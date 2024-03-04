Monday Roundup: Antifa superhighway, climate time bomb, a perfect bike, and more

Welcome to the week. It’s going to be a great! Let’s get started.
Here’s what our community has been talking about for the past seven days…
Move over, crime train: Joe Kent, a Republican candidate for U.S. Congress in southwest Washington opposes the project to replace the Interstate Bridge on grounds that it is an “Antifa superhighway” that would bring crime by Portland’s “drug addicts and criminals” into Vancouver. (The New York Times)
Perfect bike, Portland roots: Argonaut is now based in Bend, but Ben Farver started the company in Portland and it’s great to see him win high accolades for his carbon fiber bike in a major cycling publication. Congrats Ben! (Cycling News)
Bad company: Initial stats on pedestrian deaths nationwide reveal Oregon is not only not making progress to reduce them, we are on the wrong site of the death rate overall. (Ars Technica)
We must incentivize e-bike purchases!: When you acknowledge the full plate of benefits e-bikes offer our people and planet, it’s clear governments should do more to subsidize them (The Conversation)
Bike scouts: The idea of disaster relief by-bike is alive and well in the Philippines, where success using bikes after a major typhoon has evolved into official programs that lean into its community-building — as well as live-saving — potential. (South China Morning Post)
WTF NPS?: After 39 years of hosting the iconic Ride Around Mount Rainier in One Day (RAMROD), the National Park Service has said the event can no long use its roads, rendering it effectively dead. Organizers are scrambling to reverse the decision. (Seattle Bike Blog)
Babboe no: If you or someone you know rides a Babboe cargo bike, I have some very bad news: The frames can fail and the company knew and tried to cover it up. Woah. (Road.cc)
Say it ain’t so, Joe: A week after US DOT Sec. Pete Buttigieg promoted a massive freeway expansion boondoggle in our own backyard, national nonprofit T4 America dug into his boss’s signature achievement and called it a “climate time bomb” because it overwhelming funds new roads and expansions over transit and other, smarter investments. (The Guardian)
Parking in bike lanes can be deadly: San Diego County will pay $3 million to the family of a man who hit the back of a city-owned truck while on a bike ride. The truck was parked in a bike lane without any warning signage. (NBC San Diego)
Limiting car speeds: Get used to the phrase “intelligent speed assistance” (ISA) because it is slowly becoming more mainstream as the scourge of high speeds force action, and the tech has proven to work in functioning democracies like the ones they have in Europe. (Vox)
Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.
re: antifa highway
One only needs to look at crime maps to see that crime clusters around actual car interstates and highways. This whole crime train thing is a myth. Criminals drive cars for the most part.
https://www.portlandmaps.com/detail/crime-society/168041_did/?p=R140656
This one shows a large cluster downtown with other crime along roads as you mentioned, but is that because they are driving or because that is more likely where businesses are located?
In regards to the Bike Scouts, it’s great to see the theory shown to be actualized so effectively and bicycles used as something that are undeniably not toys. It’s frustrating when I see articles or talk to people deriding the use of “toys” and how it takes “a real human (not the phrase usually used of course)” to operate a giant, ridiculous truck and they can’t wait for any apocalypse so they can drive said vehicle…….. somewhere. Those people are not only ignorant of history, but clearly lack real world life experience.
Bikes have been waging actual war since at least 1899 during the Second Boer War all the way through today because the bicycle is the best vehicle to get a person and some gear pretty much wherever they want to go.
3of7Project which is run by a prior Navy SEAL rates the bicycle as his go to bug out vehicle.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eW6tbRQcEuI
Its fun to see the machismo that many truck afficionados prattle on about is non existent to people who actually do things in the world.
Also, the Japanese Army wouldn’t have captured Singapore without about 6000 bicycles,
https://www.welovecycling.com/wide/2019/06/28/japanese-style-bicycle-blitzkrieg/
and another link tracing the history of scout bicycles…
https://leedsbikes.com/bicycle-interests/military-bicycle-to-electric-bike-war-history/
Maybe going a bit off topic, but the Philippines scouts have really brought the abilities of bicycles (maybe not so much cargo bikes) to provide transportation and communication after a climate disaster into sharp relief. A great opportunity for Portland and the NW to wake up and get ahead of the oncoming hard times.
IF We must incentivize e-bike purchases, THEN We must incentivize normal bike purchases even moreso!
Bad Company: Apparently Hawaii is one of those cold northern states too cold to walk in, just like Washington state.
RE: Incentivize e-bike purchases
I think this quote from the article really sums up the whole topic best:
“Carless households tend to have lower income and lack mobility options. E-bike incentives can make travel more affordable and give people better access to jobs, health care, child care, shopping and other destinations. Such benefits likely far exceed any nominal greenhouse gas accounting from these transportation users.
E-bike purchase incentives are an investment in the broad benefits that e-bikes can provide. We believe they should be measured against the collective goals of the agency providing the incentives, whether its mission is transportation, equitable mobility, public health, economic development or environmental protection.”
E-bikes aren’t going to save us from catastrophic climate change and I’m skeptical about how much of a dent they’ll put into car dependence and use. I suspect when most low-income folks can afford a car, they’ll buy one.
But the other problem w. ebikes that doesn’t get talked about enough is the lack of infrastructure to support their use, even in a very bicycle friendly city like Portland.
For example, the grocery store trip, many of the stores I frequent have just a few bike parking spots that don’t provide enough space for more than a couple of bikes that are bigger than a conventional pedal bike, much less for e-cargo bikes.
There are approx. 500 apartments where I live. 250 of them are on the 2nd floor and only accessible by stairs. No one wants to carry a 50 lb. e-bike up & down stairs/.
Most low-income folks will be living an apartment and most of them will not be living in recently constructed one with elevators and bike rooms. Also, many of those buildings, I know, because I’ve a HUD voucher and looked into them, are intentionally built very close to good & frequent public transit options.
Folks should have options, but I suspect many of them would prefer a transportation wallet, rather than just and e-bike rebate.
Biketown could be a better resource in Portland if the bikes had better carrying capacity. Maybe they omitted rear racks to keep people from riding double but it would be really nice to be able to clip on some panniers.
…
You know what, yeah! Very true. I’m in Antifa and I will absolutely do lots of Crime in Vancouver if they build a new bridge. All my Antifa comrades will too.
Jonathan, you are a prominent voice in local news, please use the Bike Portland megaphone to warn people of the dangers of going ahead with the IBR; hopefully we can stop this project before my fellow Antifas can do any damage.
RE Antifa Highway: The interesting question this raises for me is how much I hope bad people who will do good things for bad reasons get into power?