” Schur. She’ll lead a chill-paced ride to Oregon City that should be fun for beginners and experienced riders alike. More info here.

Arleta Triangle Square Planting Event – 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the Square (SE)

Create green space, meet neighbors, and help spruce up this awesome carfree street plaza just in time for spring and summer events. More info here.

PSU Farmers Market Ride NW Edition – 10:30 am at Chapman Elementary (NW)

A group ride to the wonderful Portland Farmers Market at the South Park Blocks. Meet members of host org Strong Towns PDX while you’re at it! More info here.

Dead Baby Bike Club Monthly Ride – 7:30 pm at Montavilla Station (SE)

Curious about a local freak bike club? Want to be in a biker gang? Roll out, hang out, then pedal out with the Dead Babies. More info here.

Sunday, May 5th

Bridgetown Tour – 9:30 am at Wilshire Park (NE)

Join a veteran ride leader from Portland Bicycling Club for a 27-mile urban jaunt to check out cool new bike infrastructure all around the city. More info here.

Bike Polo – 12:00 pm at Alberta Park (NE)

A mix of soccer, lacrosse, and polo — on bikes. Grab a mallet (they’ll loan you one!), stay humble, and get ready to have the time of your life. You’ll wonder why you never tried it before. More info here.

Bike Beaverton – 1:00 pm at Beaverton City Park (West Side)

The annual family-friendly ride that west side families should not miss! More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.