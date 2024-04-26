Walkers and rollers will unite for float in 82nd Avenue of the Roses Parade

Practice your slow-riding and waving skills before you get there. (Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Ever wondered what it would be like to walk and roll down 82nd Avenue without those pesky drivers getting all up in your business? On Saturday, biking, walking, and transit advocates will unite to create a multimodal float for the annual 82nd Avenue of the Roses Parade.

The float is organized by nonprofit Oregon Walks, a group that’s working closely with the Portland Bureau of Transportation to develop a plan for how best to invest part of the $185 million set aside to upgrade 82nd Avenue from a state highway to a civic corridor.

Volunteers and staff from Oregon Walks will join members of Bike Loud PDX, TriMet, local bike bus participants and others will meet at Eastport Plaza Saturday morning wearing blue and yellow. To spice things up, the Boom Bike will be the center of the float and local blues musician Steve Cheseborough will play a live set as the pedal-powered sound stage rolls down the street.

There’s still plenty of room to join the float. Just show up at the north lot of Eastport Plaza at 9:00 am and look for all the smiling faces wearing blue and yellow. If you go, be ready to ride at parade speeds (very slow!) and put your foot down a lot. I would not recommend SPD cleated shoes. If you plan to attend, please RSVP to Oregon Walks via this online form.

I’d love to join this and cover it, but I’m still in Medford (southern Oregon) taking care of my dad in the hospital. If anyone is able and willing to take photos and share a brief recap, please get in touch at maus.jonathan@gmail.com. Thanks and have fun this weekend.