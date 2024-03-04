Podcast: In the Shed with housing researcher Michael Andersen

The one and only Michael Andersen rolled over to The Shed on Friday and I’m excited to share our 50-minute conversation with you.
If things would have gone differently, Michael and I might have been working together here in my backyard. Seven years ago, Michael was BikePortland’s news editor, a position he held from 2013 to 2016. I’m typically pretty humble about what happens around here, but I have no problem saying that Michael and I were kicking ass. We had such a great complement of skills when it came to this weird type of community transportation journalism that we do. It just clicked. I loved working with him and — from the Real Estate Beat column, to his detailed coverage of “low-car life” (a phrase he popularized) and national cycling trends (he was working half-time for national nonprofit People for Bikes) — I loved what we produced together.
Why’d he leave BikePortland? He shared something during our chat Friday about that for the first time. “Because I couldn’t have two children simultaneously,” Michael said. “BikePortland was so all-encompassing that I felt like I couldn’t have done them both of them justice. So, I had to choose my son. Sorry about that.”
I still don’t forgive him, but I’ve learned to move on. Just kidding! And it feels great to know that Michael went on to much bigger things as a major part of Sightline, a well-respected think tank with nearly two dozen staff that research, develop policy, and write articles about stuff like housing, climate change, environmental economics, democracy, transportation, and so on.
All this is to say it was really nice to have Michael over for a chat. We of course talked a lot about housing, the politics of density (although he doesn’t use that word and prefers “proximity”), biking, Portland politics, and much more. Here are a few highlights.
On the co-housing development he lives in today in the Cully neighborhood:
“I think it’s a perfect example of the sort of thing that low-car life makes possible because the whole development wouldn’t have penciled if there had been demand for more than 20 parking spaces for those 23 homes. But as it is, the developer couldn’t actually sell three of the parking spaces because not enough people wanted to buy them.”
On his work at Sightline:
“… We are not trying to get everybody to live closer to each other. What we want as a society, is to let everybody who wants to live closer to each other — and in so doing, cut their energy use in half — should get to do so. We desperately need that to happen, because otherwise our electric bills are going to keep going up, and the world is going to keep being destroyed by pollution and everything else. And it’s not that everybody is ever going to want to live closer to each other. But, to the extent that it is possible to get people to do so, then we should let people do so.
And we have so many rules and laws that make it either illegal or overly expensive to make that choice to live closer to each other. And so my job at Sightline is to try and call attention to that fact and say, ‘This is a really stupid set of rules that are forcing people to live further from each other, to be disconnected from each other socially, to use more energy, use more money than they really need to, or than they really want to.
A lot of environmentalism is getting people to do things they don’t want to do. Whereas, I feel like with bike advocacy and housing advocacy, a lot of it is actually letting people live the way they want to. And so that’s really joyful.”
On the state of the pro-housing movement:
“I think the housing movement is at one of those peaks right now. There’s a lot of attention. There’s more funding than there has been. There’s more narrative energy. And I think there are electeds like Tina Kotek, the [Oregon] governor right now, and even the Portland City Council, who are not a boat rocking crew for the most part, but do have this consensus that something needs to be changed on housing, even if they don’t really know what it is. So right now the challenge is to capitalize on that energy and get as much done while we can.
I’m on the older side of this housing scene, and, and I feel like I need to tell the young people, ‘This is not going to last. We don’t have forever. We need to get stuff done while we can.'”
And asked to bring folks up to speed on where the housing issue is in Portland today, Michael went back 100 years. He shared how racism and classism spurred zoning laws in 1924 that largely created the urban form we have today.
Then, during an exchange about Portland’s cycling rise and fall, Michael noted a poster of the Sprockettes I have on my wall (the Sprockettes were an all-female mini-bike dance team that ruled Portland streets for 15 years between 2004 and 2019) and we came up with the “Sprockettes Test” as a measure of proximity and good urban planning. That is to say, those little bikes weren’t comfortable to ride long distances, so maybe it was Portland’s relatively compact urban form that allowed the Sprockettes to flourish and get around to gigs easily.
Toward the end of our conversation, I asked Michael what he wants BikePortlanders to understand about the housing issue:
“I think most bike people have an intuitive sense of the fact that transportation and housing are really closely associated and you can’t do one without also thinking about the other.
I think the key idea that I’m trying to communicate lately is that we cannot change the status-quo without changing the status-quo — that the source of the cost of housing is all the rules that we put around housing and not all those rules are bad. Some of those rules are good. Like, you should be able to enter a building in a wheelchair without an assistant. But that’s not free. It’s not free to require compliance with the Fair Housing Act. So we all pay for that and maybe that’s fine, but what we need to do is figure out what are the least bad rules to get rid of.
And the top of my list of bad rules are getting rid of the mandate that you’re not allowed to share walls, not allowed to share roofs, not allowed to share kitchens in many cases.
And beyond that, there’s a zillion little rules, but every little additional rule we add, adds a little bit more cost. No one rule is the deal breaker, but they all add up. And so we’ve got to figure out which are the least bad ones, and we’ve got to have an argument about it.”
Michael also shared who he likes for Portland Mayor, and much more. Listen in the player at the top of this post or find our show wherever you get your podcasts.
Oh and to be clear: the all-encompassing feeling of working for BikePortland was entirely voluntary. It wasn’t that you required me to care about the site like it was a kid competing for a new dad’s attention. It was that you and the readers created a site that made me care about the site and its community almost as much as a parent cares about their kid.
I’ll 2nd that, there is something all-encompassing about BP.
Thanks for the invitation and the great conversation, Jonathan. It’s always a pleasure to talk to you.
Is the converse also true? That is, do you want everyone who wants to live in a single family house to be able to do so?
All this sounds like you want people to have self-determination in the way they live and what their communities look like. Which is exactly what I want as well.
Since no one answered your question, I will answer it the way I think Andersen would:
Absolutely not! – at least not in the way you or I have become accustomed to living in single-family houses in suburbs. Sightline and their ilk want our beautiful leafy suburbs to be densified beyond all recognition, so that we’re all living cheek by jowl on top of each other.
Their thesis – that you can’t have good cycling or transportation without massively densifying housing – is complete bunk. I currently ride my bike everywhere around the suburbs of Portland, and there’s nothing stopping me or anyone else. Riding a bike in the suburbs is wonderful, and everyone can do it, as long as there is infrastructure, which Portland should have and many suburbs in America already do. Portland doesn’t have it b/c our gov’t has been incompetent.
Don’t forget the leading role Sightline took in killing the MAX line in SW Portland. They actually took the position that the SW suburbs didn’t DESERVE a MAX line b/c we are too wealthy and drive too much. So guess what? – no decent public transit means everyone will continue to drive. Nice work!
“Only when the suburbs are turned into a horrible hellscape will we be able to have good public transit, good cycling, etc.” It’s a ridiculous thesis and needs to be rejected.
TriMet killed SW Corridor because they care more about appeasing power brokers than building transformational public transit and their design proposal reflected that belief. This is an agency that stumps for freeway expansions. I’m glad folks demand better from our transit agency.
Didn’t the voters ultimately kill the SW MAX extension?
It felt like really bad timing for it to be on the ballot in November of 2020 – after a summer of political unrest, economic instability and a damn global pandemic the idea of building another train to an empty downtown seemed absurd.
No, Fred that is not the way Anderson would answer.
With all due respect, this simply isn’t true when it comes to the so-called “missing middle” that Mr. Andersen has zealously promoted. People living in modest multi-story apartments (that are common in Europe) cut their energy use largely because their homes are smaller. People living in the >1500 sq feet luxury duplexes/condos that Mr.Andersen has promoted tend to have higher energy use than a similarly-sized detached single household home.
https://www.jchs.harvard.edu/blog/us-households-are-using-less-energy
PS: I believe both the so-called missing middle and detached single household homes should be illegal or punishing expensive to build in central urban areas so don’t @ me about being a NIMBY.
I can always count on BP commenters to come say that anything that anyone is proposing won’t work because, blah blah blah and explain why.
But when someone says why they think something won’t work, then backs up that opinion with some evidence, as EV did, that’s constructive.
When they propose something they think will work better, as he also did, that’s even more constructive.
As I wrote above, building dense and small apartments reduces energy use to a greater extent than the so-called “missing middle”. Could you please explain why you are opposed to this model of sustainable urban development?
“As the figure shows, residents of detached single-family structures used less energy on a per-square-foot basis than residents of other types of units. However, on average, single-family homes are 2.5 times bigger than multifamily units. As a result, people living in detached single-family units also consumed significantly more energy per household – and per person – than people living in any other type of structure”
This is a great example of how looking at the chart without reading the labels can be extremely misleading.
Considering that my comment focused on area (e.g square feet) your comment is a great example of not reading a comment or not understanding a comment and replying to it anyway.
I also made the point that many of the missing middle housing types that Mr. Andersen has lobbied for (e.g. duplexes) are of similar square footage to a detached single family home but use ~30% more energy than a detached single family home.
Speaking of being of “misleading” it was not the very-low density 2-4 unit housing that markedly reduced energy use but rather (and I quote):
“…average household energy consumption in detached single-family homes was 94.6 million, more than double the [energy] usage by households living in units in larger multifamily buildings…”
The main point of my comment was that we should be prioritizing dense multi-household apartment development not the low-density “missing-middle” housing that Mr. Andersen has lobbied for.
From the text immediately under the graph EV pulled:
“However, on average, single-family homes are 2.5 times bigger than multifamily units. As a result, people living in detached single-family units also consumed significantly more energy per household – and per person – than people living in any other type of structure.”
As an aside, (I’m not going to relisten to check, maybe I misunderstood) the way I understood Micheal’s comment was that he was including transportation energy, not just household energy like that Harvard study was looking at.
How many 1,500 sq. ft. single-family houses are being built in Portland today? How much more land and resources are needed to accommodate a neighborhood of single-family houses compared to middle housing such as duplexes? How many more miles do residents of sprawling single-family neighborhoods have to drive just to get to and from their house every day?
I can’t speak for Michael Andersen, but I’m absolutely fine with people living in detached houses in suburbs. What I don’t want is for the rest of the society to be literally paying a bunch of subsidies to enable them to do so.
I am also trying to stay positive about Portland.
Great listen. Personally a big fan of Sightline’s work, esp Catie Gould’s articles on Parking!
thanks Nic! Glad you listened.
re Interstate Avenue. One of the concerns of the Interstate URA advisory Committee was that the light rail project would spur overly intense development like in The Pearl. There was also a big community planning effort for station areas.
Planning/Sustainability was slow to rezone for denser development, but over the last 20 years a lot of multi-family housing as been built along Interstate.
Some credit needs to go to Katz and Hales for the rezoning of transit corridors…Williams/Vancouver, SE Division, E. Burnside, etc.