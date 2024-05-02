PBOT Director on plain talk, ‘back to basics’ and more

Portland Bureau of Transportation Director Millicent Williams has made it a habit to attend the monthly meeting of the Portland Freight Advisory Committee. At this morning’s meeting she answered some questions from members of that committee that I feel deserve a bit more attention.
Oregon Trucking Association President and PFAC Chair Jana Jarvis said she thinks if PBOT wants more public support for new taxes and revenue, the agency needs to get better at messaging the vital role infrastructure plays in Portlanders’ lives. “We’ve got to find a narrative that connects the average citizen with what that investment would do,” Jarvis said.
In her answer, Williams offered information about an upcoming reorganization at PBOT, then got into one of my favorite subjects: messaging and how word choice can help PBOT achieve their goals quicker:
“We’re not completely reorganizing, but we are realigning, and we recognize that in so doing we have an opportunity — by what we call each of the groups within our structure — to convey the message of what we do. We need to speak in plain language about what it is.
I first got here, people would say, ‘… active transportation…’ and I was like, ‘What are you talking about? What do you actually mean? Do you mean biking and walking?’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah,’ and I was like, ‘Well, can we say that? Because I don’t know what you mean!’ And unless you’re in those spaces or hear that language used often, it’s mystifying and we need to demystify our work and do better at communicating what our goals are.”
One of the next questions came from 50-year trucking industry veteran Bob Short (who, like several others on this committee, have served way longer terms than members of other PBOT modal committees, but I digress):
“I’ve been on this committee for nearly 20 years and there has always been discussion around the idea that that basic maintenance and infrastructure money has been diverted over the years to do other more quote/unquote, “interesting projects,” “social engineering, and that sort of thing. And that maintenance has kind of been a not very high priority with the bureau. I wonder if you would like to comment on that?
Director Williams:
“… much of what we see in terms of project work that’s happening is funded by outside sources. So in as much as there’s the perception that we’re diverting funds to some of that more creative work, we have an opportunity to kind of dispel some of that mythology. Much of the more creative work is funded by outside sources. The basic maintenance dollars that we have are part of that small, $100 million dollars which has to be used to do a whole bunch of stuff… there are some who have described PBOT as almost like a nonprofit in that we do so much grant writing.”
Then Williams expanded on her belief that PBOT needs to get “back to basics”:
“I do want us to get back to the basics. I want to make sure we’re prioritizing basic maintenance and operations and demonstrating our commitment to that work, because that’s what Portlanders have told us. That’s want they want. That’s what we know is necessary… I’ve often said, ‘Yes, we need to be innovative,’ but I can’t I can’t in good faith sign off on ideas that have us placing a stripe on alligator roadways. And the stripe is what’s holding the road together, instead of the bed of the road.
So we are shifting, at least in terms of prioritizing our budget and potential cuts to the budget — the places that we held harmless were in the maintenance and operations spaces. And if we had to cut anywhere, it would not be there.”
The last exchange I’ll share came from committee member Steve Sieber, a principal at development firm Trammell Crow. He asked about how Portland’s new form of government will impact PBOT.
Sieber:
“Do you see big changes in the next year or so for PBOT in this new approach for consolidation of the infrastructure bureaus, or more coordination of the infrastructure bureaus? How does it affect PBOT?”
Williams:
“I anticipate that we will see very little impact to our daily operations. There will be the opportunity for greater coordination and collaboration on some of the major work that we do as a city… but our day-to-day operations will largely be unchanged. What you’ll likely see is greater intentionality around the coordination [between bureaus]… I would dare say you won’t see any changes of note probably for several years, if not, probably around five years when you would see — if there were massive changes — would take about that. And I don’t think you’ll see them.
Having worked in this strong mayor/city administrator form of government as a director, the beauty is that you’re left alone to do your work. So there’s very little need to be concerned.”
This was great. I was hungry, and this word salad rather hit the spot.
Had she just said “No, I expect our daily operations will stay the same for the next couple of years”, I would have to go rummage around in the fridge for something, and the pickings are slim.
Every industry/profession has their own jargon, seems pretty reasonable to expect the “Director of the Portland Bureau of Transportation” to know what a term like “Active Transportation” means.
Nice reporting, it’s very interesting to hear that the truckers don’t think that designing and prioritizing everyone moving around in a little metal box as the default mode of transportation is it’s own form of social engineering.
But you see, Bob Short has merely heard “discussion” around the idea. Some folks out there just have some concerns that PBOT is doing social engineering at the expense of basic maintenance. And in 20 years apparently no one has told Short that’s not how it works?
I”m curious though, honestly, what do you think the solution is to move people around the region in the medium term other than little metal boxes. Those of us who beleive in active transportation are going to have to sell it, not just judge. \
Portland is deeply interconnected with workplaces in the greater region –Bridgeport, Kruse Way, Intel, Nike, Clackamas warehousing district). And if you look at the latest employment report where Multnomah county is losing jobs at a rapid clip in favor of other counties and cities–this issue will only get worse, and indeed its roots predate the pandemic.
A region with a density of 4,000 people per square mile, with jobs clustered in suburban areas, and a built environment that would take decades to double that, were the will even there to do that…
What options are scaleable?
The best solution I can think of is like Seattle or LA are doing. Nodal, as is being done in Lents, Hollywood etc where density is clustered in a sprawling greater region connected by rail or rapid bus lines.
But many trips from people’s houses that require visiting something away from the node (say a friends house to pick someone up, or a small restaurant) will require miles of distance be covered away from the public transport that delivers one to the node itself.
And safety is a huge problem right now. Lents and Hollywood are not safe. The Max is not safe.
I was with you til you mentioned safety. Maybe it’s your perception of safety?
“Safety” is almost all perception. Some people even think bike riding in Portland isn’t safe.
Excellent comment Donel! I have been cycling for transportation sine 1989, and my kid was cyclist/MAX rider in elementary and middle school. She is in high school now and will not ride on the streets nor take the MAX alone, and I cannot blame her. PBOT has done an abysmal job of developing and protecting our bikeways. Not only does every single route out of our neighborhood have unacceptably dangerous pinch points, the little bit of good infrastructure we do have is allowed to be constantly undermined. Every other day I encounter cars in the riverfront park and parked in or driving in the bike lane. PBOT refuses to replace the missing bollard at Salmon and at the Burnside bridge so it is free for all for uber/lyft drivers and Saturday market/Cinco de Mayo vendors. Cyclists and vendors are put into conflict and just left to work it out because the City cannot be bothered to addressed obvious conflicts that can easily be foreseen and managed. TriMet let the MAX become a filthy/unsafe mess, with zero expectations for acceptable behavior- of course people have stopped using it! It is not ok to have a yelling fit or opening smoke drugs on a train. I have been driving more the last year than I have in decades because I am so exhausted by the red light runners, the speeders, the distracted drivers and the crazy amount of broken glass in the bike lanes and paths. It is anarchy on the roads- people are simply rolling through red lights regularly on Naito and Interstate- they are not paying attention to cyclists or pedestrians and it is exhausting. I used to cajole my wife and daughter to join me on bike rides or replace a few trips a week with transit, but now we considering buying a second metal box.
Even more important is actually delivering on the promise and getting it to work.
Nashville has started Lyft/Uber rides for the “last mile” to get people to and from bus stops.
Not knowing what active transportation means is a real “Tell me you aren’t qualified for your job without saying you aren’t qualified for your job” situation.
Pretty sure Williams knows what “active transportation” means Bjorn. I think she was speaking rhetorically and making a point that it’s an unnecessarily complicated phrase that many folks don’t know actually means “biking and walking.” I agree with her!! Phrases like that have muddled transportation-speak and make it harder to communicate to non-nerds.
It’s hard to say “language matters,” and then also say “Just say ‘biking and walking’ and people will just magically know and accept that scooters, and one-wheels, and skateboards, and runners, and people trying to make it to their bus stop, and wheelchairs, and adaptive trikes should be included, too.”
Just saying “biking and walking” makes it easier to dismiss equity and inclusivity and dismiss the activity as leisure and not actual “transportation” to things like jobs and school and groceries. I am all for clear communication. I do not support language as a tool to marginalize and exclude, which reducing “active transportation” to “biking and walking” actually does.
But, I will make a deal. We can use “biking and walking” if instead of “freight” we switch to saying “some guys in trucks.”
Yes that’s a good point. I think however, she wasn’t trying to say that “language matters.” She was more trying to say that sometimes gov’t-speak can try to do too much so it ends up not doing anything. And I think in general that is a good thing to be aware of and trying to find opportunities to be more clear is a good thing.
And, with this clarity on her part, it will make it easier for any government she is involved with to continue dismissing “active transportation” because in her mind, it’s “clearly” just some bikers and walkers.
Remember, her audience for these comments was the freight lobby — a group that needs a more complete understanding what active transportation actually entails. What she should be doing is explaining the terminology to them and why they should take it more seriously, but instead she is signalling to them that she gets it – they don’t need to be concerned with bikers and walkers.
ok wow I guess I wasn’t really reading into this as much as you are. Let’s wait and see what happens.
Are one-wheels and electric scooters considered “active transportation” now?
Nah…they are just toys…kinda like bicycles and ebikes. /s
Yes, that seems pretty reasonable.
‘Back to Basics’ = walking and cycling facilities as you cannot get more “basic” than human powered mobility…and narrower streets, plus no sweeping, no snow plowing or sanding.
Back to Basics (aka Back to the Future)
Williams may be a fan of plain language, but I had to do a good bit of searching to figure out just what the heck an “alligator roadway” is. Apparently she’s referring to something called alligator cracking or crocodile cracking, where the top layer of pavement is broken up by interconnecting cracks, resembling alligator hide. So the question becomes, who is asking her to sign off on striping bike lanes or whatever at the expense of basic repair?
“back to the basics. ”
And what, pray tell, are ‘the basics’ according to the AASHTO manuals, and traffic engineering schools?
Throughput, throughput, and driver safety.
Hmmm, couldn’t possibly be an election year where your job is on the line?
Nah, I’m sure it’s just coincidence.
What was the percent of budget spent on employees who actively do maintenance and other capital improvements before, and what is it going to be?
Back to basics at PBOT would be axing project managers, outreach positions, equity focals, etc, and hiring maintenance workers.
I want the greenways and bus routes to be prioritized for repaving. Riding the bus can be a real kidney buster and it feels like my bike is going to shake itself apart on most of the neighborhood greenways.
I’m sick of my tax dollars paying for road damage done by heavy vehicles and studded tires. This weather of this region is rough on roads and the major metropolitan areas need to mitigate all of the factors that cause road destruction. The weight of vehicles largely reflects individual vanity, industry inefficiencies and consumer gullibility. These are luxuries that should be taxed to pay for the damage they create.
I don’t hear anything comforting in William’s “back to basics” statement. To me, it seems like election year gobbleygook to support Mapps in his mayoral bid as they know voters are pissed off about the systemic dysfunction in Portland government.
“Back to basics” would be jettisoning the confused obsession with “equity” (removing bike lanes on 33rd, no PBL’s on Hawthorne, not enforcing RV parking regulations) and get to cleaning our bike lanes, filling the potholes and doing shi* a city transportation department is supposed to do.
Can “back to basics” include allowing citizen repair of twenty-year-old potholes on residential side streets? After no response for years, I am just about ready to leave out the middleman and pour some QwikCrete on the thing myself. It’s a big city and I’m sure PBOTZ would appreciate the initiative.
“Back to basics” is a great marketing slogan.
Each person can take it to mean what’s important to them. For parents, it’s giving their kids a safe route to school. For non-drivers, it’s sidewalks and safe crossings. For truckers, it’s making driving trucks on streets easier. For drivers, it’s fixing potholes, reducing traffic jams, and making parking on the street easier.
For truckers and other drivers, the other half is “…instead of building bike lanes, taking out lanes or parking to put in sidewalks, or building (whatever the latest new non-vehicle-focused project they drive past is)”.
I’ve always taken it to mean the truckers’ and drivers’ answer. Williams’ comments also describe that–her “prioritizing basic maintenance and operations” to me means fixing potholes, repaving and vehicle traffic flow” and doing “innovative” and “creative” work means striping bike and bus lanes, curb extensions for pedestrians, etc.